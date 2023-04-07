Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

You might expect to see life-size roaring T-Rexes, soaring pterodactyls and scary velociraptors in a show called Jurassic Live – but a full-blown family musical? Maybe not so much.

But that’s what is on offer in the spectacular dinosaur extravaganza arriving at P&J Live for two days next week – along with a raft of special effects to drive along a compelling story for all ages.

“I believe we are the only musical dinosaur show in the world, there aren’t any others with singing and dancing throughout,” said Sam Foulkes, managing director of Jurassic Live, which is touring the UK, including dates in Aberdeen before moving on to the Inverness Leisure Centre.

Jurassic Park will see pterodactyl fly at Aberdeen and Inverness shows

“So you can expect life-size dinosaurs in a fun, family comedic show that is actually a full-blown musical. We don’t advertise that, so it’s quite a surprise for people when they come along.

“But you can also expect some spectacular special effects, such as our pterodactyl that flies right off the stage with a ranger on its back. It is just insane and the audiences love it.”

As its framework, Jurassic Live tells the story of Amber, a young girl who is being told a bedtime story but drifts off to dream about her adventures with the rangers of a dinosaur park as they try to thwart evil vet Dr Jones from stealing the prehistoric creatures.

And in addition there are plenty of musical numbers featuring songs from the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Queen – which even get the dinosaurs dancing, although not singing.

Of course, those dinosaurs are the stars of the show. Sam said there are seven large beasts in all, each one life-sized and absolutely realistic.

Kids believe they are seeing real dinosaurs says Jurassic Live boss

“They are puppets worked from within by hidden puppeteers, so you can’t tell how it is done. So to the kids these are real dinosaurs – and even some of the adults have come to us saying: ‘How have you done that?’”

Sam said the Jurassic Live team carried out intensive research to make the dinosaurs as real as possible with a role call including a huge T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, velociraptors and that soaring pterodactyl.

“Unfortunately, we’ll never know what the real thing looks like, but we can only go from what the scientists have said. So we try to get them as realistic as possible in terms of the size, colours and even added some feathers to some of them.”

Sam said the show is aimed at all ages and has been delighting families as it visits venues across the UK and at its heart there is almost non-stop audience participation.

“We get children up on stage to help with certain parts, we get adults up on stage too, so no matter the age range they are involved in the show,” he said.

Some kids love the Jurassic Live dinosaurs… some run away

“There is a mixed reaction – you get some kids that are scared and run out after five minutes, but we coax them back in with some of the baby dinosaurs. And you get some who just absolutely love it.”

Sam said Jurassic Live has a willing and ready audience driven by the fascination with dinosaurs shown by young and old – as evinced by the popularity of the Jurassic Park series of films as sell as TV shows such as David Attenborough’s Dinosaur Planet series.

Sam said the show has been earning standing ovations for every performance and the dates at P&J Live will provide Jurassic Live with its largest audiences to date.

“I think it’s 2,500 per show and it is practically sold out. I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, especially with the audience participation and the shouting out with all the children involved.”

For more information and tickets for Jurassic Live at P&J Live on Monday April 10 and Tuesday April 11 visit pandjlive.com.

For Inverness Leisure Centre on Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16 visit jurassic-live.co.uk

You might also like…