Must-have women’s magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn

Explore a selection of popular women’s magazine subscriptions featuring My Weekly and The People’s Friend.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Subscribe direct with DC Thomson Shop and UK subscribers will enjoy benefits including savings on the shop price, early access, free UK delivery and never missing an issue.

We start our exploration with a trusted source of feel-good fiction and entertaining reading – My Weekly magazine.

1. My Weekly

A popular weekly women’s magazine, My Weekly prides itself on being a feel-good magazine packed with lifestyle and entertainment articles alongside short stories from rising stars and big names in fiction.

Catch up with your favourite celebrities with the latest features and views on topics that matter to you. Each week, read about a new cover star with the help of interviews and Q&As.

My Weekly also gets to know its readers – “All About You!” is a great section where readers share their news, views, dreams and photos that make you smile.

Enjoy advice from a selection of top contributors including Susie White (gardening), the latest health advice from Dr Sarah Jarvis and money talk from consumer expert Sue Hayward.

Each week, My Weekly features a selection of carefully curated short stories offering drama, mystery, intrigue and much more. You’ll also be kept up to date on the latest best new book releases with the help of Fiction Editor Kirstyn.

Tackling shared problems, celebrity agony aunt, Helen Lederer, offers heartfelt advice every week on a variety of challenging topics and situations raised by readers.

Offering a little guidance, enjoy regular starry insights from Russell Grant for the week ahead.

Exercising your grey cells, every issue offers a great selection of puzzle challenges to try in your in your spare moments.

A great source of inspiration for refreshing your favourite spaces, “Home Comforts” regularly sheds light on must-have stylish home buys.

Ranging from the lowdown on the latest looks to stylish wardrobe additions with a budget in mind, My Weekly’s regular fashion advice will help you stay informed and feeling fabulous alongside must-read health and beauty advice.

Heading outside, “Susie’s Garden” sees passionate garden expert Susie White offering advice on a variety of gardening matters.

Recent features have seen Susie explore the relationship between family and garden, sharing gardening tips learned from a recent trip to Sweden and how to make the most out of small and compact garden spaces.

Fuelling your wanderlust and offering timely holiday inspiration, regular travel features offer informative takes on classic and trending destinations plus growing forms of travel including solo holidays.

From brilliant breakfast meal ideas to enjoy together with friends and family, afternoon tea treats, tasty light lunches, delicious, healthy dishes for every occasion and choice air fryer inspiration and top tips – My Weekly serves up plenty of foodie inspiration and amazing recipe ideas to try at home with every issue.

Recent recipes that have caught our eye include delicious-looking pizza recipes (ten-minute pitta pizzas, anyone?), a super-tasty-looking Friday ‘Fakeaway’ sweet and sour chicken, and an amazing air-fryer roast dinner for under £5!

2. The People’s Friend

The home of great reading, The People’s Friend is the world’s longest-running women’s weekly magazine.

Refreshed with an exciting new look, there has never been a more exciting time to subscribe to “The Friend”.

A key reason to subscribe, The People’s Friend publishes eleven short stories every issue including gripping serial instalments you won’t want to miss out on.

Regularly championing first-time and upcoming authors, regular short story genres include drama, intrigue, cosy crime and family stories as well as heart-warming seasonal tales.

With each weekly issue, you’ll enjoy exploring a new beautifully illustrated cover destination. With the help of regular favourites, take a journey around chosen destinations, discovering the best places to visit and see, spots to grab a bite (or two!) and key local facts.

Recent eye-catching cover destinations have included Wallingford in Oxfordshire, Torridon in the bonnie Scottish Highlands and the beautiful Forest of Dean tucked away in Gloucestershire.

Keeping you in the know, “This Week We’re Loving” offers a weekly update on topical events, light news and notable dates to look forward to.

Sharing tales from her rural life in Dorset, Maddie Grigg’s “Maddie’s World” column is an early weekly highlight.

Regularly offering great advice, keep up-to-date with “Health & Wellbeing”. Covering a variety of matters, health experts share the latest advice on keeping you happy and healthy.

Providing the perfect excuse to make a little ‘me-time’, you’ll then arrive at the latest selection of brainteasers – a mix of puzzle challenges ranging from quick crosswords, Pieceword and the ever-popular Sudoku.

A must-read for ‘Foodies’, each week’s Cookery section serves up hard-to-resist seasonal recipe ideas to try making at home.

Whether you’re looking to create delicious desserts, light and refreshing lunches, impressive evening meals sure to impress friends and family or revisit classic dishes, easy-to-follow instructions accompanied by lovely photographs will help kick-start your cooking journey with “The Friend.”

Seeking some craft ideas? The People’s Friend regularly features excellent knitting project inspiration. From cosy comforts to that final missing piece of an outfit you have been searching for an upcoming event, each weekly pattern is guaranteed to offer a little project inspiration.

Top up your trivia skills with the regular “Would You Believe It” feature. Answering questions submitted by readers that they would like to know, enjoy a random selection of weekly trivia and enjoy learning something you didn’t know last week with this popular weekly update.

Alongside all of these regular entries, readers also enjoy a variety of features from the team covering interesting topics, exploring different corners of the UK, sharing real-life stories and, with the help of vast archives, stepping back in time and re-discovering chapters of the UK’s fascinating past.

3. The People’s Friend Special

A special serving of high-quality fiction from The People’s Friend – the home of great reading, our next women’s magazine option arrives with a huge selection of fabulous short stories neatly presented inside every issue.

Enjoy a variety of popular genres, with stories accompanied by beautiful illustrations to help transport you to different, memorable settings.

Fiction taking centre stage, each issue of “The People’s Friend Special” has a strong supporting cast of regular features and a variety of curated articles, guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Regular treats to look forward to include poetry, cooking recipes, knitting patterns, book recommendations and a mix of brainteasers.

4. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

Publishing twenty-six brand new stories a year, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel is a lightweight, larger type solution for readers looking for regular stories.

A great subscription for lovers of great fiction, two novels arrive every four weeks.

Pocket novels are dedicated to standalone stories (occasionally stories are split between two novels), and genres range from cosy crime, romance and period dramas.

Each novel also gets its own striking cover designed by “The People’s Friend” illustrations team.

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

Subscribe to My Weekly Pocket Novel and be swept off on your feet with short stories offering adventure, intrigue, romance, and thrills.

Offering great, quick reads, each pocket novel is printed in a lightweight format so it can be enjoyed whilst you’re out and about.

Browse all Women’s Magazine Subscriptions

Explore our full range of women’s magazine subscription offers today. Click here for more information.