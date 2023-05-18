Nuart Aberdeen: Marischal College to become a ‘jungle of colour and imagination’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most prominent buildings in Aberdeen will be turned into a “jungle of colour and imagination” next month.

Hundreds of children will grab some chalk and let their imagination loose on the granite walls of Marischal College Quad as part of this year’s Nuart street festival.

The popular Chalk Don’t Chalk event will return for the third time in June, promising to be the largest and most ambitious yet.

Around 400 primary and secondary pupils will join forces with street artist Katie Gurthie, known as KMG, in hope to create one of the biggest chalk murals in the world.

The Aberdeen artist, who created the Nuart mural on the side of Union Square in 2021, will “chalk out” some ideas with the kids before letting them “rewild” the building.

She said: “I’m looking forward to working with some local kids to create our biggest ever Chalk Don’t Chalk installation.

“Unleashing the kids’ creativity to create their own characters and collaborating together to rewild Marischal College armed with chalk and our imaginations.”

Celebration of street art at Marischal College

KMG will work on the mural with the pupils in the run up to Nuart before all children are invited to add their own colourful flare to the installation on June 10-11.

As well as having the chance to become artists, families will enjoy a range of activities around Chalk Don’t Chalk – including face painting, glitter tattoos, and bubble fun.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hopes thousands of visitors will join for a fun weekend, making it the biggest public event in Nuart’s six-year history.

“Nuart is about the people of Aberdeen and making them part of this celebration of street art and the way it can connect and transform communities,” he said.

“I can’t really think of any better way to do that than by inviting children and families to transform the most iconic building in the Granite City with this huge artwork.

“No doubt, I won’t be the only one who is really excited to see what they will do to transform Marischal Square Quad into this jungle of imagination and colour.”

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, Nuart has become a major tourist attraction – brining thousands of locals and visitors to the city centre.

City council culture spokesman and education convener Martin Greig said: “The Chalk Don’t Chalk workshops will be an especially fun and creative part of the Nuart festival.

“It is a great opportunity for individuals to get together to enjoy artistic expression. The leadership of the Nuart designers will be welcomed and enjoyed by everyone involved.”

Wondering what the buzz is all about? Check out last year’s hugely popular Chalk Don’t Chalk event.