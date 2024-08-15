REVIEW: The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness

Starlight Musical Theatre's production of the much-loved classic proves the Highlands are full of extraordinary talent.

Maria returns to the Von Trapp family in a scene from The Sound of Music by Starlight Musical Theatre. Eden Court Inverness. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.
By Susy Macaulay

For any theatre company to take on The Sound of Music is a brave choice.

Those Rodgers and Hammerstein songs—I don’t even need to list them—have become cultural icons, representing a certain era, sentimentality and romance with a dark political undertone.

Everyone knows them and can at least make a stab at humming them; many know them inside out and have seen the 1965 film countless times.

The highest grossing movie of all time from 1966 for four years, The Sound of Music movie has sold a staggering 238 million admissions worldwide.

How easily a musical theatre company could disappoint Sound of Music aficionados if they got it even slightly wrong.

Maria (Alison Ozog) sings with the seven Von Trapp children during the The Sound of Music show at Eden Court, Inverness.
Maria (Alison Ozog) managing to win round the Seven Von Trapp children in Starlight’s The Sound of Music. Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre

It’s an incredible achievement then that the Highlands’ amateur musical theatre, Starlight, put on their own pitch-perfect version, stunning and thrilling the audience at Eden Court last night. (Wednesday August 14 2024)

The challenges to overcome in tackling such a musical on stage are considerable.

The Austrian scenery is a huge and dramatic part of the movie, but how to set The Sound of Music within the confines of a stage?

Starlight had an effective answer.

Alison Ozog as Maria dancing in her postulant's costume.
How do you solve a problem like Maria? With Alison Ozog of course. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

With a few props, clever lighting and tweaks of the flats, a minimalist suggestion of an austere building doubled as the Nonnberg Abbey, whence came Maria, and Captain Von Trapp’s severe schloss.

Such stark surroundings meant 100% audience focus on the performers.

They simply had to deliver —and they did, in spades.

Alison Ozog was Maria, fresh from her triumph as Rita O’Grady in Made In Dagenham only a few months ago.

Her voice impressed then, but even more so last night when she  flawlessly sang the notoriously tricky Lonely Goatherd with its crazy cadences and yodels.

Scene from The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness: Liam Macaskill as Captain Von Trapp seated, playing the guitar with his seven children singing with him.
Liam Macaskill as Captain Von Trapp with his seven children. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

Her leading man, Liam Macaskill as Georg Van Trapp was the perfect musical and stage foil for Alison’s charming and charismatic Maria.

There were superb voices among the two dozen or so nuns who graced the stage for several numbers, including a dramatic entrance through the audience with lanterns at the start.

Leah Roehling as Mother Abbess  stood out as much for the the warmth of her character as her amazing voice.

David Frances Munro as Max Detweiler, Liam Macaskill as Captain Von Trapp and Zoe Kinnear McIntyre as Elsa Schraeder in a scene from the show.
Left to right: David Frances Munro, Liam Macaskill and Zoe Kinnear McIntyre in Starlight’s The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

Captain Von Trapp’s initial love interest Elsa Schrader was played with flair by Zoe Kinnear McIntyre, who also knocked us dead earlier this year in Made In Dagenham as Sandra Beaumont.

David Frances Munro played Herr Detweiler, only his second musical role after a small part in Sunshine on Leith last year.

Detweiler is a difficult role, he has to be sympathetic enough for the audience to forgive him for being weak in the face of advancing Nazi occupation, and David managed to pull off that feat.

Around two dozen nuns singing on stage in the show.
Beautiful singing by the nuns in Starlight’s Sound of Music. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

The whole cast admirably managed to convey the tensions and divisions of the time as Hitler’s stormtroopers drew ever nearer.

The Von Trapp’s housekeeper Frau Schmidt was played by Amanda Luscombe Smith, a welcome burst of energy every time she bustled onto the stage.

But of course The Sound of Music would be nothing without the seven Von Trapp children.

And we all know that children’s singing can be, let’s just say enthusiastic but a little tuneless.

Maria meets the Von Trapp children for the first time. They are lined up in their sailor suits.
Alison Ozog as Maria first meets the Von Trapp children. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight

Not so last night. Starlight’s young stars stunned with their perfect voices and the joyous exuberance they brought to the show, a two hour marathon gruelling even for adults.

Massive congratulations to director Roma Macaskill, musical director Fiona Stuart and choreographer Alan Banner for bringing the star quality out in such talented youngsters.

Maria stands on a bed throwing a cushion in the air as the Von Trapp children dance around her in an exuberant scene from The Sound of Music at Eden Court, Inverness.
An exuberant scene from The Sound of Music at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

It’s hard to praise the children enough, and the audience last night agreed with me, on their feet at the end to give a well-deserved standing ovation.

Great kudos for their awesomeness to Aimee Ironside as Liesl, Joey MacRae as Friedrich, Katie Mitchell as Louisa, Alexa Gordon and Gracie Schofield  who share the role of Brigitta (Gracie last night), Joss Reid as Kurt, Erin MacLeod Atkinson as Marta, and Harper MacRae and Milana Campbell who share the role of little Gretl.

Milana, whose turn it was last night, seemed to steal the show every time she made an appearance.

Fiona Stuart conducts the orchestra for Starlight's The Sound of Music show at Eden Court, Inverness.
Fiona Stuart conducts the orchestra. Image: Matthias Kremer/Starlight Musical Theatre.

And no passing mention to the orchestra, conducted by Fiona Stuart. The Sound of Music would be nothing without the sound of music issuing from the pit, complementing, counterpointing and driving the action.

I can’t even imagine the hours and hours of hard work which everyone in Starlight put into the show, but congratulations all, it was worth it, you have created a tour de force.

Conversation