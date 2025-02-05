Review: &Juliet a fun filled joy that more than lived up to they hype

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: &Juliet a fun filled joy that more than lived up to they hype

If you haven't already bought tickets for this uplifting, feel good, empowering musical I suggest you do so quickly.

&Juliet opened at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen this week.
By Rebecca Buchan

It is not unusual to see a modern-day adaptation of a great Shakespearean play.

I mean I don’t blame people for trying, as the foundations are of course taken from the works of a genius.

But none are quite like &Juliet, where the classic tragedy featuring Shakespeare’s best-known star-crossed lovers is flipped on its head to produce a side-splitting comedy with girl power taking centre stage.

Couple that with a soundtrack of a Millenial’s dreams and you have the hit Broadway musical which is attracting audiences in their droves.

It’s been a musical which has created a lot of buzz over the last few years, so when I heard it was headed to Aberdeen I was itching to see what all the fuss was about.

And I was not disappointed.

Opening to a packed audience at HM Theatre last night, the high-energy performance was packed full of punch, delivered with gusto and above all so very clever.

For any Shakespeare fans out there, it delivered all the hallmarks of a good comedy.

A little bit risky, with plenty of innuendo, men in disguise, perfect comedy duos, and a very witty script.

&Juliet was full of laughs from the star.

This was largely helped by an ingenious music choice which consisted of pop cult classics from the 2000s.

The song choice and lyrics fit in perfectly to tell the story of what would have happened had Juliet not gone through with her side of the suicide pact.

As is probably to be expected, standout performances of the night went to the leading ladies with Lara Denning as Shakespeare’s wife Anne, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, and Sandra Marvin as Angelique. They were absolute powerhouses.

It was also nice to see The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness as Shakespeare, and Lee Latchford Evans from Steps as Lance. Lee delivered some of the night’s funniest moments for me.

As is standard these days for the touring productions treading the board at His Majesty’s Theatre, the staging, setting, costumes and band were all fabulous, adding to the sheer joy of the show.

It’s on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here

