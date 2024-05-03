REVIEW: Madagascar the Musical, Eden Court, Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Madagascar the Musical, Eden Court, Inverness

Joy from the get-go for youngsters of all ages, despite holes in the plot.

Madagascar the Musical.
Madagascar the Musical.
By Susy Macaulay

They whooped and cheered from the very first note.

Madagascar the Musical was a feel-good pick-me up for all ages at Eden Court, Inverness last night.

It’s based on the 2005 Dreamworks animated movie and judging by the enthusiasm of the crowd, the film is a firm favourite in Highland households.

A scene from the musical set in the New York subway.

In the unlikely event that Madagascar the movie has passed any P&J readers by, it tells the story of several zoo animals’ escape from Central Park Zoo in New York and how they accidentally find themselves in exotic Madagascar while being shipped to another zoo.

That’s about it.

A scene with penguins aboard the boat.

Alex the Lion finds Madagascar so vegan that he ends up trying to take a bite out of his best friend Marty the Zebra’s backside, and that’s about the only dark moment in the piece.

The rest of the time it’s simply high-octane singing and dancing and a few slapstick moments which made my six year old grandson laugh.

Because of the shorter time frame to tell the story, the musical’s plot is far thinner than the movie’s, with a lot of suspension of disbelief required to glide over unexplained story leaps.

And how do you recreate animated animals on stage?

By having the performers don costumes with animal muscle bulging under the skin/fur.

Cleverly designed but they can’t have been easy to sing and dance in, and not to mention HOT.

Some performers had the added complication of large hooves to contend with.

Grandson didn’t like the costumes, describing them as ‘silly.’ But they didn’t put him off, he loved the rest.

I’m glad he had already seen and loved the movie as I’m not sure he would have followed the disjointed plot if he’d known nothing about it.

Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, Alex the Line and Marty the Zebra singing and dancing together. In the background, King Julien.

I didn’t know what the lady in the round grey suit with a tiny tail was meant to be at first- she turned out to be a hippopotamus named Gloria, played by Jarneia Richard-Noel. Her outstanding voice soared to the rafters and took us with it.

There were cute penguins and lemurs, and Melman the giraffe and the tiny King Julien were puppeteered to perfection.

The premise that the zoo animals didn’t like freedom in the wild after all is perhaps a little suspect.

And the idea that animals can be friends and always be there for each other— well perhaps that’s trying the writers trying to teach humans some morality.

Alex and Marty falling out when Alex is so hungry he decides to try and bite Marty's backside.

Other than that, the show is loud, brash and bright, perfect for the younger members of the audience and toe-tapping for all of us.

And we all loved the iconic ‘I like to move it, move it’, performed twice with all of us up to dance in the second rendition.

Final verdict: Good, clean, unchallenging fun for all the family.

The show runs until Sunday May 5.

More from Entertainment

James Corden as Neil ‘Smithy’ Smith, Joanna Page as Stacey Shipman, Mathew Horne as Gavin Shipman and Ruth Jones as Nessa Jenkins, in the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. (Tom Jackson/BBC)
Gavin And Stacey’s best moments: From Smithy’s Indian takeaway to Pam eating ham
Barry Manilow has booked the AO Arena as a back up if Co-op Live is not ready (PA)
Barry Manilow makes a ‘back up plan’ as problems continue at Co-op Live
Cast member Toby Stephens. (Yui Mok/PA)
Toby Stephens joins Spanish wedding special of The Split as cast returns
James Corden shared the news that the hit sitcom would return for a final episode (Ian West/PA)
Gavin and Stacey to return for last episode on Christmas Day
Soap star Sherrie Hewson will join the cast of Hollyoaks, it has been announced (Matt Crossick/PA)
Soap star Sherrie Hewson joins cast of Hollyoaks
Concert goers expressed their ‘frustration’ at events being cancelled or moved (Doug Peters/Angel Marchini/PA)
Concert goers ‘really frustrated’ as Co-op Live events cancelled and moved
Aboyne award-winning artist Stephanie Vandem smiling in her studio.
Aboyne artist honours late husband and north-east fishing with exhibition
The Official Royal Harpist has signed a record deal (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal Harpist Alis Huws signs record deal
Save the Children Ambassador Myleene Klass meets with Claudia who has just given birth at a clinic supported by the charity in La Guajira, Colombia (Angela Ponce/ Save The Children/PA)
Myleene Klass on what she found ‘shocking’ visiting pregnant women in Colombia
Steve Wright died in February (Michael Crabtree/PA)
Radio industry will pay tribute to late Steve Wright at Arias awards

Conversation