Here we go again as Abba and Franki Valli shows head for P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Here we go again as Abba and Franki Valli shows head for P&J Live

Top tribute acts will bring alive the iconic sounds of legendary bands for Aberdeen fans.

By Scott Begbie
Thank You For The Music is making a welcome return to P&J Live next year. All images: Supplied by P&J Live.
Thank You For The Music is making a welcome return to P&J Live next year. All images: Supplied by P&J Live.

Two new shows heading for P&J Live will have fans of both Frankie Valli and Abba saying “thank you for the music”.

And bosses at the venue expect tickets to be in demand for both Big Girls Don’t Cry and Thank You For The Music, which will be hitting the high notes when they arrive in Aberdeen next year.

First up will be the show billed as “the ultimate tribute to Abba” when it comes to town on February 23, bringing all of the band’s number one hits to the stage of Hall C.

Big Girls Don’t Cry will play all of Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons’ hits at P&J Live.

It’s a welcome return for the musical extravaganza after a sold-out show at P&J Live earlier this year.

Delighted to see ultimate Abba tribute show returning to P&J Live

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “Abba fans span the generations, with hit after hit seeing fans up dancing in the aisles.

“Thanks to the incredible sold-out success of this show a few weeks ago, we are delighted to see it come back to P&J Live next year. It was a great crowd, with loads of Abba outfits – we’re looking forward to another brilliant evening.”

Thank You For The Music sold out when it was at P&J Live earlier this year.

Arriving on May 25 next year, Big Girls Don’t Cry is an internationally acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The phenomenal cast aim to transport the audience back to 1963 an authentically recreate the sound of the iconic band.

Expect hits such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and December 1963 (Oh What A Night).

Iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at P&J Live

Louise said: “Join us as we celebrate the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at this brilliant tribute show. The timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time will be a night out to remember.”

Big Girls Don’t Cry aims to bring the house down at P&J Live next year.

Tickets for Thank You For The Music will go on sale on Friday April 14 at 10am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 10am.

Tickets for Big Girls Don’t Cry will go on on sale on Friday April 14 at 9am with a venue presale on Thursday April 13 at 9am.

For more information on both shows go to pandjlive.com

You might also like…

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Jeremy Renner appears on first US late night TV show since snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner appears on first US late night TV show since snowplough accident
Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025 (PA)
Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025
Kirsty Young (Ian West/Pa)
Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards among presenters of BBC’s coronation coverage
Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden part of choir coaching line-up ahead of Coronation Concert
Donna Preston, Nicola Adams, Chloe Burrows, Chris Eubank, Danny Dyer, Paul Gascoigne, Chris McCausland, Max George and Scarlett Moffatt (Jonathan Ford/Channel 4/PA)
Danny Dyer says Chris Eubank goes on ’emotional journey’ in new reality show
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)
AJ Odudu says interiors show highlights ‘under-represented’ location and people
Bruno Tonioli arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec played pranks on new Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli
Ryan Reynolds says it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is football after watching his team Wrexham AFC prevail over Notts County (PA)
Ryan Reynolds ‘troubled’ by how hooked he is on football after Wrexham win
The London Symphony Orchestra play a programme of Rachmaninov in Trafalgar Square, central London (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Rachmaninov tops Classic FM poll on 150th anniversary of birth
Geva Blackett, an Aberdeenshire Councillor starred on tonight's episode of MasterChef 2023. Image: BBC/Shine TV
Did Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett manage to bag an apron on MasterChef 2023's first…

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on the A99…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented