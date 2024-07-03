Review: Summer Nights just became better now that Grease is in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Summer Nights just became better now that Grease is in Aberdeen

A fresh new take on the iconic musical has just opened at HM Theatre,.

Aberdeen was treated to some Summer Loving at His Majesty's Theatre as iconic musical Grease took to the stage from July 2-6. Grease has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatres most successful summer run since We Will Rock You.
By Rebecca Buchan

It could be up there with one of my favourite musicals of all time, so when I heard Grease was in Aberdeen I was first in line for tickets.

I grew up watching the movie on repeat and even featured myself as Marty in our school production of the play.

If there is one script I know by heart, this is it.

So I was pleasantly surprised to find last night that this production brings something fresh for those who think they may know it all.

The storyline and characters, of course, remain fundamentally the same but for reasons I can’t put my finger on it feels more modern, and like it has moved with the times.

The young and energetic cast brings loads of energy to the performance and with Dame Arlene Phillips behind the choreography, you know you’re in for a real treat.

Aberdeen audiences were treated to some Summer Loving last night.

But here comes the controversial part. There are at least two (I think) new songs and some of the traditional ones are cut a tiny bit.

If I am honest this jarred with me ever so slightly at the time. I think the score is perfect as it is and had someone told me about this before I went along last night I may have thought differently about going.

A change could do you good

But die-hard fans of the iconic musical, don’t be too alarmed.

Because while this production comes with a bit of change, change is not always bad.

In some ways it helped develop the characters and it certainly kept me on my toes.

Despite the fact it is known for its stars in Sandy and Danny, I have always believed the stage production allows for most leads to have their time in the spotlight and last night’s performance was no different.

Rizzo has always been my favourite character and remains so after watching Rebecca Stenhouse steal the show.

Ben Middleton, who is normally part of the ensemble, took on the role of Danny on opening night, which is without a doubt no mean feat but he did so brilliantly.

Every member of the cast earned their place on stage.

I could go on pulling out every Pink Lady and every Burger Palace Boy (T-Bird) but I would be here all night. There were genuinely stand-out attributes to them all.

In particular, I would say the new production allowed the actors to create their own versions of the much-loved characters when it would have been so easy to copy those who had played the roles before them.

While the score was tampered with ever so slightly all the classics we know and love remain culminating in a megamix of the hits in the finale at the end.

A packed HM Theatre revelled in it and were on their feet at the end for a standing ovation and a boogie.

If I were you I would go like Grease Lightening to get your tickets before they sell out.

It’s on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here.

