‘It came to me in a dream’. How an Aberdeen scout group created a fundraising album of the North East’s hottest bands

An idea to create a fundraising album came to scout leader Eoin Smith in a dream and four months leader it is reality.

The 20 hottest acts in Aberdeen and the North East have joined forces to provide material for the Mannofield Explorer Scouts ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ charity album.

Released on June 30 pre-orders are now open for the album for just £10 (or a higher donation).

Established bands such as The Xcerts, Cold Years and The Little Kicks have provided tracks to raise vital funds to provide unforgettable experiences for youngsters.

Straight Outta Mannofield celebrates a thriving North East music scene with tracks spanning multiple genres including indie, rock, jazz, blues and folk.

Scout leader Smith said: “I started my career in music journalism and ran a blog called Hercules Moments.

“Part of what we did with the blog was create albums of local music.

“I had been reminiscing about that one night then woke up the next morning with a fully formed idea that had come to me in a dream.

“And that idea was to put together an album for the Explorer Scouts.

“It all snowballed from there.

“Now, four months later, I can hardly believe that we’re about to share it with the world.”

Five exclusive tracks donated

Straight Outta Mannofield includes exclusive, previously unreleased tracks by The Xcerts, Best Girl Athlete, The Lorelei, CS Buchan and Wendell Borton.

Also appearing are rising Aberdeen band Vansleep who recently released EP How Many Nights to acclaim.

Influential Aberdeenshire singer songwriter Craig John Davidson, who recently toured the United States, also pitches in with a track.

The Voice USA runner-up Terry McDermott, originally from the North East but now based in New Orleans, has donated a song with his band Lotus Crush.

Smith said: “We would like to use this a platform to share Aberdeen and North East music far and wide.

“And through that also spread the message of what a positive thing scouts can be for young people.

“We are really excited to get an exclusive from the Xcerts, probably one of Aberdeen’s best known bands.

“We also have exclusive tracks from Best Girl Athlete and CS Buchan as well which is fantastic.

“The Lorelei and Wendell Borden have given us new versions of tracks that you can’t get anywhere else.

“To have five out of 20 tracks exclusive is great and I am so happy people are willing to donate their music in this way.”

The support of the music community

Mannofield Explorer Scouts is Aberdeen’s largest Explorer Scout Unit, bringing together more than 30 young people aged 14-18 from across the city.

As a youth-led organisation, the unit’s programme is planned and organised by the Explorers themselves, supported by five volunteer leaders.

Other contributing acts to the album include The Capollos, Audiokicks, Connor Clark & The Matador Kings, Min Diesel, Colin Clyne, The Killing Tide, The Sun Day, Full Fat, and Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band.

Explorer Scout Lewis Bodkin designed the album artwork.

Smith said: “On Straight Outta Mannofield we have some bands that have gone on to stardom and others that are just starting out on their journey.

“It is great to be able to champion local music.

“It is worth shouting about.

“The Explorers have been really excited about the development of the record.

“It was important that they were involved at every step of the way.

“We even have a former Explorer appearing on the album in jazz outfit, Hamlet.

“The album’s title and artwork were created by the Explorers themselves and they’ve been excited to hear all the tracks.

“I’m blown away by how much love and support there has been from the music community.

“We cannot overstate how grateful we are to all the bands and musicians that have donated their songs to the project.

“It really does show the power of community, and what we can achieve when we work together.”

The continued importance of scouts

The release of the compilation album will allow Mannofield Explorer Scouts to continue to provide incredible opportunities for youngsters from across Aberdeen.

In the last year, the Unit’s activities have included surfing, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking and paddleboarding.

They have supporting the community and environment through foodbank donations and tree planting.

Eoin explained: “Since the pandemic, opportunities like Scouts have become even more important for young people.

“It allows them a safe place to have fun and make life-long friendships, feel comfortable expressing themselves, and learn skills for life.

“Even during lockdown we were holding scouts meetings on zoom and providing that continuity.

“The annual subs we collect only go so far and we, like all Scout groups, rely heavily on fundraising.

“However there are a lot of fundraising opportunities that don’t exist anymore.

“So we are always looking for new ways to raise funds to keep scouting affordable for people and allow as many people as possible to participate.

“What makes this even better is that we’re also able to also bring incredible musicians from Aberdeen and the surrounding area to a bigger audience, too.”

‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ tracks

The full track listing for ‘Straight Outta Mannofield’ is:

The Xcerts – Everything’s Too Loud, Turn It Up

Cold Years – Control

The Little Kicks – Ruminations

Lotus Crush – Blood in the Water

The Capollos – Midnight Revelation

Wendell Borton – Childhood

Connor Clark & The Matador Kings – Golden Soul

Vansleep – Well, You Disappoint Me Boy

Min Diesel – Phillip Loved Horses

Best Girl Athlete – Get Together

CS Buchan – Guilty

Craig John Davidson – Best You Ever Had

Colin Clyne – Dunnottar Skies

The Killing Tide – Howling Winds

The Sun Day – Enjoy the Day

Audiokicks – Hardest Game

Full Fat – Lipstick

Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band – Breaking the Stones

Hamlet – Chubby’s Bounce

The Lorelei – Reach