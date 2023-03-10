KT Tunstall tells of journey back from a ‘terrifying identity crisis’ ahead of Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

KT Tunstall tells of journey back from a ‘terrifying identity crisis’ ahead of Aberdeen gig

By Sean Wallace
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 5:08 pm
KT Tunstall to play Aberdeen Music Hall. Photo by Cortney Armitage
KT Tunstall to play Aberdeen Music Hall. Photo by Cortney Armitage

Aberdeen-bound KT Tunstall looked to have it all with hit records and tours, but inside she was miserable.

On the surface the acclaimed Scottish rock/folk singer appeared to tick all the boxes – but deep down she was suffering a “terrifying identity crisis”.

KT, who will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Tuesday, revealed she looked at herself in the mirror and accepted something had to change. Now 47, KT admits that was the toughest thing she has ever had to endure.

That was in 2012 and KT took a break to reset and recharge. Thankfully she returned refreshed and has recently released acclaimed album Kin to complete an ambitious three album project.

KT Tunstall has completed an ambitious trilogy of albums. Photo by Cortney Armitage Date; Unknown

KT said: “In 2012 I had a horrible identity crisis where I realised all the boxes I wanted to tick, I had ticked them. But I was totally miserable.

“It was terrifying. The most difficult thing I have gone through, just looking in the mirror and saying we have to sort this out. I had got to a place where I didn’t really know who I was anymore.

“It was such a shock as I was my own boss and it wasn’t like anyone was telling me what to do. I made all the decisions. I knew that was really bad so I had to take a breather for a while.

“It was a very important lesson to learn that achievements and cash are not everything.”

Rock/folk singer KT Tunstall has recently released album Nut. Photo by Cortney Armitage

Recording of a ‘self-help trilogy’ says KT ahead of Aberdeen gig

KT first came to prominence in 2004 when performing Black Horse and the Cherry Tree on influential television show Later… with Jools Holland.

It was the catalyst that ignited her career.

Later that year debut album Eye to the Telescope hit number three in the British charts and also broke into the top 40 in the United States.

There were a further four albums until KT embarked on the ambitious album trilogy of Kin (2016), Wax (2018) and Nut (2022).

KT said: “It’s a self-help trilogy. A soundtrack to some huge changes in my life. Kin was written after my dad had died and I had split up from my marriage, sold everything I owned and moved to America.

“Wax was about the body, losing my hearing and worrying about what was going to happen. Then the world went mad (with the coronavirus pandemic).

“For the Nut album, we had to do it remotely so there were all these different hemispheres.”

‘I feel bereft that it is now done’ – KT on her new album

Each album in the trilogy focuses on a particular theme, Body (Wax), Spirit/Soul (Kin) and Mind (Nut).

KT started working on the record in Los Angeles during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Her fellow musicians were on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Wax, Kin, Nut is an ambitious body of work spanning a transformative period in KT’s life and career.

Did the sheer scope of recording a trilogy bring added pressure?

“No, it felt like the opposite to be honest,” replied KT. “It gave me a framework. I love making thematic records and I feel bereft that it is now done.

“What do you make records about if you are not making a concept album? I really enjoyed that part of it and it made it easier knowing what I was writing about and that there were constraints around the subject matter.

“It was more exciting for me. It was to avoid this big rollercoaster dip you get in between making records.

“I thought I will just make something that is much longer and immersive for me where there isn’t this peak and trough. Just do my thing and enjoy myself doing something bigger that lasts longer than nine months.”

Singer songwriter KT Tunstall is set to headline The Music Hall in Aberdeen. Photo by Cortney Armitage

KT Tunstall remembers freezing hands in the Granite City

KT will make a welcome return to Aberdeen when she plays with a full band at the Music Hall.

It brings back memories of travelling to the Granite City in the formative years of her career.

KT said: “My first gig in Aberdeen was with the  Skuobhie Dubh Orchestra, with Kenny Anderson who is now King Creosote. I remember getting in a van and driving up to The Lemon Tree. It was such a big gig for me.

“I got the gear out of the van and my fingers stuck to the mic stand because it was so cold. I have always loved coming up to Aberdeen as it is a really good music crowd.

“It is so nice to be back out on the road again as it is a long time since I played with the band. Early 2019, which seems like about 75 years ago.

“It is a total thrill to be onstage with bandmates and they are really amazing on this tour.

“However during the pandemic, we were probably 20 months deep into it and thinking ‘I’m not missing it (touring)  yet’. It was the first time in 15 years that I have had a chance to not feel like I should be touring.

“I desperately needed some downtime and really revelled in the opportunity not to play. I was able to reset a bit as I was gigging too much.

“It has really helped me work out how much I want to do. Touring can be exhausting. Your home life suffers.”

KT Tunstall will play the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Tuesday March 14. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Hugh Bonneville starred in W1A, a satirical series which ended in 2017 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Hugh Bonneville and Jason Watkins act out satire of BBC’s Gary Lineker response
Gary Lineker (PA)
Match Of The Day studio presentation and punditry cancelled amid Lineker row
Pianist Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger perform on a public piano at St Pancras station in London (Ian West/PA)
In Video: Watch pianist Lang Lang perform at St Pancras station
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
‘Confusion’ over whether Lineker is subject to same rules as BBC staff
Joe Lycett has put his name forward to present Match Of The Day in place of Gary Lineker (Ian West/PA)
Joe Lycett ‘available’ to present Match Of The Day as Twitter users mock BBC
Gary Lineker (James Manning/PA)
Pundits boycott Match Of The Day after Gary Lineker stood down by BBC
Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time (Richard Lewisohn/BBC)
BBC defends Fiona Bruce over accusations presenter ‘trivialised domestic abuse’
(Ian Walton/PA)
Gary Lineker says BBC ‘told him’ to step back from Match Of The Day…
Commentator Jermaine Jenas (Adam Davy/PA)
So who might take over the Match Of The Day hot-seat?
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has been embroiled in a row over his use of social media (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from Match Of The Day amid asylum remarks row

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row
Tide Lines share their chart success. Image: Tide Lines.
West Coast band Tide Lines placed at number 13 in UK charts and in…
A rendering of a new commercial development approved for Aviemore. Image: Cairngorms National Park.
Aviemore retail developments given the green light by Cairngorm National Park
A Sparrows lifting operation
Further Sparrows strikes set to impact more than 20 North Sea platforms

Editor's Picks

Most Commented