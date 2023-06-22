Bright, bold and happy Kinky Boots set to strut onto His Majesty’s stage

By day Jordan Abberley-Nicoll is a chemistry teacher in a north-east academy – but next week he will transform every night into the sassy and fierce drag queen Lola at His Majesty’s Theatre.

And he can’t wait to sashay onto the HMT stage in Kinky Boots – The Musical from Aberdeen’s own The Lyric Musical Society.

“When I got the text saying I was cast as Lola, I was daunted initially but really, really excited,” said Jordan. “It’s an incredibly huge part and when I think of all the people who have played it before, I have some huge boots to fill.”

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who inherits a struggling shoe factory when he meets drag queen Lola who needs some sturdy stilettos. Together they work to save the business while going on a voyage of discovery – all against a backdrop of original songs by Cyndi Lauper.

Kinky Boots – The Musical is ‘big, colourful, bright and happy’

“It is a lot of fun and if you haven’t seen the musical before you are in for a treat,” said Jordan. “It’s very big, very colourful, bright and happy. There are lots of highs and lows in the show but as you leave at the end it’s just this big feel-good moment, which is brilliant.”

It is quite a gear change for Jordan, going from teaching pupils at Ellon Academy to strutting across the stage in one of the iconic roles of musical theatre. He is delighted at the support he’s getting from his pupils and colleagues.

“A few pupils have worked out I’m in the show and they are all desperate to go and see it. It’s surprising for some of them to think this is actually what chemistry teachers do in their free time. The comment I get from them all is ‘but you’ve got a beard’.

The beard is coming off as Jordan gets into character as Lola – and that’s not all that’s going. Jordan is quite prepared to suffer for his art while helping charity at the same time.

“We are waxing the whole lot,” he said, adding his co-stars are getting in on the act. “We have a fundraiser for Friends Of Roxburghe house with a sponsored waxathon. Myself and the Angels have to get ourselves stripped bare in preparation… back, chest, legs, the lot”

Lola is sassy, brashy, bolshie and sensitive says Kinky Boots star

Jordan is a huge fan of the musical having seen it in London and also visited productions by other amateur theatre companies. And he is particularly pleased to be playing Lola.

“She is sassy, she is somebody who’s clearly used to getting what she wants, but there’s a lot of heart there as well,” he said.

“It’s a nice part to play because there’s that brashy, bolshie element, but there’s that really sensitive side to her as well. It makes you think why she is the way she is, why has she got that guard up where she has to put that showstopper up all the time.”

And Jordan loves the way Cyndi Lauper has tackled the songs that drive the narrative along.

“Every single song has such a feel to it. Quite often you go to a musical and there’s one thing where you think ‘okay, this is where I have my nap time’. There isn’t in Kinky Boots,” he said.

“It’s big, bright and colourful. Even the songs that are quite sentimental have got this change of tack in them that feels really lovely to listen to. It’s a beautiful soundtrack and one of my favourite musicals of all time for that reason.”

Powerful message of positivity at the heart of Kinky Boots at His Majesty’s

At the heart of Kinky Boots is a strong and very relevant message about acceptance, tolerance and inclusivity. It’s one that Jordan thinks will resonate with the audience.

“There is a huge message on positivity and accepting people and the fact that everybody is special, everybody has those things that make them unique, makes them who they are, and we have to embrace, accept and love that about one another.”

The Lyric is no stranger to taking on big West End musicals. Previous outings have included Sister Act, Made In Dagenham and Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. Jordan has seen most of these – but this is the first time he has actually starred in one.

“This is actually my first year with Lyric, so it’s been wonderful to join such a well-established company with such a massive reputation.”

Kinky Boots – The Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 1. For information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.