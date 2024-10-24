This is the only golf magazine you need right now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This is the only golf magazine you need right now

Here are six reasons why you should subscribe to bunkered.

Subscribe to bunkered magazine
Subscribe to bunkered magazine (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

A glossy, multi-award-winning golf magazine offering the latest on the iconic game, here are the top reasons why you should subscribe to bunkered.

For the latest bunkered magazine subscription offers, click here

1. Award-winning insight

Get award-winning insight from bunkered (DC Thomson)
Get award-winning insight from bunkered (DC Thomson)

Stay up to date on golf’s most important stories with the UK’s best golf writers.

From the Open and the Masters to the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, every issue of bunkered offers unparalleled insights on the game.

Our recent highlights have included a deep dive by Michael McEwan into the revolutionary impact of data and analytics on golf over the last two decades and a fascinating Solheim Cup preview.

2. Big interviews with the world’s best golfers

Enjoy big interviews with the world's best golfers (DC Thomson)
Enjoy big interviews with the world’s best golfers (DC Thomson)

With every issue of bunkered, look forward to fascinating features with the world’s best players.

Regularly securing exclusive interviews and Q&As, recent interviews have included PGA and Open champion Xander Schauffele and one-time Ryder Cup hero, Victor Dubuisson.

3. Expert golf tips

Enjoy expert advice with a subscription to bunkered
Enjoy expert advice with a subscription to bunkered (Supplied/DC Thomson)

Golfers looking to refine and improve their skills should visit our ‘Performance Centre’ section.

Led by a performance panel of experts whose job it is to turn you into a better golfer, this is a must-read, offering tuition on various aspects of the game.

Just some experts offering regular advice include Alistair Kyle, Senior PGA Professional at Turnberry, Kevin Craggs, Director of Golf at IMG Academy, and Ailsa Murphy, a PGA Professional at Peebles.

Each offers their expertise and practical advice supported by clear visual guides.

From working on your swing balance to your putting pace control or learning how to drive like a pro, the ‘Performance Centre’ is the perfect resource for golfers of all levels.

4. The latest gear reviews

Stay informed on the latest gear releases
bunkered golf magazine is published ten times a year (DC Thomson/Supplied)

For those interested in the latest releases, golf tech and buying guides, bunkered’s ‘New Gear’ section is essential reading.

Edited by Performance Editor Lewis Fraser and Gear Editor James Tait, this section covers the latest golf gear across a range of budgets.

From breakdowns exploring the science behind innovations to golf tech helping you get around, the ‘New Gear’ section keeps readers up to date with the latest releases and trends.

5. Golf travel & holiday inspiration

Discover new destinations
Discover new destinations (Supplied/DC Thomson)

Our regular ‘Travel’ section highlights the best courses around the world you need to play, amazing resorts, a selection of travel deals and uncovers the very best of British.

Whether you’re looking to go on a North American adventure or jet off on a well-earned winter escape to the Algarve, every issue of bunkered fuels your golfing wanderlust with exciting new destinations.

Closer to home, in a recent issue we shone the spotlight on a selection of courses featuring designs from Scottish golf legend James Braid, coinciding with the Open Championship.

6. Stay informed on all things golf

Subscribe to bunkered golf magazine today and you’ll never miss an issue!

Get your first three issues for only £10– a 44% saving off the shop price.

Plus, you’ll enjoy the following subscription benefits:

  • Early access – get the latest issue before the shops
  • Free UK delivery direct to your door
  • Free sleeve of Callaway golf balls

Subscribe direct at DC Thomson Shop, today. Click here to find more information.

