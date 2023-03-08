Join Willy Wonka on a darkly delightful journey of pure imagination in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Join Willy Wonka on a darkly delightful journey of pure imagination in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Gareth Snook, centre, plays Willie Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, arriving at HIs Majesty's Theatre next week. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Gareth Snook, centre, plays Willie Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, arriving at HIs Majesty's Theatre next week. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

With the recent stooshie about Roald Dahl’s works being airbrushed, there’s one man whose opinion you want to know – Willy Wonka.

Or at least the actor who plays him in the West End smash musical Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which arrives for an extended run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen next week.

Gareth Snook is very measured when asked what he thinks of Dahl’s books being rewritten to remove some material deemed offensive, such as Augustus Gloop no longer being described as “fat” in the tale of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, written in 1964.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, next week, boasts spectacular sets. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is  morality tale says show’s star

“I think we live in a very different world today than in the 1960s, but we certainly don’t do that to Shakespeare,” said the actor. “When we approach Shakespeare we try to get the most accurate version of what he wrote. It is historical.

“And with every piece of drama, going right back to Ancient Greece, they are morality tales. Shakespeare is a morality tale, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is a morality tale.

“If you dilute it too much it ceases to be what Roald Dahl’s intention for it was. If one looks at is a historical piece, I don’t see what’s wrong with that.”

However, let’s forget about the storm in a Tunnock’s Teacake and focus on the musical matters at hand.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is all about delivering a rip-roaring night of song, dance fun, wonder and spectacle when it settles in at HMT for two weeks of dazzling entertainment.

Going up…. a scene from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Gareth said: “It’s quite a unique presentation and it is spectacular, particularly when you get to the chocolate factory. There are some wonderful techniques to depict it and all the different rooms. It is quite breathtaking, something that everyone gives a gasp at.

“And then there are the Oompa Loompas, but not quite the Oompa Loompas people know and love from the Roald Dahl books. It’s a novel interpretation that the kids absolutely adore.”

Aberdeen audiences will love fresh take on this West End smash

The much-loved story follows Charlie Bucket who finds one of the precious golden tickets to tour the mysterious Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and finds himself on a journey of discovery in a world of pure imagination.

The musical premiered in the West End 10 years ago, directed by Sam Mendes who helmed the bond films Skyfall and Spectre, before opening on Broadway, both to great acclaim.

Gareth said the UK touring version, while similar to both West End and Broadway versions, has some tweaks Aberdeen audiences will enjoy.

“It’s more or less the same as the West End except we’ve put the songs in different positions, as they did on Broadway. Also, we are using some songs that have never been heard before. They were written for the show but never used, and our director and musical supervisor took a strong liking to them.”

One song definitely still standing is Pure Imagination, a track that has been woven into popular culture ever since Gene Wilder sang it in the 1971 film, Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

“It’s a privilege to sing that,” said Gareth. “In our version, it is sung when they first come into the factory and Wonka uses it as a prelude to the journey through each room of his chocolate factory. The audience absolutely love it. I don’t think many people have never heard it before.”

Gareth Snook is out to make Willy Wonka his own at His Majesty’s

While Charlie is the name in the title of the stage musical, many would argue the real star is Wonka – also portrayed on film by Johnny Depp in 2005.

Gareth, though, is out to make Wonka his own.

In the spotlight – Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

“I have been a great fan of the Gene Wilder movie, particularly, for a long time and he’s always been one of my favourite comic actors. He’s wonderful – as is Johnny Depp.

“You can be influenced by them for certain, but when you do a musical adaptation, it’s so far removed from the film version, one has to make it one’s own. I’m quite proud that most people have noticed it is quite an unexpected interpretation, which you have to in a musical.”

Gareth is loving pulling on the purple frockcoat and top hat of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature, even one with Wonka’s dark edge.

“There are so many aspects to him because he’s such a mercurial character, someone who, in our version, has locked himself up in his factory for 40 years without seeing a single human being, living all that time with the Oompa Loompas. So it’s not surprising his social skills are a little bit lacking.”

His take on the character seems to be working too, given the rave reviews the show has received as it crisscrosses the country, with critics and audiences alike loving the show.

Bringing the magic to life in a scene from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory coming to His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Reaction to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory ‘an absolute joy’

“The reaction has been an absolute joy and what’s wonderful is – I know this is often quoted – there literally is something for everyone of all ages, from young kids, through to teenagers to parents and grandparents.

“As we know with Roald Dahl, certain parts of the humour are quite sophisticated and adult, yet there is some great slapstick stuff as well for the kids. You can hear different sections of the audience laughing at different things.”

For all its spectacle and West End razzmatazz, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory doesn’t shy away from the darker elements of Dahl’s tale as spoilt kids meet all manner of sticky ends in the chocolate factory.

“People often think that Wonka is angry or sinister and is the one who disposes of the children one by one. That’s not the case. People forget that when he gets into each room he warns families, things like ‘don’t touch the waterfall’. And when somebody does (and there are consequences) he says ‘I told you not to’.

“For me, he’s misunderstood because it’s to do with spoiled children and bad parenting as opposed to Wonka disposing of children.”

Between the story, the music, the dance, the spectacular set and the wonderful cast, Gareth reckons people are in for a sweet treat with Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Audiences will leave HMT with smile on their face and tear in their eye

“I hope people come out with a huge smile on their faces and also a tear in their eye. It is really moving and touching towards the end when Wonka hands the factory over to Charlie,” he said.

“It’s very compassionate and moving and you can’t expect much more than that when you leave a theatre.”

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday March 15 to Sunday March 26. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

