Review: Emma Kenny captivates Aberdeen audience with her psychological analysis of serial killers

I always just assumed I was so intrigued by true crime because I’m essentially quite a nosey person.

When I heard The Serial Killer Next Door with Emma Kenny was coming to Aberdeen, I knew exactly who to invite — my friend and fellow true crime enthusiast, Zoe.

But according to Emma, it’s mostly us women who are intrigued by serial killers and crime shows.

As we sat in the Music Hall eagerly waiting for the show to start on Tuesday night, I quickly scanned the audience and noticed we were mostly surrounded by women.

So maybe it shouldn’t have been so surprising after all…

The Serial Killer Next Door with Emma Kenny

Emma previously explained that women tend to be more drawn to this kind of content for a range of reasons — including the fact that we’re most often the victims.

And because of this, we want to figure out what to do in that situation, and how to stop it from happening to other people.

Throughout the night she shared stories of some high-profile killers like Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen, and talked the audience through organised and disorganised serial killers.

And she explained all the different elements that could “create” a serial killer, answering the question of whether anything could have prevented them from becoming a monster or if they were simply born to kill.

Blending horrific facts with her psychological analysis made the experience feel very unique, and haunting. She used clips of interviews and pictures of the crime scene in such an impactful way that it felt more chilling than simply watching a documentary.

And despite this, she still approached the topic with sensitivity, making it clear her intention was not to glorify serial killers.

Audience at Aberdeen Music Hall put to the test…

It was my first time attending a show like this, and I had no idea what to expect from it. In a way, I imagined it would be more like a lecture.

But I thought Emma struck the perfect balance between sharing real and interesting information in a fun and easy-to-digest way.

And this was enhanced through all the games and tests she had in store for us.

The one that stood out to me the most was the Corridor Test.

We watched three people walking down a corridor and had to guess who could be a potential victim.

Someone shouted out: “It’s number three!” — leaving the rest of us, including Emma, in a fit of giggles at the confident outburst.

Emma revealed it was in fact the third person, meaning most of the audience guessed right.

She then explained that psychopaths are adept at picking out people with vulnerabilities, and even watch the way people carry themselves when they walk.

After jokingly hinting that the audience was full of psychopaths, she ended up putting it down to empathy and a desire to help people.

Emma reminds us that the horrific deaths do not define the victims

Not only did Emma promise an evening full of crime, but some “humourous experiences” for the audience as well.

I’m pleased to report she delivered on all fronts.

At times the audience laughed away, and in the next moment, everyone was hooked on her every word and she handled everything with respect and sensitivity.

But the evening ended on a bit more of a sober note.

Emma pointed out that while most of us can rattle off serial killers, but we don’t tend to remember the names of their victims.

The crime commentator reminded us these people were all loved and had “great meaning in this world” — that their ends do not define them.

And I can safely say Emma left an impression on us all.