The Foundry is cycling to the final and need your support

As the excitement of the Euros builds, The Foundry in Aberdeen is gearing up for a unique and heartfelt challenge. From Thursday to Sunday, and eventually throughout the week as the final approaches, the dedicated staff of The Foundry will be cycling a collective 1,220 miles—the equivalent distance from Aberdeen to the Euros final stadium.

Ride for a cause

This isn’t just any ride; it’s a ride with a mission. All 18 members of The Foundry team are hopping on an exercise bike to cover this ambitious distance, with the ultimate goal of raising money for two incredible causes: Motor Neuron Disease Scotland and a local children’s home in Aberdeen.

A community effort

For the past three years, The Foundry has been a beacon of hope and generosity, raising over £5,000 for the children’s home. This year, the pub aims to contribute to Stonegate’s impressive goal of raising £1 million for Motor Neuron Disease Scotland. This is a cause that hits close to home for many, and the team’s dedication is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact.

Football and fun

What better way to support a great cause than by combining it with the thrill of live football? The Foundry will be showing the Euros on 45 TV screens, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of sport and camaraderie. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just looking for a way to give back to the community, The Foundry has something for everyone.

How you can help

Pop into The Foundry Bar, enjoy the football, and cheer on the staff as they cycle their way to their goal. Your presence and support mean the world, and donations are more than welcome. Bring some cash and contribute to these worthy causes while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of The Foundry.

Together, we can make a difference

This initiative isn’t just about reaching a mileage goal; it’s about coming together as a community to support those in need. By visiting The Foundry Bar, watching the games, and donating generously, you become a part of this incredible effort.

So, head down to The Foundry Bar, and be a part of something truly special! Don’t forget to book your seats so you don’t miss any of the action. Oh and COME ON SCOTLAND!