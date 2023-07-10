River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role

North-east actor Lesley Hart is used to getting to grips with a new role – but she’s had to take that literally for her part in Thrown.

The latest play from the National Theatre of Scotland is inspired by Scottish backhold wrestling – a staple of Highland Games the length and breadth of Scotland – and it meant some hard physical training for the Stonehaven-born actor and writer.

“We’ve had to do speed skipping, circuits in the morning, warming up and all that kind of thing,” said Lesley, as Thrown starts its tour of locations on the Highland Games circuit and community halls before a run at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“And the show itself is really physically demanding. Even after just the first scene, we’re all sweating. There’s lots of tumbling and throwing each other and running around. The set is like a village gym hall so we’re hanging off climbing frames, jumping around, flipping and tumbling – even the odd cartwheel.”

Thrown is vibrant, dynamic and fun says Stonehaven actor Lesley Hart

In Thrown, a group of five different women come together to form the most unlikely team in backhold wrestling – an ancient sport that sees competitors grip each other around the waist before tussling to either throw their opponent or force them to break their hold

“They are five very diverse women of different ages, different backgrounds and different identities coming together as a team to compete in the Highland Games backhold wrestling championships,” said Lesley, who plays the feisty cop Lou Caplan in BBC Scotland’s River City.

“It’s the story of them trying to qualify for the championships and then competing on the day. It’s a really vibrant, energetic, dynamic and fun piece. (Playwright) Nat McLeary has written an incredibly smart, funny, clever and profound script and created five really distinctive, colourful, brilliant characters.”

But Thrown, written by Nat McLeary and featuring an all-female cast, is more than just a compelling story of clashing underdogs getting over their differences to vie for sporting glory. It’s a metaphor for today’s Scotland, said Lesley.

Backhold wrestling play Thrown explores what Scottishness means

“It explores what being Scottish means for them. Because they are all so different there’s a lot of contention about what Scottishness is. They are forced to confront and interrogate what their identity means, what Scottishness means to me versus you,” she said.

“Ultimately, we can all be Scottish together in our own way, without needing to necessarily be that one thing, without needing to agree with or even celebrate each other’s version of Scottishness, but just to accept it and all be on the same team.

“It’s not a play that is telling you how to think about Scottishness, but just wants to explore and examine what that is and what it can be in all its glorious diversity.”

Lesley plays Pamela, the team coach who has been a backhold wrestler since she was a wee girl and is now trying to guide newcomers to the sport – played by Efè Agwele, Maureen Carr, Chloe-Ann Tylor and Adiza Shardow – to victory.

“It’s a real passion for her, so she’s got to teach this motley bunch of women the very basics and train them up, so she has her work cut out for her. She’s on a personal journey as well so she’s trying to bring this team together at a crisis point in her own life,” she said.

Lesley Hart delighted to platform ‘endangered’ backhold wrestling

Preparing for the role saw Lesley and the rest of the cast visit the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games to watch backhold wrestling. It gave her a real respect for the sport.

“It’s a really beautiful contact sport. There’s something lovely about the kilts swishing in the air when someone is thrown, or people throwing an opponent then go cartwheeling off them,” she said.

“But it’s quite a niche thing and in fact a sort of endangered sport. So it’s lovely for us to platform it and expose it to people who wouldn’t necessarily know it existed.”

While the tour of Thrown will crisscross Scotland the closest it will come to Lesley’s hometown of Stonehaven will be Woodside Community Centre in Aberdeen on Saturday July 15.

Stonehaven drama teacher inspired Lesley to become an actor and writer

“I’ve never performed in Stonehaven Town Hall as a professional, but that was where it all began when I was in youth theatre. The first time I was on stage was in Stonehaven Town Hall in 1994, but since then never acted on that stage and it’s still an ambition to get there one day,” said Lesley who credits her drama teacher at Mackie Academy – Miss Clark – with encouraging her to pursue acting.

“Thanks to her I’ve never had a proper job,” laughed Lesley, who recently penned an acclaimed stage version of Anna Karenina.

Lesley, a former P&J columnist, is looking forward to touring smaller halls but is also excited at Thrown being part of the Edinburgh International Festival, running at the Traverse Theatre from August 3 to 27.

“On the one hand, it’s speaking to a Scottish audience and going out to these Highland Games towns and reflecting the experience of the people from there. So it’s taking it home, but then playing it to people who are from all over the world at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“It’s universally relatable. What makes you belong to your county is a question that is universally relevant and timeless. So it will speak to everyone.”

Lesley Hart hopes audiences across Scotland will be gripped by Thrown

But whether it’s in a community hall or a mainstage theatre, Lesley hopes audiences will be gripped by Thrown.

“It will make you laugh. It will give you a buzz and it will probably make you cry as well. And it might ask you questions that will help you open your mind to new ideas about what it means to be you and what it means to be Scottish.”

Thrown will be at the Victoria & Albert Halls in Ballater on July 12, Aberdeen’s Woodside Community Centre on July 15, Mull Theatre in Tobermory on July 18 and 19, Rockfield Centre, Oban on July 22, Birnam Arts in Dunkeld on July 26, then the Gathering Hall in Portree on July 28. For more information and tickets visit nationaltheatrescotland.com or call 0141 221 0970.