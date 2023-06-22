Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J Live for Dreamworld tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J Live for Dreamworld tour

Thousands of fans flocked to see Pet Shop Boys making a return to Aberdeen after over 30 years. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Becca Freestone and Heather Fowlie

Iconic duo, Pet Shop Boys stepped out of Suburbia and into P&J Live to deliver the show of dreams to Aberdeen fans last night.

It’s a sin that the 80s synth-pop legends haven’t performed in the Granite City for over 30 years, but they more than made up for lost time with an absolutely astounding come-back which showcased their greatest hits in inimitable Pet Shop Boys style, much to the sheer delight of an electric audience.

Cruising from hit to classic hit, including favourites such as West End Girls, It’s a Sin, and New York City Boy, all accompanied by a dazzling futuristic light show, this was a show that is guaranteed to always be on the minds of the clearly adoring fans for years to come.

Let’s just hope it’s not another 30 years!

Take a look at our gallery to see if your can spot yourself or anyone you know having a fantastic time at P&J Live last night, and don’t forget to read our full review here.

Pet Shop Boys concert Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe on the Synth Keyboard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Lowe on the Synth Keyboard playing at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans eager to see  the Pet Shop Boys concert last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Germany attended the gig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These four lovely ladies were excited to see the Pet Shop Boys concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil Tennant singing his heart out up on the illuminated stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A very futuristic atmosphere greeted the crowds as they watched Neil Tennant performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans gathered with their friends and family before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Armed with merchandise these fans enjoying the Dream World tour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Pet Shop Boys played some of their biggest hits last night.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil Tennant and the band wowed the fans with their performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans came together to celebrate their love for the Pet Shop Boys. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Huge fans showed up in their tour t-shirts ready for  an unforgettable evening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe on the Synth Keyboard energised the crowds encouraging them to clap along to their music. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil Tennant enjoying interacting with the fans between songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans nostalgic after hearing some of their favourite songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans at the half time interval topping up their beverages. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

