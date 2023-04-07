Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise

Monster of a show sets out to delight dino fans with spectacular events at P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre

By Scott Begbie
Roaring into action in Aberdeen and Inverness, Jurassic Live will bring life-size dinosaurs to the stage. All images: Supplied by Jurassic Live
Roaring into action in Aberdeen and Inverness, Jurassic Live will bring life-size dinosaurs to the stage. All images: Supplied by Jurassic Live

You might expect to see life-size roaring T-Rexes, soaring pterodactyls and scary velociraptors in a show called Jurassic Live – but a full-blown family musical? Maybe not so much.

But that’s what is on offer in the spectacular dinosaur extravaganza arriving at P&J Live for two days next week – along with a raft of special effects to drive along a compelling story for all ages.

“I believe we are the only musical dinosaur show in the world, there aren’t any others with singing and dancing throughout,” said Sam Foulkes, managing director of Jurassic Live,  which is touring the UK, including dates in Aberdeen before moving on to the Inverness Leisure Centre.

Spectacular fun – with song and dance – at Jurassic Live, coming to Eden Court and

Jurassic Park will see pterodactyl fly  at Aberdeen and Inverness shows

“So you can expect life-size dinosaurs in a fun, family comedic show that is actually a full-blown musical. We don’t advertise that, so it’s quite a surprise for people when they come along.

“But you can also expect some spectacular special effects, such as our pterodactyl that flies right off the stage with a ranger on its back. It is just insane and the audiences love it.”

As its framework, Jurassic Live tells the story of Amber, a young girl who is being told a bedtime story but drifts off to dream about her adventures with the rangers of a dinosaur park as they try to thwart evil vet Dr Jones from stealing the prehistoric creatures.

A high-flying pterodactyl is one of the highlights of Jurassic Live, coming to P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

And in addition there are plenty of musical numbers featuring songs from the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Queen – which even get the dinosaurs dancing, although not singing.

Of course, those dinosaurs are the stars of the show. Sam said there are seven large beasts in all, each one life-sized and absolutely realistic.

Kids believe they are seeing real dinosaurs says Jurassic Live boss

“They are puppets worked from within by hidden puppeteers, so you can’t tell how it is done. So to the kids these are real dinosaurs – and even some of the adults have come to us saying: ‘How have you done that?’”

Sam said the Jurassic Live team carried out intensive research to make the dinosaurs as real as possible with a role call including a huge T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, velociraptors and that soaring pterodactyl.

Prepare to be amazed by life-like dinosaurs during Jurassic Live in Aberdeen and Inverness.

“Unfortunately, we’ll never know what the real thing looks like, but we can only go from what the scientists have said. So we try to get them as realistic as possible in terms of the size, colours and even added some feathers to some of them.”

Sam said the show is aimed at all ages and has been delighting families as it visits venues across the UK and at its heart there is almost non-stop audience participation.

“We get children up on stage to help with certain parts, we get adults up on stage too, so no matter the age range they are involved in the show,” he said.

Some kids love the Jurassic Live dinosaurs… some run away

“There is a mixed reaction – you get some kids that are scared and run out after five minutes, but we coax them back in with some of the baby dinosaurs. And you get some who just absolutely love it.”

Sam said Jurassic Live has a willing and ready audience driven by the fascination with dinosaurs shown by young and old – as evinced by the popularity of the Jurassic Park series of films as sell as TV shows such as  David Attenborough’s Dinosaur Planet series.

Fun, games, song, dance and dinosaurs – Jurassic Live will have it all for audiences at P&J Live and Inverness Leisure Centre.

Sam said the show has been earning standing ovations for every performance and the dates at P&J Live will provide Jurassic Live with its largest audiences to date.

“I think it’s 2,500 per show and it is practically sold out. I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, especially with the audience participation and the shouting out with all the children involved.”

For more information and tickets for Jurassic Live at P&J Live on Monday April 10 and Tuesday April 11 visit pandjlive.com.

For Inverness Leisure Centre  on Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16 visit jurassic-live.co.uk

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

S Club 7 (William Conran/PA)
Paul Cattermole: Singer enjoyed huge success with S Club 7 before going solo
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey (PA)
Daisy Ridley will reprise role as Jedi Rey in one of three new Star…
Miley Cyrus song Flowers is the biggest song of the year so far, Official Charts has said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus leads the way with Flowers as biggest UK song of 2023 so…
Sarah Corkey enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Crathes castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Easter egg hunts, ice cream milkshakes and refurbished…
Eddie Marsan (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Marsan: I was afraid growing up around white working class men
Jeremy Renner was best known for portraying Marvel superhero Hawkeye before he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner: Oscar-nominated actor known for role as expert marksman Hawkeye
Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident (PA)
Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident
A fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a T-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper XXXTentacion in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Three men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion
Phyllis Logan (Ian West/PA)
Downton Abbey star joins Shetland cast as filming on new series begins

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan MacDonald appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
6
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
7
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
8
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Thomas Drever leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; 05/04/2023
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid

More from Press and Journal

The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Jim and Mairi MacPherson and the Macpherson museum in Badenoch tell the story of James Macpherson as a historian, not just a poet. Picture shows; James and Mairi MacPherson and the MacPherson museum in Badenoch. Newtonmore. Supplied by Jim and Mairi MacPherson Date; Unknown
Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light
Small vessel disease and dementia on film MRI. Pic: Shutterstock.
Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
Members of the Elgin and Lossie Forces and Veterans Association Breakfast Club Dougie and Tracie France (right) presented Easter Eggs to the children's ward of Dr Grays Hospital, Elgin. Accepting the gifts were staff nurse Grace Mason and play leader Jamie Alexander (left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented