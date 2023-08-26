Tim Vine ready to be ‘trivial, brief, stupid’ and hilarious for north and north-east fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Tim Vine ready to be ‘trivial, brief, stupid’ and hilarious for north and north-east fans

King of the one-liners ready for laughter from Inverness to Aberdeen with Breeeep!

By Scott Begbie
time vine aberdeen
Comedian Tim Vine is touring venues across the north and north-east with his new show Breeeep! Image: Supplied by Tim Vine

What, you might wonder, is the meaning of rapid-fire comedian Tim Vine’s new show, Breeeep!

“I always think of ‘breeeep’ as being like an unimportant noise that makes people think of something trivial that is just brief and stupid – which kind of sums up the act,” said Tim, laughing.

But what Tim really wants is for the audience coming to his show at Eden Court in Inverness and The Tivoli in Aberdeen next month to be laughing non-stop as the king of the one-liners delivers gag after gag, barely pausing for breath.

“It’s the same sort of nonsense I’ve always done. I come on and do lots of silly one-line jokes along the lines of ‘velcro – what a rip off’ or ‘Black Beauty is a dark horse’,” he said.

“It’s a new hour of stuff and I may even do the odd thing they want to see me do again, like throw a pen behind my ear. And then we all go home none the wiser.”

Tim Vine promises silly nonsense with his new show Breeeep! heading for Eden Court in Inverness and The Tivoli in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Emery PR.

Tim Vine enjoys having new material in front of audiences

Tim has been touring with Breeeep! and is enjoying getting his new work in front of audiences across the country.

“They’ve been mostly booing if I’m being honest with you,” he joked. “But no, they’ve been fantastic. The great thing about touring – and it’s lovely from my point of view – is that people come along because they like my stuff so you’re coming in to people who already know the sort of thing you are going to do.

“I remember doing clubs and stuff when you walk on stage, and no one knows who you are and you’ve got to win them over in the first 15 seconds or they smell fear and start turning against you. There’s a definite battle element to it.”

While he might make the art of the one-liner look easy, it takes a lot of hard work to hone and fine-tune a show like Breeeep!

Tim Vine will keep the gags coming. Image: Emery PR

Creating a show is full of surprises says comedian Tim Vine

“When you are at the beginning of that process you do think ‘gosh, really, can I write another hour’,” said Tim. “But you gradually accumulate things, you write lots of nonsense, then go to a little comedy club, try stuff out, come back, cross most of it, keep five or six jokes, then go back the next week and do another 10 or 15 minutes reading off a postcard.

“Gradually it builds and builds and you accumulate two hours of stuff then have to go and cross out 45 minutes, so it’s a constant purifying process. But it’s one of the bits I enjoy the most, actually, because it’s full of surprises.

“You never really know with what you’ve written what is the good stuff and what is not. You might think you’re excited about this one, then your optimism is shot down when the audience just stare at you. Then there are other things that you think ‘it might be alright’ then it gets a really big laugh.”

It’s hard work being funny says Tim Vine, who is touring to venues in the north and north-east. Image: Tim Vine.

So by the time Breeeep! arrives in Inverness and Aberdeen it will be a well-oiled machine, including Tim’s favourite gag of the moment. “Believe it or not, I used to live hand-to-mouth. I tell you what changed my life. Cutlery.”

That’s just one of 150 to 200 gags – plus silly songs and props – that Tim promises will keep audiences in stitches.

Stupidity, joy and laughter from king of the one-liners

“Strap in for what is going to be a night with a lot of laughs. It’s night of just stupidity and hopefully a lot of joy and laughter and then everyone goes away thinking ‘I can’t remember any of that’. It’s how I get the repeat business.”

Tim Vine’s Breeeep! is at Eden Court in Inverness on September 5, then the Webster Memorial in Arbroath on September 7, Ullapool’s Macphail Centre on September 8, An Lanntair in Stornoway on September 9, Skye’s Las Theatre on September 11 then two nights at The Tivoli in Aberdeen on September 12 and 13.  For tickets visit timvine.com

More from Entertainment

Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lonach: Behind the scenes with secretary Lauren Johnston as iconic Highland Games set to…
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, pictured, performing at All Points East, Victoria Park, East London. (Ian West/PA)
Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality
A traveller at Waterloo train station (PA)
Revellers heading to Notting Hill Carnival and festivals to be hit by strike
Fans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality (Ian West/PA)
Fans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality
Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)
Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert
Media Minister Catherine Martin has faced criticism that she had not been available to the media since July 22 (PA)
Media minister defends her response to RTE payments scandal
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72 (Ian West/PA)
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72
Liam Payne apologised to fans and said he hopes to be return to South America with ‘an even bigger show’ (Ian West/PA)
Liam Payne postpones South America tour following ‘serious kidney infection’
Jay Kay and Jamiroquai are the headliners on Friday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jamiroquai headline first night of Victorious festival
A report has found there were gaps in RTE’s internal procedures (Liam McBurney/PA)
RTE had ‘alarming gaps’ in internal procedures and record-keeping – report