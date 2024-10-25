4 Best kids magazine subscriptions to gift this Christmas

Some of the greatest children’s titles out there, we highlight four of the best magazine subscriptions for kids, starting with a must-have for children who love gaming.

From an iconic British comic to puzzle collections that will keep them busy for hours, your chosen recipient will love receiving their own regular post packed with engaging content, activity inspiration, and a few laughs along the way.

Catering to a wide range of ages and interests, start exploring today’s selection below.

1. 110% Gaming

Gift 110% Gaming magazine and your chosen recipient will receive the greatest gaming magazine on the market straight to their door every month!

Crafted for kids between the ages of 7 and 14, each issue of 110% Gaming is packed with the latest gaming news, reviews, expert tips, and guides.

Readers can also look forward to lots of laughs, puzzles, quizzes and other fun activities that will keep them busy for hours away from the screen.

Arriving with the magazine in the post, every issue of 110% Gaming magazine includes free awesome gaming-related gifts!

The perfect subscription for fans of gaming epics including Minecraft, Pokemon, Mario, and Roblox, find our latest 110% Gaming subscription offers here.

2. Beano

Next on today’s list is the world’s longest-running weekly comic for kids – Beano!

Your chosen recipient will enjoy comic capers from characters including Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie, the Bash Street Kids and more with a ‘blamtastic’ subscription they’ll love receiving through the post each week.

Helping make reading a fun and engaging activity, Beano is the ultimate comic for 6-12-year-olds, offering epic adventures, pranks, and jokes across 36 pages of giggles squeezed into every issue.

3. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

An exciting full-colour magazine for kids who love activities and challenges, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is packed with 160 boredom-busting puzzles in every issue.

Offering cool competitions and an amazing puzzle selection, popular types include Wordsearch, Sudoku, Crossword, Mini Maths Challenge, Maze, Kriss Kross, Spot The Difference, Picture Arroword and Dot-to-Dot.

Readers will also learn some fun facts and enjoy hilarious jokes and cartoons among all the amazing puzzle action!

4. Junior Puzzles

Offering over 140 cool puzzles inside every issue, Junior Puzzles suits a broad age range, featuring an exciting mix of content that helps to keep kids entertained for hours!

A great subscription idea for kids who love a challenge, popular puzzles making an appearance include Kriss Kross, Crossword, Wordsearch, Spot the Difference, Maze and Sudoku.

