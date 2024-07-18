The circus that’s taken Scotland by storm is due to hit Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The circus that’s taken Scotland by storm is due to hit Aberdeen

Circus Extreme has been a huge hit in Scotland so far, and now it's Aberdeen's turn to experience the action.

In partnership with Circus Extreme
Circus Extreme is back bigger and better than ever this summer!
Circus Extreme is thrilled to be returning to Scotland in 2024 as part of its World Tour. This one-of-a-kind performance, five years in the making, features some of the most talented performers in the world and is set to captivate audiences in Aberdeen this summer.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production. This show features show-stopping performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Witness exceptional stunts and skills.

Highlights of the show

  • Ayala Troupe: performing their award-winning high-wire act, making its UK debut. This act has dazzled audiences worldwide, including at the prestigious Monte Carlo Circus Festival.
  • EXTREME® Freestyle Motocross Team: fresh from their European tour, these daredevils will perform jaw-dropping stunts such as the superman and nac nac. Their gravity-defying mid-air backflips are guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping.
  • Globe of Death: performed by the EXTREME® stunt riding team, this act features riders looping vertically and horizontally inside a mesh sphere, enduring G-forces similar to those experienced by fighter pilots. This is a must-see for petrol heads.
  • Tetiana Kundyk: direct from Ukraine, Tetiana will showcase her incredible slack wire balancing skills, fresh from her stunning performances on the world-famous Super Talent show.
  • Henry the Prince of Clowns: this world-famous clown will keep the audience amused throughout the show with his celebrated comedic genius.
  • Laura Miller: this circus legend will perform her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring act, combining elements of fire, water and air into a visually stunning spectacle.
  • Aerial Duo Polischuk: one of the few acts in the world to perform their breath-taking mid-air stunts, including holding each other by their teeth high in the roof of the Big Top.

Something for everyone at Circus Extreme

Laura Miller’s internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring act.

This event truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re a petrol head, a theatre-goer, a thrill-seeker or simply looking to witness one of the greatest shows of its time, Circus Extreme promises to deliver. The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest climate-controlled Big Top, featuring comfortable theatre-style seating.

You will be able to see the show in Aberdeen (Beach Links) from August 2 to August 18.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! Book your tickets now or call the on-site box office at 020 3375 3970.

