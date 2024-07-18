The circus that’s taken Scotland by storm is due to hit Aberdeen

Circus Extreme is thrilled to be returning to Scotland in 2024 as part of its World Tour. This one-of-a-kind performance, five years in the making, features some of the most talented performers in the world and is set to captivate audiences in Aberdeen this summer.
-
Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.
This can take two different forms.
“Presented by”
This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.
“In partnership with”
This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.
Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production. This show features show-stopping performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Highlights of the show
- Ayala Troupe: performing their award-winning high-wire act, making its UK debut. This act has dazzled audiences worldwide, including at the prestigious Monte Carlo Circus Festival.
- EXTREME® Freestyle Motocross Team: fresh from their European tour, these daredevils will perform jaw-dropping stunts such as the superman and nac nac. Their gravity-defying mid-air backflips are guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping.
- Globe of Death: performed by the EXTREME® stunt riding team, this act features riders looping vertically and horizontally inside a mesh sphere, enduring G-forces similar to those experienced by fighter pilots. This is a must-see for petrol heads.
- Tetiana Kundyk: direct from Ukraine, Tetiana will showcase her incredible slack wire balancing skills, fresh from her stunning performances on the world-famous Super Talent show.
- Henry the Prince of Clowns: this world-famous clown will keep the audience amused throughout the show with his celebrated comedic genius.
- Laura Miller: this circus legend will perform her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring act, combining elements of fire, water and air into a visually stunning spectacle.
- Aerial Duo Polischuk: one of the few acts in the world to perform their breath-taking mid-air stunts, including holding each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top.
Something for everyone at Circus Extreme
This event truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re a petrol head, a theatre-goer, a thrill-seeker or simply looking to witness one of the greatest shows of its time, Circus Extreme promises to deliver. The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest climate-controlled Big Top, featuring comfortable theatre-style seating.
You will be able to see the show in Aberdeen (Beach Links) from August 2 to August 18.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! Book your tickets now or call the on-site box office at 020 3375 3970.