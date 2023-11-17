Review: No humbug as Scrooge spreads Christmas cheer in a musical festive treat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: No humbug as Scrooge spreads Christmas cheer in a musical festive treat

Sonja Rasmussen saw Phoenix Theatre perform Scrooge at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

By Sonja Rasmussen
Scrooge brings Christmas cheer to audiences at Aberdeen Arts Centre.
Scrooge brings Christmas cheer to audiences at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If the thought of Christmas being a few short weeks away has you groaning ‘Bah Humbug’, it sounds like you need a bit of Scrooge in your life.

Overflowing with festive spirit and with costumes straight from a chocolate box, the tale of A Christmas Carol, rewritten as a musical by Leslie Bricusse, is all the joy of the festive season wrapped up in some show-stopping melodies and tied with a glitzy bow.

The well-loved story from the pen of Charles Dickens was written as a warning to his fellow Victorians who failed to find the pleasure in Christmas – and although the lesson comes from 150 years ago, it still looms large today, encouraging us to plan for a festive season filled with love.

Three cast members in costume, with a granite wall behind them
Pictured, from left, are Ian Baxter as Harry, Colin Campbell as Scrooge and Katie Baxter as Helen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aptly, Phoenix Theatre brings their whole family to the stage in this show, the adult performers joined by a cast of youngsters from Phoenix Youth, playing roles including the Cratchit children, and adding extra volume and cute factor to the sparkling chorus numbers.

Scrooge is spreading Christmas cheer

From the opening bars, Scrooge is full-on Christmas, with carol singers belting out the first song A Christmas Carol, while the musicians, under the leadership of Kevin Haggart, produce a fitting Salvation Army-band sound, complete with brass and double bass, filling the Arts Centre Theatre with sound and thrilling the capacity audience.

Directors Liz Milne and Clare Haggart, along with choreographer Katie Baxter, work their magic with the talented cast, conjuring up ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, along with full bustling street scenes and evocative memories of Scrooge’s school days, parties and his loves and losses.

Colin Campbell in costume as scrooge, which is at Aberdeen Arts Centre
Colin Campbell is excellent in the role of the old miser. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With the help of a magical video wall, the scene changes easily from toy shop to snowy street and Fezziwig’s factory dance to Harry’s parlour games, along with creating phantoms and special effects to enhance the ghostly apparitions sent as a warning to Scrooge.

As the old miser, Colin Campbell loses himself in the role, creating a strong central character who is by turns terrifying, haunted and drunk on the milk of human kindness.

Talented cast bring magic to the stage

He is especially lovable at the end when he makes a very believable Father Christmas, belting out the song I Like Life and earning himself a huge cheer from the appreciative audience.

In supporting roles from Bob and Mrs Cratchit, nephew Harry, the ghosts, and Scrooge’s lost love Isabel, there are many performances which stand out, but it is when the cast is together on stage for the full and sumptuous chorus numbers Christmas Wishes, December the 25th and Thank You Very Much, that the magic really happens.

The cast of Scrooge during rehearsals
The super talented cast, pictured during their rehearsals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Think I’ll go and put some mulled wine on … and where are those mince pies?

Catch Scrooge at Aberdeen Arts Centre until tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Christmas isn’t Christmas without it.

For tickets phone Aberdeen Arts Centre on 01224 635208 or check out the website aberdeenartscentre.com

