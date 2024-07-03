Review: Summer Nights just became better now that Grease is in Aberdeen

It could be up there with one of my favourite musicals of all time, so when I heard Grease was in Aberdeen I was first in line for tickets.

I grew up watching the movie on repeat and even featured myself as Marty in our school production of the play.

If there is one script I know by heart, this is it.

So I was pleasantly surprised to find last night that this production brings something fresh for those who think they may know it all.

The storyline and characters, of course, remain fundamentally the same but for reasons I can’t put my finger on it feels more modern, and like it has moved with the times.

The young and energetic cast brings loads of energy to the performance and with Dame Arlene Phillips behind the choreography, you know you’re in for a real treat.

But here comes the controversial part. There are at least two (I think) new songs and some of the traditional ones are cut a tiny bit.

If I am honest this jarred with me ever so slightly at the time. I think the score is perfect as it is and had someone told me about this before I went along last night I may have thought differently about going.

A change could do you good

But die-hard fans of the iconic musical, don’t be too alarmed.

Because while this production comes with a bit of change, change is not always bad.

In some ways it helped develop the characters and it certainly kept me on my toes.

Despite the fact it is known for its stars in Sandy and Danny, I have always believed the stage production allows for most leads to have their time in the spotlight and last night’s performance was no different.

Rizzo has always been my favourite character and remains so after watching Rebecca Stenhouse steal the show.

Ben Middleton, who is normally part of the ensemble, took on the role of Danny on opening night, which is without a doubt no mean feat but he did so brilliantly.

I could go on pulling out every Pink Lady and every Burger Palace Boy (T-Bird) but I would be here all night. There were genuinely stand-out attributes to them all.

In particular, I would say the new production allowed the actors to create their own versions of the much-loved characters when it would have been so easy to copy those who had played the roles before them.

While the score was tampered with ever so slightly all the classics we know and love remain culminating in a megamix of the hits in the finale at the end.

A packed HM Theatre revelled in it and were on their feet at the end for a standing ovation and a boogie.

If I were you I would go like Grease Lightening to get your tickets before they sell out.

It’s on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here.