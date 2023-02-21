Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con’s line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con’s line-up

By Danica Ollerova
February 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Tom Payne will soon be travelling to the north-east to greet his The Walking Dead fans at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

The American actor, who’s best known for portraying Paul “Jesus” Rovia in the long-running horror series The Walking Dead, will join his three co-stars in the north-east.

Seth Gilliam, who played Father Gabriel Stokes, Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes, and Steven Ogg, who portrayed Simon, have already been confirmed to appear at the much-anticipated celebration of all things TV and film.

Tom Payne also played disgraced former FBI profiler Malcolm Bright on Prodigal Son which centred on Tom’s character whose father Martin Whitly – played by Michael Sheen – is an infamous serial killer known as “the Surgeon”.

Four The Walking Dead stars are confirmed for Aberdeen's Comic Con.
The Walking Dead stars confirmed for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

The Walking Dead actors will be joined by three Stranger Things stars who are sure to turn Aberdeen’s Comic Con upside down.

Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham, her co-star Alec Utgoff, who portrayed Russian scientist Dr. Alexei, and Cara Buono, who’s known for playing Karen Wheeler, will swap Hawkins for Aberdeen next month.

Fans of the Netflix megahit will also have a chance to visit the show’s Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – as well as the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

Stranger Things’ alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

