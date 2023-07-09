Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree at their Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree at their Aberdeen show

Aloofly meandering onto the stage in full 'would rather be somewhere else' character, quiff first and cardigan-clad, tribute singer Johnny Turner, from a distance, through squinted eyes, could quite easily be Morrissey himself.

Johnny Turner on stage as Morrissey in The Smiths Ltd.
Johnny Turner in full Morrissey swing in The Smiths Ltd.
By Becca Freestone

Stop me if you think that you’ve heard this one before, but the Smiths Ltd are without a doubt the closest that you can get to seeing the real thing – without risking a restraining order.

Aloofly meandering onto the stage in full ‘would rather be somewhere else’ character, quiff first and cardigan-clad, tribute singer Johnny Turner, from a distance, through squinted eyes, could quite easily be the main man himself.

A buzzing crowd of fans, who let’s face it, have definitely been on the Smiths wagon since the 80s, stamped, clapped and whooped with just as much vigour as if they were seeing the real deal – and that friends, is how you know you have a truly great tribute act on your hands.

Panic on the streets of Aberdeen at sold-out gig

The astonishingly authentic tribute act hadn’t visited the Granite city in a few years, but it was clear to see that this was a crowd not seeing them for the first time, and probably not for the last either.

Kicking of the show with sing-a-long favourite, Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before, the band continued to effortlessly cruise through the back catalogue of politically charged  and melancholy 80s hits, such as Panic, and Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, in note-perfect style.

Johnny Turner’s portrayal of frontman Morrissey is uncanny.

Turner’s glitter-flinging tribute to Morrissey is astonishing

Johnny Turner’s embodiment of front man Morrisey is uncanny.

Every hip-swaying mannerism as he bounds around the stage, flinging glitter and swinging flowers is flawlessly depicted. Each and every head tilt is faultless, and a testament to the art of imitation that he has been crafting for years.

Finding a moment to drag your eyes away from the charismatic, mononymously named frontman, it’s impossible not to also be drawn in by the impressive tribute to Johnny Marr characterised immaculately by Alex Gaskell.

As ‘Morrissey’ hurls a picket sign with ‘THE QUEEN IS DEAD’ around to the song of the same title. ‘Marr’ throws his guitar into the air revealling a ‘Not My King’ slogan plastered on to the back of his instrument, in quintessentially Smiths fashion.

Political statements aside, technically and stylistically, the performance was nothing short of bang-on.

After possibly one of the longest encores in Lemon Tree history, we were teased with the end of the show time and time again as the band slowed down to take us though There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, with touching tribute made to bassist Andy Rourke.

But there was only one way to finally, officially end the show.

The elated crowd raised the roof  as the upbeat melody to the morose, yet pop-tastic This Charming Man kicked in, closing the night in fabulous style.

Regrettably, I’ve never seen The Smiths for real, but I left the show feeling like I had, which if you ask me, is a pretty special thing when it comes to tribute acts.

The Smiths LTD continue their tour. Find tickets here…

