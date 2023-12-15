Aberdeen to host groundbreaking collaboration between Scotland’s top rap stars and indie band

Aberdeen is set to host a groundbreaking live collaboration between Scotland’s hottest rap stars and a rising Granite City indie band.

Rap and hip-hop promoters HOURS ABDN recently entered into a partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) to showcase the city’s talent.

They will take over The Lemon Tee on Friday, December 22 for a trail-blazing event where rappers will perform alongside live bands.

Aberdeen star Chef The Rapper, who was named on the BBC Introducing Act of the Year shortlist, will headline.

A recipient of multiple Track of The Week awards from BBC Radio Scotland Chef The Rapper will perform alongside hotly tipped Aberdeen indie band Hitlist.

Also performing is JusHarry who recently won the Scottish Alternative Music Award for best hip-hop.

HOURS ABDN was formed in 2021 by acclaimed Aberdeen producer Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) and rapper Jackill (Jack Hughes).

The platform is a driving force within the emergence of talented hip-hop and rap artists in the city.

Nick explained: “MC’s will perform with live bands at this event so it becomes a more immersive live experience.

“Rather than just performing to a backing track there will be musicians with them on stage to bring out the musicality of what they are doing.

“Chef The Rapper will play his set with Hitlist and also the HOURS live band.

“We want to support the wider scene as well and Hitlist have been doing a lot of good things.

“Hitlist have been making a lot of noise recently.”

Rising profile of Chef the Rapper

Headliner Chef The Rapper was recently name 52nd in the top 100 cultural Scottish ‘players’ by The List magazine.

He was placed higher than BAFTA winning actor Brian Cox and chart-topping Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi.

Chef The Rapper released acclaimed EP The World Is Mine in 2021.

Nick said: “Chef The Rapper has been doing really well and continues to go from strength to strength.

“Recently he was named on The List’s 100 top people in Scotland.

“It is great to see someone from Aberdeen get that attention.

“An event like this is very important as there is a lot of talent within different pockets and genres in the city.

“There is a support throughout Aberdeen and artists’ fan-bases discover new artists through that.

“You can see it with groups like The Snuts who have worked with hip-hop artists.

“This event brings it all together with the live energy hip-hop has which is supported by the performance of the bands.

“It opens up dialogue and brings fans of different groups together within the city.”

Award winning JusHarry to perform

Chef the Rapper will play alongside Granite City Indie stars Hitlist who have released the singles Don’t Let Me Go and Soul Survivor.

Earlier this month Hitlist performed at a sold-out Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh.

Additional MCs on the bill include JusHarry, CRPNTR and Josh McLean, with backing from the HOURS House Band.

Nick said: “We had JusHarry for our first ever show two years ago.

“I was recently down in Glasgow for the Scottish Alternative Music Awards where JusHarry won for best hip-hop.

“JusHarry’s journey in the last two years has been unbelievable and he has really gone from strength to strength.

“It will be great to have him back performing with us again.

“JusHarry was based in Aberdeen when we had him for his first show but he is now in Glasgow.”

‘There is a real buzz in Aberdeen’

The first collaboration between HOURS ABDN and APA presented a showcase of leading Drill and Trap talent from the city.

It was headlined by rappers Yxng Stunna and M2, fresh off their smash single Duuk, an homage to the Aberdeen FC striker.

Symi Nemesis, Chachy and Marrco also performed.

Nick said: “As a trial event for the partnership it received a very strong reception.

“It was great to see people from all across the scene and different parts of Aberdeen coming through to support the talent.

“The acts all smashed it on what was a really positive night.

“There is a real buzz in Aberdeen as there are a lot of people doing different things so there is cross pollination amongst groups.

“Over the last few years a lot of things have popped up with more infrastructure which is great to see.

“That is what fosters more people coming through and releasing more music.”

Entry on a pay-what-you-can basis

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can-basis for the HOURS ABDN event at The Lemon Tree.

This ensures accessibility for anyone who would like to attend and show support for independent music in the city.

Nick said: “Especially in the lead up to Christmas people can feel the squeeze a little bit more financially.

“That is the case every year and there is also the cost of living crisis.

“It is really important to keep the event as open as possible to anyone who would like to come along.

“It makes it as accessible to everyone as possible so that they can see the talent that is coming across the genres within the city.”

Tickets are available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/hours/, and the event is open to all 14 and above.