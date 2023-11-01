How an album set to be performed in Aberdeen was fueled by non-alcoholic beer and musical inspiration on the remote Isle of Eigg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

How an album set to be performed in Aberdeen was fueled by non-alcoholic beer and musical inspiration on the remote Isle of Eigg

Scottish super-band Lost Map presents Weird Wave promise a unique show in Aberdeen where the eight piece collective will play their new album from start to finish -with Pictish Trail also performing a full set in support

By Sean Wallace
Weird Wave to play Aberdeen Image by Stephanie Gibson
Weird Wave to play Aberdeen Image by Stephanie Gibson

Fueled by non-alcoholic beer on the remote Isle of Eigg in the midst of winter collective Lost Map presents Weird Wave discovered musical synergy.

Eight musicians from influential Scottish record label Lost Map convened in a hostel on a windswept hillside on the tiny Hebridean island.

The collaboration was to celebrate the 10th anniversary of influential Lost Map, the record label founded by Johnny Lynch, aka Pictish Trail.

A frantic week of improvisation and recording forged an eponymous debut album.

Now Aberdeen music fans can hear that album played in its entirety at a much anticipated headline show at the city’s Tunnels on Friday November 3.

And Johnny confirmed the Granite City show will be unique as Pictish Trail will also play a full set before Lost Map presents Weird Wave take to the stage.

Music collective Lost Map presents Weird Wave. Image: Stephanie Gibson

Speaking from his home on Eigg. Johnny said: “Eight of us spent a week on the island to see what music would come out of that.

“If you are in a band and hire somewhere for a week with the intent to do music you normally just end up having horrible hangovers for the duration.

“With this we knew we had to come up with something and there was a time-frame.

“I had put on the Howlin’ Fling festival in 2022 and bought a lot of non-alcoholic drink for it.

“But we only sold one can.

“So I had tons of non-alcoholic beer stock-piled which we just drank for that week.

“It was very un rock n’ roll but most of the album was fueled by non-alcoholic beer.

“If it had been normal  beer I’m not sure we would have been so productive.

“The music came out beyond what my expectations were as it was a fully formed band sound and record.

“We had that bond and chemistry.”

Intense musical sessions in winter

Led by Johnny, Lost Map presents Weird Wave is a psychedelic , kosmische collective featuring a multitude of artists that have released music on the label.

The collective includes members of Tuff Love, Kid Canaveral, eagleowl, Savage Mansion and L.T. Leif.

Lost Map presents Weird Wave is Kate Lazda (guitar), Craig Angus (guitar/keys), Bart Owl (bass), Susan Bear (synths), Iain Stewart (drums), L.T. Leif (vocals/keys) and Robyn Dawson (violin) and Johnny, Pictish Trail (vocals, keys, programming).

No music was pre-prepared and the musicians played and recorded in the living rom of the Glebe Barn hostel on Eigg, an island only five miles long and three miles wide.

Lost Map presents Weird Wave recorded their album on the Isle of Eigg. Image: Stephanie Gibson

Johnny said: “We took over the bottom floor of the hostel and set up the equipment in front of the roaring fire.

“It was a really cozy, wintery vibe as it was late February into early March and the weather was still terrible.

“We knew we had to buckle down and create so it was also intense.

“Without that time constraint and pressure it would probably have ended up as an improvised drone that went on for about five hours.

“Some of the best material we did came about through mucking about in the evenings.

“By just opening up an instrument and seeing what happens.”

The album cover of Lost Maps presents Weird Wave. Supplied by Johnny Lynch.

Aberdeen set for unique performance

Lost Map presents Weird Wave have delivered acclaimed festival performances at Howlin’ Fling, Green Man and Sea Power’s Krankenhaus,

Now they will deliver a unique show in the Granite City.

Johnny explained: “Aberdeen will be a really special show.

“We will do a full Pictish Trail show and after that we will do a headline set with Lost Map presents Weird Wave.

“Aberdeen is the only place where we will have two full band sets.

“I’ll be exhausted by the end but I love doing two sets, it’s so much fun.

“Pictish Trail will do all the big bangers from the albums.

“Then Lost Map presents Weird Wave will play the album from start to finish.

“So much of the album was born out of improvisation, being present in the moment and making music on the spot.

“I’m excited to see how the album mutates in a live show.”

Importance to Aberdeen of Interesting Music Promotions

Lost Map presents Weird Wave is the latest gig to be brought to Aberdeen by influential Granite City based Interesting Music Promotions.

At the heart of the city’s music scene for almost two decades IMP have delivered legendary shows.

Those include Boredoms, Kuunatic, Broadcast, Bo Ningen, Ariel Pink, Faust, Thee More Shallows, TUnE-yArD…and many, many more.

Johnny said: “I’ve been doing shows with IMP for about 18 years now.

“They are so supportive and have a real passion for music. They really look after us.”

More from Entertainment

View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
What to expect from new Forres Fest music festival organised by MacMoray
Daniel Radcliffe has contributed to a new documentary called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (PA)
Daniel Radcliffe emotional at ‘unfair’ injures of stunt double in documentary
Broadcaster Dan Walker has said he believes TV should make ‘a positive difference’ and be a ‘force for good’ (Ian West/PA)
Dan Walker: TV can be a force for good
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend’s partner (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Lady Leshurr found not guilty on assault charges
Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
Shetland star teases 'grisly' sheep incident - what you can expect ahead of series…
Friends creator Marta Kauffman has said Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ just weeks before his death (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry was happy and sober shortly before his death – Friends creator
Streaming service Disney+ has launched a new subscription tier which will introduce adverts during its TV programmes and films (Disney+/PA)
Disney+ launches new subscription tier with adverts
The cast of Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen
Review: Local talent shines through in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet in Aberdeen
Noel Clarke said he has ‘always disputed the content of the eight Guardian articles’ (PA)
Noel Clarke ‘satisfied’ after ruling in libel battle with the Guardian publisher
Singer Mariah Carey has kicked off the festive season with a video that shows her being defrosted, with her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You as the soundtrack (Ian West/PA)
Mariah Carey is defrosted as she marks start of Christmas season

Conversation