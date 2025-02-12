Review: Murder on the Orient Express, the mystery to end all mysteries, triumphs at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Murder on the Orient Express, the mystery to end all mysteries, triumphs at His Majesty’s Theatre

With its likeable characters and famously sharp dialogue, Aberdeen was given a reminder of why Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery still captures our hearts.

Rebecca Charles (left) as Greta Ohlsson and Debbie Chazen as Princess Dragomiroff in Murder on the Orient Express. Image: Manuel Harlan/APA
By Calum Petrie

Murder on the Orient Express – in play form – has created a lot of buzz over the last few years, so when it emerged it was headed to Aberdeen I was itching to see what all the fuss was about.

And I was not disappointed.

Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time. Two billion of her books have been sold – second only to the Bible and Shakespeare.

So naturally, the plot of Murder on the Orient Express is well known by most of us, being one of Christie’s most popular tales.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops The Orient Express dead in its tracks. A murder. A train full of suspects. An impossible case.

“The impossible could not have happened, therefore the impossible must be possible in spite of appearances.”

Trapped in the snow with a killer still onboard, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Starring Michael Maloney (of The Crown and Young Victoria fame) as the celebrated Belgian sleuth, this brand-new production is a thrilling ride as gripping as it is tense.

Michael Maloney as Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express. Image: Manuel Harlan/APA

Stage production of Murder on the Orient Express shows why story is still one of Agatha Christie’s greatest achievements

For the few in the audience who may not (why not?) have read the book, the ingenious murder mystery will keep you guessing until the end of the line, culminating in a final twist that is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements.

In brief, the story takes place aboard the eponymous Orient Express, the long-distance luxury train service travelling the length of continental Europe from Istanbul to Paris.

With the train stalled somewhere in Yugoslavia due to snow, Poirot awakens one morning to be informed by Monsieur Bouc, director of the train operator, that one of the passengers has been murdered and that the murderer is still aboard, having no way to escape in the snow.

As there are no police on board, and with the train stranded hours from the nearest town, Poirot takes up the case.

Having observed a string of strange occurrences, Poirot gets to work, calling in for questioning the stranded passengers one by one and trying to piece together the events of the fateful night.

As our intrepid, moustachioed private detective hero carries out his investigation, it transpires that each suspect (and every passenger is a suspect) has a connection in common.

A key element of the story’s success is the eclectic, cosmopolitan cast of characters, in this version including English governess Mary Debenham, Swedish missionary Greta Ohlsson (“poor creature, she’s a Swede”); Italian-American car salesman Bruno Cassetti, Russian Princess Natalia Dragomiroff, Hungarian Countess Helena Andrenyi, and Colonel Khan of the Indian Army.

So it’s worth saying a word about the performers who played them.

There were so many stars on the night. Image: APA

Stellar cast, stellar performance, and a stellar evening’s entertainment at HMT

Maloney was commanding in the leading role of Poirot, but there were so many stars on the night.

Bob Barrett (Father Brown, Casualty), Mila Carter, Rebecca Charles (Bridget Jones’s Diary), Debbie Chazen (Midsomer Murders, Eastenders), Simon Cotton (Outlander), Jean-Baptiste Fillon (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Poldark), Christine Kavanagh (Dr Who, Inspector Morse), Paul Keating (Silent Witness), Iniki Mariano, Rishi Rian and Alex Stedman (Skins) all played off each other beautifully.

A stellar cast. A stellar performance. And with a dash of humour that worked sublimely.

Over the 90 years since it was published, Murder on the Orient Express has been adapted for film, TV, radio, comics, and believe it or not, computer games (yes indeed, on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC).

But I’ve long thought great literary works come most alive on stage (see: Dickens, John Buchan, PG Wodehouse).

Last night’s adaptation by Ken Ludwig, directed by Lucy Bailey, did nothing to dispel me of this notion.

Truly a midweek treat for everyone at His Majesty’s Theatre, Agatha Christie fan or not.

As is the norm these days for touring companies treading the boards at HMT, the staging, setting and costumes were all tremendous, adding to the sheer joy of the show.

Don’t take it from me, take it from my enthralled 11-year-old daughter who accompanied me.

If you haven’t already bought tickets for this singular and ultimately marvellous production, I suggest you do so quickly.

It’s on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here.

