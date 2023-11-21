Aberdeen metal band goodhuman set to record album with New Zealand based producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen metal band goodhuman set to record album with New Zealand based producers

Granite City metalcore five piece goodhuman have teamed up with respected Ghost Bird Studio in Dunedin, New Zealand to work on their new album

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen metal band Goodhuman are working on a new album. Image; Jack Skinner of Captain Jack Photography
Aberdeen metal band Goodhuman are working on a new album. Image; Jack Skinner of Captain Jack Photography

Aberdeen metalcore/deathcore band goodhuman are working on a new album with acclaimed producers based in New Zealand.

Renowned for their ferocious sound the Granite City noise behemoths have teamed up with Ghost Bird Studios in the New Zealand city of Dunedin.

The studio is the base  Mike Lamb and Heike Langhans who have produced and mastered works by bands such as Remina, Lord of Shadows and Edenfall.

Now through the power of the Internet five piece goodhuman will work with the respected duo on their new single and album.

Single Afflictions is set for release before the end of the year with an album to follow in 2024.

Goodhuman singer Connor Milne. Image: Jack Skinner of Captain Jack Photography

Guitarist Craig Paterson said: “We’re working with Ghost Bird Studios who will do the full mixing and mastering for us.

“I’ve been recording everyone here to get the tracks away (to Ghost Bird) for processing.

“Mike Lamb is the head of Ghost Bird Studios in New Zealand and he has been in a few successful bands as well such as Sojourner.

“He is friends with our bassist Scotty and it is great to have someone like Mike involved.

“We are working on a single which hope to get out by end of the year.

“Then by the middle of next year we aim to get a full length album out and a couple of videos shot.”

Aberdeen band goodhuman to record album with New Zealand producer Image: Jack Skinner

The connection with Ghost Bird

Formed in 2014 goodhuman released their self-titled debut EP four years later.

Follow up three song EP Incandescent was released in 2020.

The link up with Ghost Bird Studios 11,500 miles away was ignited by bassist Scotty Lodge’s collaboration with studio owner Mike Lamb.

Bassist Scotty formed band Light Field Reverie with Mike and Heike Langhans.

Aberdeen band goodhuman are working on a new album. Image: Jack Skinner

Scotty explained: “I joined Mike’s band Sojourner when we worked together in a game studio.

“In 2019 Sojourner did a European tour with Draconian and Harakiri For The Sky and we met Heike there.

“The three of us really hit it off and agreed to start a project once the tour was over.

“A few months later Left Field Reverie was created.”

Battle of the Bands semi-finalists

Goodhuman are Craig (guitar), Scotty (bass), Connor Milne (vocals), Allan Bowes (guitar) and Ross Cameron (drums).

The band are set to play the Dundee Winter Metal Fest at Beat Generator on Saturday December 16.

Prog metallers goodhuman have also progressed to the semi-finals of the Eruption Battle of the Bands competition at Aberdeen venue Krakatoa.

The competition offers a platform for emerging bands in the Aberdeen music scene.

Goodhuman guitarist Allan Bowes . Image: Jack Skinner

Guitarist Allan said: “Our semi-final gig is on January 12.

“Krakatoa do a fantastic job in hosting local talent and it is great to have a venue like that for grass roots music.”

Drummer Ross continued: “Such a diverse range of music is played at Eruption.

“It is refreshing for us as a metal band on the heavier side of things to get through as there is such a huge mix of genres.

“In the last round we played there was ourselves, a punky band and a guy with an acoustic guitar.

“So every angle for music styles was covered.

“It is pretty cool that something like our style broke through it.”

Goodhuman singer Connor Milne. Image: Jack Skinner

Close to playing Bloodstock festival

Goodhuman previously came close to winning a Battle of the Bands when reaching the final three from a field of 500 only to lose out.

The prize was to play the Bloodstock Festival which is held annually at Catton Hall in Derbyshire.

Ross said: “We progressed quite far in a Battle of the Bands in Glasgow called Metal to the Masses.

“It was competing for a slot to play Bloodstock.

“We got to the final from 500 bands. So we were down to the final three but were just pipped at the post.”

