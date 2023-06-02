‘It came to me in a dream’. How an Aberdeen scout group created a fundraising album of the North East’s hottest bands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It came to me in a dream’. How an Aberdeen scout group created a fundraising album of the North East’s hottest bands

After the idea for a fundraising compilation album came to scout leader Eoin Smith in a dream top acts such as The Xcerts, Cold Years, The Little Kicks and X-Factor USA runner-up Terry McDermott have donated songs to 'Straight Outta Mannofield'

By Sean Wallace
Mannofield Explorer Scouts have put together a fundraising album featuring 20 of the north east of Scotland's best musical acts. Photo supplied by Mannofield scouts

An idea to create a fundraising album came to scout leader Eoin Smith in a dream and four months leader it is reality.

The 20 hottest acts in Aberdeen and the North East have joined forces to provide material for the Mannofield Explorer Scouts ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ charity album.

Released on June 30 pre-orders are now open for the album for just £10 (or a higher donation).

Established bands such as The Xcerts, Cold Years and The Little Kicks have provided tracks to raise vital funds to provide unforgettable experiences for youngsters.

Straight Outta Mannofield celebrates a thriving North East music scene with tracks spanning multiple genres including indie, rock, jazz, blues and folk.

Influential band The Xcerts have donated an exclusive track to Straight Outta Mannofield.. Image: Zak Pinchin

Scout leader Smith said: “I started my career in music journalism and ran a blog called Hercules Moments.

“Part of what we did with the blog was create albums of local music.

“I had been reminiscing about that one night then woke up the next morning with a fully formed idea that had come to me in a dream.

“And that idea was to put together an album for the Explorer Scouts.

“It all snowballed from there.

“Now, four months later, I can hardly believe that we’re about to share it with the world.”

Five exclusive tracks donated

Straight Outta Mannofield includes exclusive, previously unreleased tracks by The Xcerts, Best Girl Athlete, The Lorelei, CS Buchan and Wendell Borton.

Also appearing are rising Aberdeen band Vansleep who recently released EP How Many Nights to acclaim.

Influential Aberdeenshire singer songwriter Craig John Davidson, who recently toured the United States, also pitches in with a track.

The Voice USA runner-up Terry McDermott, originally from the North East but now based in New Orleans, has donated a song with his band Lotus Crush.

Lotus Crush with Aberdeenshire singer Terry McDermott (second from left). Image supplied by Mannofield Explorer Scouts.

Smith said: “We would like to use this a platform to share Aberdeen and North East music far and wide.

“And through that also spread the message of what a positive thing scouts can be for young people.

“We are really excited to get an exclusive from the Xcerts, probably one of Aberdeen’s best known bands.

“We also have exclusive tracks from Best Girl Athlete and CS Buchan as well which is fantastic.

“The Lorelei and Wendell Borden have given us new versions of tracks that you can’t get anywhere else.

“To have five out of 20 tracks exclusive is great and I am so happy people are willing to donate their music in this way.”

Cold Years have donated a track to the compilation album. Image: Adina Sharfenberg

The support of the music community

Mannofield Explorer Scouts is Aberdeen’s largest Explorer Scout Unit, bringing together more than 30 young people aged 14-18 from across the city.

As a youth-led organisation, the unit’s programme is planned and organised by the Explorers themselves, supported by five volunteer leaders.

Other contributing acts to the album include The Capollos, Audiokicks, Connor Clark & The Matador Kings, Min Diesel, Colin Clyne, The Killing Tide, The Sun Day, Full Fat, and Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band.

Explorer Scout Lewis Bodkin designed the album artwork.

Aberdeen indie four piece The Little Kicks confirm new album release and Scottish tour. Photo by Paul Mavor Photography.

Smith said: “On Straight Outta Mannofield we have some bands that have gone on to stardom and others that are just starting out on their journey.

“It is great to be able to champion local music.

“It is worth shouting about.

“The Explorers have been really excited about the development of the record.

“It was important that they were involved at every step of the way.

“We even have a former Explorer appearing on the album in jazz outfit, Hamlet.

“The album’s title and artwork were created by the Explorers themselves and they’ve been excited to hear all the tracks.

“I’m blown away by how much love and support there has been from the music community.

“We cannot overstate how grateful we are to all the bands and musicians that have donated their songs to the project.

“It really does show the power of community, and what we can achieve when we work together.”

The continued importance of scouts

The release of the compilation album will allow Mannofield Explorer Scouts to continue to provide incredible opportunities for youngsters from across Aberdeen.

In the last year, the Unit’s activities have included surfing, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking and paddleboarding.

They have supporting the community and environment through foodbank donations and tree planting.

Aberdeen live legends The Lorelei provided a track to Mannofield Explorer Scouts’ album. Image supplied by Mannofield Explorer Scouts.

Eoin explained: “Since the pandemic, opportunities like Scouts have become even more important for young people.

“It allows them a safe place to have fun and make life-long friendships, feel comfortable expressing themselves, and learn skills for life.

“Even during lockdown we were holding scouts meetings on zoom and providing that continuity.

“The annual subs we collect only go so far and we, like all Scout groups, rely heavily on fundraising.

“However there are a lot of fundraising opportunities that don’t exist anymore.

“So we are always looking for new ways to raise funds to keep scouting affordable for people and allow as many people as possible to participate.

“What makes this even better is that we’re also able to also bring incredible musicians from Aberdeen and the surrounding area to a bigger audience, too.”

‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ tracks

The full track listing for ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ is:

  • The Xcerts – Everything’s Too Loud, Turn It Up
  • Cold Years – Control
  • The Little Kicks – Ruminations
  • Lotus Crush – Blood in the Water
  • The Capollos – Midnight Revelation
  • Wendell Borton – Childhood
  • Connor Clark & The Matador Kings – Golden Soul
  • Vansleep – Well, You Disappoint Me Boy
  • Min Diesel – Phillip Loved Horses
  • Best Girl Athlete – Get Together
  • CS Buchan – Guilty
  • Craig John Davidson – Best You Ever Had
  • Colin Clyne – Dunnottar Skies
  • The Killing Tide – Howling Winds
  • The Sun Day – Enjoy the Day
  • Audiokicks – Hardest Game
  • Full Fat – Lipstick
  • Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band – Breaking the Stones
  • Hamlet – Chubby’s Bounce
  • The Lorelei – Reach

