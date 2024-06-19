The Foundry is cycling to the final and need your support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

The Foundry is cycling to the final and need your support

The staff at The Foundry in Aberdeen are pedalling with a purpose, to raise money for a great cause and you can get involved!

In partnership with The Foundry
Staff at the foundry
Staff at The Foundry in Aberdeen are doing their bit for an incredible cause.

As the excitement of the Euros builds, The Foundry in Aberdeen is gearing up for a unique and heartfelt challenge. From Thursday to Sunday, and eventually throughout the week as the final approaches, the dedicated staff of The Foundry will be cycling a collective 1,220 miles—the equivalent distance from Aberdeen to the Euros final stadium.

Ride for a cause

This isn’t just any ride; it’s a ride with a mission. All 18 members of The Foundry team are hopping on an exercise bike to cover this ambitious distance, with the ultimate goal of raising money for two incredible causes: Motor Neuron Disease Scotland and a local children’s home in Aberdeen.

A community effort

For the past three years, The Foundry has been a beacon of hope and generosity, raising over £5,000 for the children’s home. This year, the pub aims to contribute to Stonegate’s impressive goal of raising £1 million for Motor Neuron Disease Scotland. This is a cause that hits close to home for many, and the team’s dedication is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact.

Football and fun

What better way to support a great cause than by combining it with the thrill of live football? The Foundry will be showing the Euros on 45 TV screens, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of sport and camaraderie. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just looking for a way to give back to the community, The Foundry has something for everyone.

The Foundry bar
The staff at The Foundry are cycling to the final.

How you can help

Pop into The Foundry Bar, enjoy the football, and cheer on the staff as they cycle their way to their goal. Your presence and support mean the world, and donations are more than welcome. Bring some cash and contribute to these worthy causes while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of The Foundry.

Together, we can make a difference

This initiative isn’t just about reaching a mileage goal; it’s about coming together as a community to support those in need. By visiting The Foundry Bar, watching the games, and donating generously, you become a part of this incredible effort.

So, head down to The Foundry Bar, and be a part of something truly special! Don’t forget to book your seats so you don’t miss any of the action. Oh and COME ON SCOTLAND!

More from Entertainment

Musk will be interviewed on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Piers Morgan to interview Elon Musk on YouTube channel
Musician Mike Batt has said he ‘couldn’t possibly’ regret creating hits for novelty group The Wombles (Yui Mok/PA)
Mike Batt: No regrets over The Wombles’ musical legacy
Emily Maitlis is co-hosting Channel 4’s General Election night coverage (Aaron Chown/PA)
Emily Maitlis on TV return for election coverage: I feel like I’m going home
Staff at The Foundry in Aberdeen are doing their bit for an incredible cause.
VIDEO: Cromarty singer Tamzene's journey from Dingwall busking to Glastonbury
Reality star Kristin Cavallari has confirmed she got breast implants and a breast lift after breastfeeding her children (PA)
Kristin Cavallari confirms she got breast implants after breastfeeding children
Jack Fowler (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Jack Fowler calls for nut ban on planes after allergic reaction
Actress Sue Johnston has been awarded the freedom of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ex-Brookside star Sue Johnston’s delight as she receives freedom of Liverpool
Ariana Grande defends mid-interview voice change following viral video (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ariana Grande defends mid-interview voice change following viral video
Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh
The six books shortlisted for the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize 2024 have been revealed (Waterstones/PA)
‘Eye-opening’ time travel story shortlisted for debut fiction prize