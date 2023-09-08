REVIEW: Barbie and butteries included in boisterous north-east Dracula play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Barbie and butteries included in boisterous north-east Dracula play

The feminist-flecked Dracula: Mina's Reckoning is both funny and scary while transposing the action from Victorian London to Aberdeenshire with - largely - successful results.

Dracula: Mina's Reckoning brings the laughs and the scares to His Majesty's Theatre. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
By Andy Morton

I didn’t expect to walk out of Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning, the new – and occasionally terrifying – play at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, thinking about Barbie.

But the plastic doll, and more specifically the hugely successful movie on female empowerment it recently spawned, suddenly seemed like an appropriate measure of this entertaining two-hour take on Bram Stoker’s Victorian thriller about a 600-year-old blood-sucking vampire.

And it wasn’t simply because the play has a predominantly-female cast and crew.

Or that it centres around the character of Mina, who in the book is the slightly side-lined wife of solicitor Johnathan Harker.

No, it was more down to a speech made by Liz Kettle’s vivacious Dracula – all hair and flowing hems – in which she sells the life of a vampire as an antidote to the patriarchy.

Liz Kettle as Dracula and Danielle Jam as Mina. Image: Peter Dibdin

Who needs men when the power of the night flows through your veins, she asks? All an independent woman needs is some pointy teeth and an insatiable appetite for blood.

Forget Barbenheimer, this play would make a far more interesting double-bill to the magnificently pink-hued and gloriously female-positive Barbie movie.

Get your tickets, everyone, it’s time for Barbula!

Bawdy jokes and pantomime theatricality

Mind you, to brand Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning as solely a feminist critique would be selling it short.

Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson certainly sprinkles a few knowing barbs throughout her material.

But this is also a boisterous adaptation of Stoker’s 1897 book, complete with some very broad humour and at times an almost pantomime theatricality.

The play zips along, helped by bawdy jokes that suggests Pearson had fun writing it.

Elgin playwright Morna Pearson seems to have had fun writing the play. Image: National Theatre of Scotland

And while some of the action, certainly in the first half, put me in mind of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 movie, we are a long way from the gothic gloom of Stoker’s original.

Also, make sure you are back in your seat before the interval ends. The second half veers joyfully off into entirely fresh territory more akin to a revenge thriller.

“Wham, bam, thank you, Bram,” Pearson seems to have said, “but I’ll take it from here”.

North-east roots ramp up the laughs

And this is before you consider the main buzz around this play before its debut in Aberdeen last weekend (the show is at the HMT until Saturday 9 and in Eden Court, Inverness, from September 28 to 30).

Billed as a “uniquely Scottish version” of the Stoker classic, Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning is even more parochial than that.

This is very much a north-east play, partially set inside an Aberdeen women’s asylum in the late 1800s.

The inspiration is clearly Cruden Bay’s Slains Castle, which was an inspiration for Stoker himself when creating the vampiric count.

Most of the characters including Mina, Johnathan and Mina’s friend Lucy are changed from the original’s well-heeled Victorian gentlemen and ladies into rough-speaking Aberdeenshire folk, spitting out ‘faes’ and ‘fit likes’ as if they’re chewing on a pie in Pittodrie.

Slains Castle in Cruden Bay is a clear inspiration for the play. Image: National Theatre of Scotland

This is largely played for laughs.

Indeed, one of Johnathan’s character traits is that he likes to eat, and his cross-European trip to Transylvania is mainly a chance for him to describe a croissant he eats in Paris as a cross between a buttery and a “delicious cloud”.

Many of the cast are north-easters, though some have trouble with the doric-flecked vowels.

Meanwhile, Van Helsing, the vampire hunter that for the first half of the play leads the attack on Dracula, has for some reason an extremally broad South African accent that veers just inches away from the Dutch villain Goldmember in the third Austin Powers movie.

Jump scares and lighting

Importantly, Dracula retains the Transylvanian drawl, and Kettle plays it magnificently.

She also gets the best frights, some of which had the audience jumping out of their seats.

The scares are magnified by the superb multi-level set design, which invariably turns the stage from asylum to tall-sailed ship to the foreboding home of the Transylvanian count and back again, all in the flick of a lighting switch.

Meanwhile, there is a good joke about golf, a dig at the Press and Journal and a mention of the Fittie Bar.

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning has the scares amped up because of the stage design. Image National Theatre of Scotland

The Aberdeen audience lapped it up.

Whether the references will go down as well with people in Inverness, Dundee, Edinburgh and Coventry, where the touring show heads next, remains to be seen.

Let’s just hope they understand the accents.

To book tickets for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning, click here.

More from Entertainment

