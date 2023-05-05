Foodies to flock to Aberdeen for annual food festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Foodies to flock to Aberdeen for annual food festival

Aberdeen's P&J Live prepares to host massive annual food festival, Taste of Grampian.

In partnership with Taste of Grampian, ANM Group and Opportunity North East
Taste of Grampian: Aberdeen food festival is back for another year of celebrating Scotland thriving food and drink industry.

The Taste of Grampian is back for another year of celebrating Scotland’s thriving food and drink industry.

The 2023 event, which is being held at P&J Live in Aberdeen on June 3, will showcase a range of food stalls as well as famous and familiar faces. It’s the must-attend event this summer for foodies as there are plenty of opportunities to sample delicious delicacies.

You can also enjoy some live cookery demonstrations including a masterclass by top TV chef James Martin, who is a big supporter of Taste of Grampian. It really is the perfect day out. So, grab your foodie friends, get your tickets and make a day of it.

A photo of chef James Martin at Taste of Grampian
Chef James Martin during his cooking demo at Taste of Grampian 2022 at P&J Live.

Taste of Grampian: Aberdeen food festival is back

Of course, the event would not be possible without our Taste of Grampian sponsors. A huge thank you goes to all our sponsors involved in staging this year’s event, which include headline sponsors: Bounty Competitions; Brewdog; Cala; Laings and QMS. Find out more about our lead sponsors here.

Taste of Grampian also would not go ahead without support from the following:

Aberdam

Dutch fries company Aberdam is proving popular in Aberdeen since its launch.

It prides itself on its ‘dirty Dutch fries’, which are triple cooked and salted skin-on Dutch-style fries. As well as plenty of toppings to choose from, they also specialise in Aberam burgers. Each burger is served in a sesame seeded brioche bun by Vegan Bay Baker. Fancy the Hot Dam? Made from 100% Aberdeen Angus patties, the Hot Dam is crammed with gooey American cheese, jalepenos, chilli jam, chipotle mayo and crispy onions, according to the menu. This is just one example of the tasty burgers offered by Aberdam. What one will you choose?

You can click and collect from its takeaway in Shiprow, Aberdeen, or order online through Deliveroo. Also, thanks to Aberdam partnering with local restaurants, you can order their delicious Dutch fries to your table.

Aloft Aberdeen TECA

Aloft Aberdeen TECA is located in The Event Complex Aberdeen,  15 minutes from Aberdeen Airport and just a hop, skip and jump away from P&J Live at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

The hotel boasts eclectic design, with open and vibrant spaces, fast & free Wi-Fi, and onsite parking. The company behind it, Marriott, has a passion for the latest technology which sets Aloft Aberdeen TECA apart from anywhere else you have stayed. Fancy sliding up to the W XYZ Bar where you can tune in to the music while enjoying the cool urban vibe? Or grab a snack and pick up your cue for a game of pool.

For business users, there are sleep Tactic meeting spaces. And, during your overnight stay, enjoy its Loft Rooms with Aloft’s signature platform beds.

Costco

Popular retail company Costco is well known for supplying top-quality national and regional brands. You will find its Aberdeen branch in Arnhall Business Park in the Westhill area of Aberdeenshire. If you have not visited a Costco warehouse, you will find everything from groceries and electronics to clothing and cleaning supplies – at affordable prices. In the Westhill warehouse, there is a food court as well as fresh produce, a deli and a bakery.

There are two ways to shop at Costco, this one-stop shopping warehouse. You can buy online-only annual subscription or a full Costco membership, which allows you to shop in store. You can join as a trade, individual or executive member.

Hilton TECA

Situated on-site at TECA and less than two miles from Aberdeen International Airport lies Hilton TECA. Seven miles from Aberdeen city centre, the hotel is perfectly placed in East Burn Road in Aberdeen within close proximity to the region’s golf courses, whisky trails, and castle tours.

The hotel has a full-service spa, pool, gym, and Quarter House bar and restaurant serving the best of local produce in elegant surroundings. From intimate service to fantastic drinks, the Hilton TECA team is on hand to deliver a memorable dining experience throughout your stay.

When booking a room, you can choose between staying in a guest room, suite or executive room.

*Please note: On event days at P&J Live at TECA, Quarter House is open for residents only and should be pre-booked to avoid disappointment. 

SRUC

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has a long history of focusing on agriculture and life sciences. It dates back to 1899. The Aberdeen campus is located at Craibstone Estate and offers students a wide range of courses including agriculture, animal services, business, conservation, engineering and the environment, to name a few.

Its vision is to be “Scotland’s enterprise university at the heart of our sustainable natural economy”. Its courses and training provide knowledge, skills and opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

The college is holding on-campus Open Days in May and June, to make sure you have the chance to visit and find out more about its courses and campuses. It’s not too late to apply for many of the courses – book your place now to find out more.

The event is a highlight of the Aberdeenshire social calendar and is ensured to be a fabulous food-filled day out for all the family. Now that your mouth is watering and your tastebuds are tingling, why not buy tickets to the event on the Taste of Grampian website.

 

