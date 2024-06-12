Truly Scrumptious: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Aberdeen’s HMT is an ‘evening of wholesome joy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Truly Scrumptious: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Aberdeen’s HMT is an ‘evening of wholesome joy’

As someone who had never seen the famous flim, I was blown away by the high-flying production.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the musical coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Rebecca Buchan

I may be the only person in the world who, until last night, had never seen Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but boy, was it worth the wait!

Being completely new to the children’s classic I had no idea what to expect when I headed down to the opening night at HMT Aberdeen, apart from the rather catchy title song.

And I would be lying if I said it was what I expected.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang brings ‘wholesome joy’ to Aberdeen

But it was nothing short of an evening packed with complete and utter wholesome joy.

It has been a long time since I have left a show sore from smiling – and that’s saying something given I was at Taylor Swift in Edinburgh on Friday night.

The stage show is adapted from the 1968 movie which was written by Roald Dahl, who in turn reinvented Ian Flemming’s original novel for the silver screen.

And while the original may be almost 60 years old, the performance we watched last night did an incredible job of staying true to the time it was written while still feeling incredibly current.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has landed.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang brought back fond memories of Aberdeen pantomimes

This was achieved mainly by the beautiful staging, intricate props and puppets and hugely impressive special effects.

Couple this with the incredibly funny script and impeccable comic timing of the actors (a special shout out to Martin Callaghan, as the Baron, Jenny Cayner, as the Baroness, Adam Stafford, as Boris, and Michael Joseph as Goran) and you could easily be watching something produced for stage last year.

At times it did feel as though you could be watching an ultra-professional pantomime – and I mean this in a good way.

And for those of you familiar with Aberdeen performances it seemed all the more so with the city’s panto royalty Elaine C Smith taking up a staring role as the villain The Child Catcher.

Elaine C Smith as the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Elaine C Smith is playing the Childcatcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for the Scottish dates. Image: Danny Kaan

I’m tempted to go again…

Stepping in for Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts, understudy Callum Train did an incredible job of leading the production alongside the superb acting of Isla Ithier as Jemima Potts and Charlie McGuire as Jeremy Potts.

And of course, you can’t forget the delightful Ellie Nunn, who played Truly Scrumptious and was every bit her namesake.

All were incredibly talented and deserved the standing ovation at the end.

I for one, will no longer be a stranger to this wonderful and wacky story… I am already contemplating returning this week for another fix. I recommend you all get yourself acquainted ‘toot sweet’, too!

More from Entertainment

The British singer reposted a photo on Instagram showing his girlfriend wearing a large black ring (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975’s Matty Healy sparks speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette
Former tennis player Annabel Croft (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Annabel Croft ‘traumatised’ after mugging by phone thief
French singer-songwriter Francoise Hardy has died at the age of 80 (PA)
French singer Francoise Hardy, muse to Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan, dies aged 80
Outnumbered actress Ramona Marquez said she likes to watch episodes of the hit sitcom and see herself and her co-stars ‘grow up on screen’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Outnumbered star Ramona Marquez: I still watch show to see us grow up on…
Kevin Jonas recovers from surgery after cancerous mole removal (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kevin Jonas recovers from surgery after cancerous mole removal
Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of relief to ease muscle spasms (Ian West/PA)
Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of medication to ease muscle spasms
England football star unveils Skims campaign ahead of Euros (John Walton/PA)
England football star unveils Skims campaign ahead of 2024 Euros
Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue (Doug Peters/PA)
Sienna Miller says frenzy from dating Jude Law became ‘insidious and difficult’
Actor Kevin Spacey (PA)
Kevin Spacey says his home is being sold at auction to pay for legal…
Billy Ray Cyrus (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage

Conversation