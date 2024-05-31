Review: La traviata a tragedy filled with warmth, fervent emotion and sensational talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: La traviata a tragedy filled with warmth, fervent emotion and sensational talent

La traviata is being performed at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen until Saturday June 1.

Hye-Youn Lee as Violetta Valery in La traviata
Hye-Youn Lee as Violetta Valery in La traviata. Image: James Glossop
By Lottie Hood

“How many Lemsips do you think they go through?”, my friend leant over to ask in the stalls of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Anyone who overheard our pre-opera chat on Thursday evening at Scottish Opera’s La traviata would have deduced very quickly, we were not connoisseurs.

In fact, it was our first time seeing any opera on stage.

But after hearing many times that opera is for everyone, we decided to put it to the test.

Hye-Youn Lee as Violetta Val?ry and Phillip Rhodes as Giorgio Germont in Scottish Opera's production of La traviata.
Hye-Youn Lee as Violetta Valéry and Phillip Rhodes as the poised Giorgio Germont, Alfredo’s father, in Scottish Opera’s production of La traviata. Image: James Glossop

The plot

The tale of La traviata – meaning the fallen woman – is one that is doomed from the start.

In the second revival of Sir David McVicar’s La traviata, the story, sung in Italian with subtitles, follows 19th century Parisian courtesan Violetta Valéry played by Hye-Youn Lee.

Hye Youn Lee as Violetta Valery
Hye-Youn Lee plays Violetta in Scottish Opera’s La traviata. Image: James Glossop

In a world of entertaining rich men and attending lavish parties, Violetta falls head over heels with the idealistic Alfredo Germont – performed by Ji-Min Park in his Scottish debut.

The lovers face many challenges due to social conventions and family expectations, and eventually, the consequences of Violetta’s lifestyle prove to be her ruin.

Sweeping sets, dazzling voices and raw emotions

For a tragedy, the revival of La Traviata, directed by Leo Castaldi, is at points full of much light and laughter.

As soon as the curtain lifted, the audience was greeted with a candlelit room crammed with giggling party-goers dressed in their finest.

Between the on-stage shenanigans in every corner, the English subtitles and music director Stuart Stratford’s precise and whole-hearted baton gesticulating, it was a struggle to know where to look.

A preview of La traviata with Hye-Youn Lee as Violetta Val?ry Picture shows; Ross Cumming (Marchese D'Obigny), Lea Shaw (Flora), Hye-Youn Lee (Violetta Val?ry) and Ji-Min Park (Alfredo Germont) in La traviata..
Front left: Ross Cumming (Marchese D’Obigny) and Lea Shaw (Flora Bervoix) were an expressive and endearing duo. Image: Jam

But the ultimate prize for grandeur had to go to the set.

Sweeping curtains (which were used beautifully throughout) and towering smokey panels created a framing which felt layered and intimate.

As soon as Hye-Youn came on stage, it was easy to see why she received such acclaim for her “sensational” first-time portrayal of Violetta in 2014.

Displaying an incredible range in voice and emotions, the soprano effortlessly changed from unbelievably high notes to achingly soft tones of longing, all while giving it everything she had.

In contrast, Ji-Min’s embodiment of Alfredo was warm and sweet, but it was his character’s breaking point where he truly shined.

When Alfredo believes Violetta has betrayed him during Act II, his deep frustration and anguish are raw and on display, his dulcet tenor transforming into a force to be reckoned with.

La traviata Aberdeen: A talent-filled production

The dancers in La traviata.
The dancers’ swirling skirts were incredible to watch from the dancers. Image: James Glossop.

There are too many highlights and talented people to name but I would be remiss not to mention the brilliant orchestra, and the dancing in Act II was a delight.

La traviata was truly a joy to experience and showcased elegance, exceptional talent on all fronts, humour, and a warm welcome to new opera-goers.

All I can say is thank you and I don’t think that was my last time at the opera.

La traviata is being performed at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday, June 1. 

