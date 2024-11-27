Review: Emma Kenny captivates Aberdeen audience with her psychological analysis of serial killers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Emma Kenny captivates Aberdeen audience with her psychological analysis of serial killers

The leading crime commentator had the audience laughing away one moment, and completely engrossed in the next — while still handling every story with respect and sensitivity.

Emma Kenny is excited to return to Aberdeen with her show The Serial Killer Next Door.
Emma Kenny returns to Aberdeen with her show The Serial Killer Next Door. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Lauren Taylor

I always just assumed I was so intrigued by true crime because I’m essentially quite a nosey person.

When I heard The Serial Killer Next Door with Emma Kenny was coming to Aberdeen, I knew exactly who to invite — my friend and fellow true crime enthusiast, Zoe.

But according to Emma, it’s mostly us women who are intrigued by serial killers and crime shows.

As we sat in the Music Hall eagerly waiting for the show to start on Tuesday night, I quickly scanned the audience and noticed we were mostly surrounded by women.

So maybe it shouldn’t have been so surprising after all…

Emma Kenny's poster for her show The Serial Killer Next Door coming to Aberdeen
Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

The Serial Killer Next Door with Emma Kenny

Emma previously explained that women tend to be more drawn to this kind of content for a range of reasons — including the fact that we’re most often the victims.

And because of this, we want to figure out what to do in that situation, and how to stop it from happening to other people.

Throughout the night she shared stories of some high-profile killers like Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen, and talked the audience through organised and disorganised serial killers.

A comparison of David Tennant in Des and the real Dennis Nilson
She pointed out just how much David Tennant resembled Dennis Nilsen in the 2020 drama Des.

And she explained all the different elements that could “create” a serial killer, answering the question of whether anything could have prevented them from becoming a monster or if they were simply born to kill.

Blending horrific facts with her psychological analysis made the experience feel very unique, and haunting. She used clips of interviews and pictures of the crime scene in such an impactful way that it felt more chilling than simply watching a documentary.

And despite this, she still approached the topic with sensitivity, making it clear her intention was not to glorify serial killers.

Audience at Aberdeen Music Hall put to the test…

It was my first time attending a show like this, and I had no idea what to expect from it. In a way, I imagined it would be more like a lecture.

But I thought Emma struck the perfect balance between sharing real and interesting information in a fun and easy-to-digest way.

And this was enhanced through all the games and tests she had in store for us.

The one that stood out to me the most was the Corridor Test.

We watched three people walking down a corridor and had to guess who could be a potential victim.

Someone shouted out: “It’s number three!” — leaving the rest of us, including Emma, in a fit of giggles at the confident outburst.

Emma revealed it was in fact the third person, meaning most of the audience guessed right.

She then explained that psychopaths are adept at picking out people with vulnerabilities, and even watch the way people carry themselves when they walk.

After jokingly hinting that the audience was full of psychopaths, she ended up putting it down to empathy and a desire to help people.

Emma reminds us that the horrific deaths do not define the victims

Not only did Emma promise an evening full of crime, but some “humourous experiences” for the audience as well.

I’m pleased to report she delivered on all fronts.

At times the audience laughed away, and in the next moment, everyone was hooked on her every word and she handled everything with respect and sensitivity.

Emma Kenny is coming to Aberdeen for her show the Serial Killer Next Door
Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

But the evening ended on a bit more of a sober note.

Emma pointed out that while most of us can rattle off serial killers, but we don’t tend to remember the names of their victims.

The crime commentator reminded us these people were all loved and had “great meaning in this world” — that their ends do not define them.

And I can safely say Emma left an impression on us all.

