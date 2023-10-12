Yorkshire Indie band Skylights on their love for Granite City fans and Aberdeen FC

Yorkshire Indie band Skylights have forged a unique bond with Granite City fans and the city’s football club.

Such is the connection the four-piece are welcomed as returning heroes whenever they play Aberdeen, always to exuberant audiences.

Guitarist Turnbull Smith says he enjoyed “one of the greatest nights of my life” in the Granite City.

And he expects another memorable night in the city on Saturday when the four-piece play a much anticipated headline show at the Beach Ballroom.

It is the band’s biggest gig in the city having previously played Unit 51, Tunnels and The Lemon Tree.

Skylights have received messages of support ahead of the concert from Aberdeen FC players such as Jonny Hayes, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan.

The band hope many of the Dons players will attend the gig as the Pittodrie club have no fixture this weekend due to international duty.

Club legends Alex McLeish and Dean Windass have also given the band a ringing endorsement ahead of the show.

Turnbull said: “Aberdeen is a really special place and the people there have shown us so much love.

“When we first played Aberdeen at Unit 51 everyone knew the words to our songs.

“There were 400 people there and they were all singing along, it was incredible.

“After that show we went out for a big party with everyone that came to the gig.

“We were going from pub to pub meeting people as well.

“The love from everyone was brilliant.

Big thanks to all the Aberdeen players ex and current sending us messages before our show. What a city!!! See you all at the Beach Ballroom next week ✊️💥 Tickets:https://t.co/1FqtXw74SF#ASAW pic.twitter.com/kejwaIyweJ — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) October 6, 2023

“I walked into the Carlton pub in Aberdeen and our singer was up dong karaoke and everyone was cheering.

“We started the band just to have a bit of fun.

“We see all the people who come to see us as our mates so we have a few beers with them and have a good time.

“One of the best nights of my life was in Aberdeen, it is absolutely sensational there.”

Support from Aberdeen player and Pittodrie legends

Skylights are Turnbull (guitar), Rob Scarsbrick (vocals), Jonny Scarisbrick (bass) and Myles Soley drums.

Former Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis and 2014 League Cup winning striker Adam Rooney have also given the band messages of support.

Cheers to our mate Dean Windass ex Aberdeen striker for the message. Really appreciate it Deano. See you all on Saturday at the Beach Ballroom ✊️💥 Last few tickets:https://t.co/1FqtXw74SF pic.twitter.com/H2o3EbMlCw — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) October 10, 2023

Skylights’ connection with Aberdeen FC and the Red Army is so strong they penned song Outlaw in tribute to the club and supporters.

Outlaw contains the chorus ‘Stand Free, Wherever You May Be’ the chant used by Dons fans .

The song has been played over the sound-system at Pittodrie before games.

Turnbull said: “We’ve had messages from Jonny Hayes, Connor Barron and Alex McLeish, it has been bonkers.

“I feel like it’s not me and this is all a crazy dream.

“If the players are not on international duty they will come along.

“We did the Outlaw song with ‘Stand Free’ because we had such a connection with the people in Aberdeen.

“They showed us so much love so we thought we would give some back.

“We are so proud that they play the song at the stadium.”

‘We’ve spent all our money on smoke and effects for the Beach Ballroom’

Many Aberdeen based Skylights fans travel the length and breadth of the country to watch the band perform live.

Skylights, from York, released What You Are last year to acclaim last year with the album crashing into the UK top 40.

Turnbull said: “When I first started playing music in my teens we played places like York, Manchester and Leeds and were an unknown band so people just stood and watched us.

“Then we were offered a tour in Scotland that was Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

“Edinburgh was good, Glasgow was good but Aberdeen was off the scale.

“It was absolutely incredible. Everyone was bouncing and having so much fun.

“We are so buzzing to be playing the Beach Ballroom that we’ve spent all our money on smoke and pyro effects.

“We’ve spent a fortune on effects as we just want to have a big party.

“We are like a bunch of kids, so excited about playing.”

Buzzing to have received a good luck message from Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish!! See you all at the Beach Ballroom next week ✊️💥 Tickets:https://t.co/1FqtXw74SF #ASAW pic.twitter.com/zD4rG9QTwd — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) October 4, 2023

New Skylights single set for release

Support for the Beach Ballroom show is Aberdeen indie rockers Hitlist.

Skylights released track Rebellion in March this year and Turnbull confirmed a follow-up is imminent.

He said: “‘I’m writing a few songs and we have a new song coming out called Time To Let Things Go.

“There’s also another track called Burning Skies.

“Time To Let Things Go is finished and we’re waiting for the vinyl to be shipped in.

“I can’t wait to get that out.”