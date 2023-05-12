EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen Airport among locations earmarked to be transformed by Nuart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Inspired has unveiled the city walls earmarked to be transformed into eye-catching Nuart murals next month.

And one of the highly anticipated locations, which could soon become the blank canvas for this year’s talented artists, is the car park at Aberdeen International Airport.

A world-class line-up of street artists will descend on the Granite City on June 8 to turn a number of buildings into vibrant works of art under the theme of “rewilding”.

These include the Primark building at Rennie’s Wind, Annan House on Poynernook Road, and walls on Flourmill Lane, Crooked Lane, Thistle Lane and Rose Street.

More locations will be announced in the coming weeks, with the city’s airport, the side of Atholl House and flats at Whitehouse Street possibly also in the pipeline.

Nuart to turn grey walls into vibrant works of art

Aberdeen Inspired is seeking planning permission for the identified walls, with more locations to be put forward to Aberdeen City Council in due course.

Several artists have already selected the walls they would like to work on, while others have opted to choose closer to the festival.

English artist and anarchist Jamie Reid, best known for designing album covers for The Sex Pistols, will bring his unique style of cut-up graphics and slogans to Crooked Lane.

Contemporary duo SNIK, who have previously created works at the now demolished Aberdeen Market building, will return to the festival to transform Thistle Lane.

Meanwhile, UK-born Eloise Gillow has earmarked two walls on Flourmill Lane at the rear of the Bon Accord Centre.

‘Fantastic legacy for Aberdeen’

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said this year’s art festival is promising to be “truly impressive”.

He added: “There is always a sense of anticipation about which walls are to be the blank canvases for the hugely talented artists Nuart Aberdeen attracts every year.

“I cannot wait to see what this year’s talented artists create for the people of Aberdeen and the transformation they will bring to these corners of the city.

“At its heart, Nuart Aberdeen is about strengthening the connection of people and communities to the city through art. That is a fantastic legacy to leave.”

Culture spokesman for Aberdeen City Council, Martin Greig, welcomed the planning application as a milestone moment towards the arrival of the festival next month.

“It will be great to host Nuart Aberdeen artists once again this summer,” he said.

“Their imaginative murals and designs will add so much to different communities and areas around the city.”

All walls and allocated artists so far

Thistle Lane – Artist SNIK

Rose Street – Artist Escif

Primark building, Rennie’s Wynd – Artist SWOON

Crooked Lane – Artist Jamie Reid

Crooked Lane – Artist Aida Wilde

Flourmill Lane – Artist Eloise Gillow

Poynernook Road – Artist Murmure

Aberdeen International Airport (To be confirmed)

Whitehouse Street flats (To be confirmed)

Union Point (To be confirmed)

Atholl House (To be confirmed)