Bright, bold and happy Kinky Boots set to strut onto His Majesty’s stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Bright, bold and happy Kinky Boots set to strut onto His Majesty’s stage

Meet Jordan Abberley-Nicol - the chemistry teacher set to storm the stage as sassy drag queen Lola in hit musical

By Scott Begbie
Kinky Boots cast
Kinky Boots is set for the stage at HMT. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

By day Jordan Abberley-Nicoll is a chemistry teacher in a north-east academy – but next week he will transform every night into the sassy and fierce drag queen Lola at His Majesty’s Theatre.

And he can’t wait to sashay onto the HMT stage in Kinky Boots – The Musical from Aberdeen’s own The Lyric Musical Society.

“When I got the text saying I was cast as Lola, I was daunted initially but really, really excited,” said Jordan. “It’s an incredibly huge part and when I think of all the people who have played it before, I have some huge boots to fill.”

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who inherits a struggling shoe factory when he meets drag queen Lola who needs some sturdy stilettos. Together they work to save the business while going on a voyage of discovery – all against a backdrop of original songs by Cyndi Lauper.

Lola
Lola is played by Jordan Abberley-Nicoll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kinky Boots – The Musical is ‘big, colourful, bright and happy’

“It is a lot of fun and if you haven’t seen the musical before you are in for a treat,” said Jordan. “It’s very big, very colourful, bright and happy. There are lots of highs and lows in the show but as you leave at the end it’s just this big feel-good moment, which is brilliant.”

It is quite a gear change for Jordan, going from teaching pupils at Ellon Academy to strutting across the stage in one of the iconic roles of musical theatre. He is delighted at the support he’s getting from his pupils and colleagues.

“A few pupils have worked out I’m in the show and they are all desperate to go and see it. It’s surprising for some of them to think this is actually what chemistry teachers do in their free time. The comment I get from them all is ‘but you’ve got a beard’.

The beard is coming off as Jordan gets into character as Lola – and that’s not all that’s going. Jordan is quite prepared to suffer for his art while helping charity at the same time.

“We are waxing the whole lot,” he said, adding his co-stars are getting in on the act. “We have a fundraiser for Friends Of Roxburghe house with a sponsored waxathon. Myself and the Angels have to get ourselves stripped bare in preparation… back, chest, legs, the lot”

Lola from Kinky Boots
Kinky Boots is set for HMT in Aberdeen with Jordan Abberley-Nicoll as Lola. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Lola is sassy, brashy, bolshie and sensitive says Kinky Boots star

Jordan is a huge fan of the musical having seen it in London and also visited productions by other amateur theatre companies. And he is particularly pleased to be playing Lola.

“She is sassy, she is somebody who’s clearly used to getting what she wants, but there’s a lot of heart there as well,” he said.

“It’s a nice part to play because there’s that brashy, bolshie element, but there’s that really sensitive side to her as well. It makes you think why she is the way she is, why has she got that guard up where she has to put that showstopper up all the time.”

And Jordan loves the way Cyndi Lauper has tackled the songs that drive the narrative along.

“Every single song has such a feel to it. Quite often you go to a musical and there’s one thing where you think ‘okay, this is where I have my nap time’. There isn’t in Kinky Boots,” he said.

“It’s big, bright and colourful. Even the songs that are quite sentimental have got this change of tack in them that feels really lovely to listen to. It’s a beautiful soundtrack and one of my favourite musicals of all time for that reason.”

Jordan Abberley-Nicoll and Charlie, played by Joshua Milne.
Lola, played by Jordan Abberley-Nicoll and Charlie, played by Joshua Milne who will be on stage in Kinky Boots at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Powerful message of positivity at the heart of Kinky Boots at His Majesty’s

At the heart of Kinky Boots is a strong and very relevant message about acceptance, tolerance and inclusivity. It’s one that Jordan thinks will resonate with the audience.

“There is a huge message on positivity and accepting people and the fact that everybody is special, everybody has those things that make them unique, makes them who they are, and we have to embrace, accept and love that about one another.”

The Lyric is no stranger to taking on big West End musicals. Previous outings have included Sister Act, Made In Dagenham and Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. Jordan has seen most of these – but this is the first time he has actually starred in one.

“This is actually my first year with Lyric, so it’s been wonderful to join such a well-established company with such a massive reputation.”

Kinky Boots – The Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 1. For information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…