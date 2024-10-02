Review: I left Blood Brothers show in Aberdeen a bubbling mess – it could be the best musical ever written

As I took my seat in the stalls of His Majesty’s last night, I heard a young woman turn to her friend and issue a hushed warning: “Prepare to cry.”

It was only my second time seeing Blood Brothers and it has been almost 10 years since the last performance, but I had high hopes for the evening having fallen in love with the musical on first viewing.

I had a basic gist of the plot, although my memory was a bit sketchy on the intricate details.

But I did remember that one thing. It was sad.

Now, I am a crier at the best of times. Everyone who knows me will be able to attest to this so it doesn’t take much for me to whip the hankies out.

But when I say last night’s performance was one of the most moving things I have ever watched, I am not exaggerating.

I left the theatre a bubbling mess – and I was not the only one.

What was so special about Blood Brothers show in Aberdeen?

It is unsurprising the Willy Russell musical has won so many awards over the last 40 years since its debut. In my humble opinion, it could possibly be the best musical ever written.

The tragic story of two twins separated at birth, destined to live very different lives, is certain to pull on the heartstrings of even the most hardened.

But last night’s production also had a lot of laughs.

The incredibly emotive script, coupled with an amazing score is an exceptional starting point in itself to put it on course to be the best thing to grace HM Theatre this year.

But what really makes it is the acting – and last night I was completely captivated by the talent on stage.

Vivienne Carlyle is no stranger to the role of Mrs Johnstone having played it during its time at the Phoenix Theatre in the West End, and she was outstanding.

Sean Jones, as Mickey (who has also starred in the role in London) and Joe Sleight as Eddie made the perfect pair as the estranged brothers. Funny, warm and likeable from the start.

And at times Jones had me transfixed.

‘The whole audience took to their feet’

Some of the most enjoyable moments are watching the brothers (and Linda) grow from children to adults and appreciating how much skill must go into portraying such realistic character development.

Mention too has to go to Gemma Brodrick who was exceptional in her role as Linda and whose chemistry between Jones and Sleight alike was utterly believable.

The second the lights dimmed on the final scene the whole audience took to their feet in a display of appreciation for what was a simply triumphant performance.

Beautifully tragic.

The show runs until Saturday and I would not miss this for the world.

You can buy tickets for the Blood Brothers Aberdeen show here.