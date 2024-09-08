Billy & Molly: New Disney Plus film about the unlikely friendship between Shetland couple and a rescued otter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Billy & Molly: New Disney Plus film about the unlikely friendship between Shetland couple and a rescued otter

A new film documents the heartwarming story of a Shetland couple's relationship with the otter they rescued from death’s door.

By Murray Scougall
Scenes from Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story showing Billy Mail with Molly
Billy Mail with Molly the otter.

It was March 3 2021, and Billy Mail was standing on the pontoon at his house in Shetland, gazing over the serene water as the late winter sunlight glistened in the ripples.

When a young otter scrambled on to the deck beside him, crunching on a crab, Billy was surprised because otters usually keep their distance.

Immediately noticing how thin she was, Billy worried she wasn’t going to survive and began to feed her.

In the days afterwards, the otter returned again and again, and a bond formed between the pair, so much so that he gave her a name.

Billy Main with Molly the otter.
Billy Main with Molly the otter.

“Molly was desperate, starving, and she was probably going to die,” Billy said. “She was eating crabs, which is a bad sign, because it takes more energy to catch them than they get out of them.

“Her bones were hanging out, her flesh falling off. When animals are desperate, they seem to know humans can help them.

“Otters are not given to be friendly towards humans, but she made that connection, and she didn’t really have any fear, and that lack of fear turned to curiosity.

“She took a step towards us, and we took a step towards her, and the rest is history.”

‘She was a wee breath of fresh air’

While Billy was helping Molly, what Molly wasn’t to know was how much she was helping him, too. Life had been hard, hectic, in the time before Molly turned up at Billy’s feet.

His parents had passed away, Covid was ongoing, and the building work he and wife Susan were doing on their home was bogged down in the usual headaches of planners, architects and builders.

“Our life was consumed by all of that, so she was a wee breath of fresh air. I’d called the local wildlife sanctuary, which specialises in nursing otters and seals back to health. They gave me the nod with regards to feeding her.”

Molly and Billy connecting on the pontoon.
Molly and Billy connecting on the pontoon.

When renowned wildlife filmmaker Charlie Hamilton James, who started his career at just 16 on David Attenborough’s BBC series Trials Of Life, heard about the connection developing between Billy and Molly, he journeyed north to see it for himself.

“I went to Shetland on my own at 19, just to photograph otters,” Charlie said.

“I have friends there and one of them was helping Billy and Susan with their house, and he sent me pictures of Billy with the otter, so I came up to see it.”

Charlie then asked Billy if he fancied making a film.

An Otter Love Story

The result is Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, a feature-length documentary which received its world premiere – with Billy and Susan in attendance – at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

It has since become a hit on the US version of Disney+ and will be streamed in the UK in November.

But first it receives its Scottish premiere at the LandxSea Film Festival in Montrose this month – where a second screening has been added after the first sold out.

As filming commenced on the documentary, the bond between Billy and Charlie grew just like the relationship between Billy and Molly, transforming the film into something much deeper than a wildlife documentary.

Charlie said: “People think it’ll be a story about a bloke and an otter, but it’s about love, childlessness, overcoming – it has a lot of emotional layering in it that took a while, that trust between me and Billy as we became closer friends.

“If you’re putting your whole life into my hands to tell your story, it’s a precarious thing and takes a lot of trust. It was lovely of him to open up about things he had held tight.”

Invited into Billy and Susan’s home, Charlie knew the most important part of the process was time in the field in order to catch those serendipitous moments.

One such instance came at daybreak as Billy rowed out to sea with Molly following him, as he encouraged the now healthy otter to break the ties they had developed.

“Out of all the things I’ve ever shot, that moment is the pinnacle,” Charlie said.

‘It was so insanely beautiful’

“The dawn light and the otter swimming, it was so insanely beautiful. My hands were shaking as I tried to control the drone.

“For someone who spends all my life working with emotion and aesthetics, that was the lucky pinnacle of it all and I’m glad I didn’t screw it up.

“Susan doesn’t cry but when we were watching the premiere I looked over to her at that moment and saw tears. I thought, ‘Gotcha!’”

A touching watch

Prior to that scene, the film captures Billy’s devotion to Molly, as he puts out a bath for her, makes a ball pit for her to play in, buys a second freezer to store her fish, and even builds a mini replica of his and Susan’s house for the otter to take shelter in during the particularly rough winter nights.

A camera set up inside later captures Molly rearing her cub in there.

Adding to the personal nature of the film, Charlie asked Billy and Susan to be its narrators.

“Susan’s voiceover is so important because it lends an emotional depth,” the filmmaker said.

Seeing how touched audiences are when they watch the film is mission complete, as far as Charlie is concerned.

“It was really important when we set out to make this movie that nothing bad happened in it and everything was nice, because we live in a world that’s awful at the moment.”

Molly the otter.
Molly the otter.

And as for Molly? Well, she’s all grown up and living independently, but she still drops by to see her pal from time to time.

“She remembers us,” Billy said.

“She always was and still is a wild otter, that’s the beauty of this. But if she needs a bed on a stormy night or a piece of fish in the winter, she’ll pop past. And it’s nice to see her when she does.”

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, LandxSea Film Festival, Montrose Playhouse, September 13-15. 

Conversation