Big Fab Comedy Show coming to Aberdeen later this year

Some well-known TV comedians will be coming to Aberdeen later this year for one hysterical night at Scotland’s biggest live comedy experience.

The Big Fab Comedy Show will take place at the Tivoli in Aberdeen on November 7, where some of the biggest and best names in UK comedy, as well as local favourites will perform.

Aberdeen’s show will be hosted by BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News star Jay Lafferty, with sets from Joshua Bethania, Sarah Keyworth and Marjolein Robertson.

In the headline slot will be Kiri Pritchard-McLean, co-creator and co-host of podcast All Killa No Filla and Live at the Apollo regular, who has featured in the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and The Russell Howard Hour.

Her performance at the venue on Aberdeen’s Guild Street is expected to be full of insightful, conservational comedy and laughs aplenty.

The show has been set up by Gilded Balloon, one of Scotland’s leading entertainment producers and one of the largest and longest-running venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

‘Incredibly excited’

Directors of Gilden Balloon, Karen and Katy Koren said: “We’re thrilled to announce the 2023/2024 Big Fab Comedy Show with incredible names like Maisie Adam and Kiri Pritchard-McLean joining the bill.

“The tour will bring the UK’s most popular TV comics to towns and cities across Scotland, alongside some rising talent that we’re incredibly excited about. Don’t miss out on a night simply jam-packed with top-tier comedy and guaranteed laughs – we’ll see you there.”