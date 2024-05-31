Review: La traviata a tragedy filled with warmth, fervent emotion and sensational talent

“How many Lemsips do you think they go through?”, my friend leant over to ask in the stalls of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Anyone who overheard our pre-opera chat on Thursday evening at Scottish Opera’s La traviata would have deduced very quickly, we were not connoisseurs.

In fact, it was our first time seeing any opera on stage.

But after hearing many times that opera is for everyone, we decided to put it to the test.

The plot

The tale of La traviata – meaning the fallen woman – is one that is doomed from the start.

In the second revival of Sir David McVicar’s La traviata, the story, sung in Italian with subtitles, follows 19th century Parisian courtesan Violetta Valéry played by Hye-Youn Lee.

In a world of entertaining rich men and attending lavish parties, Violetta falls head over heels with the idealistic Alfredo Germont – performed by Ji-Min Park in his Scottish debut.

The lovers face many challenges due to social conventions and family expectations, and eventually, the consequences of Violetta’s lifestyle prove to be her ruin.

Sweeping sets, dazzling voices and raw emotions

For a tragedy, the revival of La Traviata, directed by Leo Castaldi, is at points full of much light and laughter.

As soon as the curtain lifted, the audience was greeted with a candlelit room crammed with giggling party-goers dressed in their finest.

Between the on-stage shenanigans in every corner, the English subtitles and music director Stuart Stratford’s precise and whole-hearted baton gesticulating, it was a struggle to know where to look.

But the ultimate prize for grandeur had to go to the set.

Sweeping curtains (which were used beautifully throughout) and towering smokey panels created a framing which felt layered and intimate.

As soon as Hye-Youn came on stage, it was easy to see why she received such acclaim for her “sensational” first-time portrayal of Violetta in 2014.

Displaying an incredible range in voice and emotions, the soprano effortlessly changed from unbelievably high notes to achingly soft tones of longing, all while giving it everything she had.

In contrast, Ji-Min’s embodiment of Alfredo was warm and sweet, but it was his character’s breaking point where he truly shined.

When Alfredo believes Violetta has betrayed him during Act II, his deep frustration and anguish are raw and on display, his dulcet tenor transforming into a force to be reckoned with.

La traviata Aberdeen: A talent-filled production

There are too many highlights and talented people to name but I would be remiss not to mention the brilliant orchestra, and the dancing in Act II was a delight.

La traviata was truly a joy to experience and showcased elegance, exceptional talent on all fronts, humour, and a warm welcome to new opera-goers.

All I can say is thank you and I don’t think that was my last time at the opera.

La traviata is being performed at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, June 1.