Partnership Home Entertainment

No passport needed! The International Season is coming to you

Aberdeen Performing Arts is set to make history with its very first International Season, a spectacular showcase of global talent that promises to bring the world to Aberdeen.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
The act Bookbinder
Join a range of acts at International Season in Aberdeen, including The Bookbinder.

Featuring six distinct performances, International Season is designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the city and provide audiences with a unique opportunity to experience world-class entertainment right on their doorstep.

As these outstanding acts travel to Scotland for the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Aberdeen Performing Arts has seized the opportunity to invite them to perform in the Granite City as well. This initiative aims to maximise the artists’ schedules, create global connections and offer something truly special to the local audience. The focus on quality is paramount, with immense effort poured into ensuring that each production is of the highest standard.

The International Season has something for everyone, making it a perfect outing for individuals, families and groups. Every performance in this series is unique and unseen, marking their debut in Aberdeen and providing a rare opportunity to watch these exceptional acts.

The acts to look out for this season

The Bookbinder

From award-winning company Trick of the Light Theatre comes a story of mystery, magic and mayhem. The Bookbinder weaves shadowplay, paper art, puppetry and music into an original dark fairytale in the vein of Neil Gaiman.

Gravity and Other Myths – Ten Thousand Hours

Eight elite acrobats investigate physical skill; how we obtain it, how we perfect it, and how it can transform our lives. Through highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, audiences experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills they are witnessing.

A Bee Story

This is a uniquely Australian physical theatre show for children and families incorporating a kaleidoscope of circus, acrobatics, dance and live music. It tells the story of Queen Bee and Worker Bee who must work together to rebuild their hive after being destroyed by a bushfire. But things never quite go to plan…

Trygve Wakenshaw: Silly Little Things

Trygve Wakenshaw comes to the International Season with his new hilarious mime-clown-comedy show. Light and silly, absurd and Dada and a sort of autobiographical, introspective look at all the silly little things that can make or break a friendship.

Lucy Peach: My Greatest Period Ever

Lucy Peach on stage.

With a heart of gold, a silver tongue and a steel-trap wit, Lucy combines her experience as a folk singer, human biology teacher and sexual health educator to ‘edutain’ one and all about the four hormonal phases of the menstrual cycle. Hilarious, heartfelt and always informative, the exultant folk-pop wunderkind is joined by her husband Richard who creates live illustrations to bring her menstrual messages to life.

Humans 2.0

Humans 2.0
Witness the mesmerising act of Humans 2.0.

Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble. Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme. Can we ever find a perfect balance or is adapting to constant change the only way forward?

By attending the International Season, you are not only supporting the arts in Aberdeen but also taking part in a cultural exchange that enriches the community. It’s a chance to see the world through the lens of exceptional performers who bring their unique perspectives and talents to the stage.

Book your tickets for International Season today

Aberdeen Performing Arts invites you to be part of this ground-breaking season. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience global talent in your city. Visit Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season to book your tickets and be a part of this extraordinary celebration of the arts.

