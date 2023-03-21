Dates revealed for ‘bigger and better’ Aberdeen Comic Con next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following the success of this year’s celebration of all things TV and film, Comic Con Scotland (North East) announced its plans to return to P&J Live in 2024.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, recently told the P&J he was hoping to expand the event to and use the whole P&J Live complex.

He said: “We’ve seen great progress – (visitor) numbers are well up from last year so we’ll increase the size in year three.”

The event organisers have now announced the next phase of the expansion.

“We will be moving from the exhibition centre into the P&J Live arena which is almost twice the size of our existing footprint,” they said.

“With the support of the local community, we aim to steadily grow this show to eventually use both venues and all the space which is our aim with all shows we take on, to build it to its potential and make it one of our super shows.”

Moving into the larger space means more attractions and prop builds. This year’s event saw four Time Lords, three Stranger Things stars as well as actors from Sons Of Anarchy and Two Doors Down take part in this year’s convention.

Aberdeen’s Comic Con to return in 2024

The event organisers would like to encourage those who are interested in attending next year’s event to book tickets as soon as they go on sale – to make sure huge stars once again visit the north-east.

They said: “Early sales help us gauge demand and help determine budget allocations for celebrities.

“We are truly committed to bringing Aberdeen a super show in the coming years that will rival anything in the world which we can and will deliver, but the biggest player in this game is you guys.

“If you want it you can have it, we will facilitate it but we need you to keep supporting this event the way you have been doing, tell your friends all about it and get them to follow us on socials, buy your tickets when they go on sale and we will do the rest.”

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, added: “The show was a huge hit in 2022, and even more successful this time round with Saturday’s show selling-out.

“With more space, the organisers hope to attract an even wider range of famous faces, movie props and unique merchandise next year, and with the support of the region’s comic con fanbase, we’re sure to see this exhibition grow over the years to come.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will return to P&J Live on March 23 and 24. Tickets will go on sale at 7pm today (Tuesday March 21).

You might also like…