Home Entertainment

Review: Aberdeen actress steals the show as Heathers the Musical comes to town

It was an emotional evening at HM Theatre as Jenna Innes returned home to adoring crowds in the West End hit musical.

Aberdonian Jenna Innes had the audience eating out the palm of her hand as she took to the stage in the lead role of Heathers The Musical.
By Rebecca Buchan

If there was ever proof to me that a production can make the world of difference, it was last night’s opening performance of Heathers the Musical at HM Theatre.

Having first taken in the show in London’s West End I have to admit I was less than impressed. To be blunt, it was pretty forgettable.

But last night had me blown away.

From the second the curtain went up, the atmosphere was electric.

Aberdeen-born and bred actress Jenna Innes opened the touring production as leading lady Veronica Sawyer to rapturous applause from her adoring fans.

What is the show about?

Now I don’t know if she was on her A-game for her home town or if she carries that charisma with her everywhere, but if she continues to shine as she did last night the rest of the run is in for a treat.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the upbeat, black comedy musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time.

And the popularity of the controversial 1988 movie, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, seems to have transcended generations with the musical gathering its own following since hitting the stage in 2010.

This was clear to see by the dozens of Gen Z fans decked out in Heathers’ costumes for opening night, who were clearly not disappointed by the production.

The three Heathers.

Jenna Innes shines in Heathers

And nor should they have been. The actors were second to none. Jenna’s comic timing, on-stage chemistry with all of her co-stars and flawless vocals were just the start.

Other notable performances have to go to Keelan Mcauley who genuinely had me believing he could be a bit of a serial killer in his role of Jason ‘J.D’ Dean.

Amy Miles was impeccable in her portrayal of Martha Dunnstock and Madeleine Hargrave, who was filling in as Heather Mcnamara and who, in my opinion, gave the vocal performance of the night.

Heathers the musical has kicked off in Aberdeen this week.

I was astounded to hear it was her debut performance as Heather Mc, as I would have said the role was made for her.

Tear-jerking reaction to Jenna Innes in Heathers homecoming

As the curtain came down on the first night in Aberdeen I can honestly say I can not remember a reception or an applause like it during my time attending the theatre. The response genuinely reduced me to tears.

An emotional Jenna, who stared in Aberdeen’s panto as Snow White in 2018, addressed the crowd and said how proud she was to come back home.

Jenna Innes in HMT Panto production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Clearly trying not to cry, she spoke fondly of growing up in the seats of His Majesty’s and said how much it meant to her to be on the other side of the stage now playing the lead in such a hit show.

Heathers the Musical is on until Saturday, you can buy tickets here and I highly recommend that you do.

