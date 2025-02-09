Review: Arenacross brings high adrenaline motorbike thrills to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Review: Arenacross brings high adrenaline motorbike thrills to Aberdeen

The Arenacross ACU British championship arrived in Aberdeen with stunning racing action accompanied by gravity defying freestyle motocross acrobatics.

The Arenacross Tour delivered thills in Aberdeen. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour
The Arenacross Tour delivered thills in Aberdeen. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour
By Sean Wallace

Excitement, racing on the edge, gravity defying stunts and sublime technical skills, The Arenacross Tour is a  non-stop thrill ride.

From start to finish the acclaimed indoor motocross event delivered thrills…. and some spills at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The sheer logistics of putting on the show are phenomenal with 3,800 tons of soil transported to the Granite City to construct the track.

A memorable night began with a walk around the track which is an addition to the standard entry which I highly recommend.

It is a guided walk around the  track prior to the event where clambering up the many raised hills and walking the tight corners hammers home the magnitude of skill and bravery required to race.

The Arenacross Tour freestylers completed gravity defying action. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour.
The Arenacross Tour freestylers completed gravity defying action. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour.

The return of legend Dean Wilson to race in Scotland for the first time since 1999 was the dominant narrative of the event.

Glasgow born Wilson emigrated to Canada as a child and went on to become a USA National motocross champion.

Scottish star Dean Wilson shines

Wilson had won every round of the Arenacross ACU British championship so far and continued that dominance in the fifth round in the Granite City.

Wilson was majestic and tore up the track with a fine balance of grace and aggression.

One of the toughest sections of the course was a challenging six hill straight.

Wilson continually completed a stunning triple-triple where he jumped three hills consecutively one after another with his bike touching the dirt only once.

That he achieved that feat with a short run-up after a hairpin turn was a joy to behold.

There were multiple high octane heats as riders battled to secure qualification for the final..

In the bid for a coveted final slot there were also thrilling one-v-one race offs.

Thrilling battles at high speed

In those races there were only two riders on the track going head to head and it delivered intriguing and thrilling battles.

The professional riders are outstanding athletes at the very top of their game.

The Arenacross Tour freestylers jump more than 40ft in the air across 100ft. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour
The Arenacross Tour freestylers jump more than 40ft in the air across 100ft. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour

They raced at more than 40mph, jumped long distances and turned hairpin corners – all in close proximity to one another as the race action raged.

It was edge of your seats action.

The fitness, precision, skill and concentration required is truly admirable.

Special mention also has to go to the junior racers, teens and amateurs who all delivered great races.

The future of Arenacross is certainly bright.

During the event there were regular appearances by freestyle motocross (FMX) stars.

The four freestyle riders delivered breathtaking stunts as they raced up a 40ft ramp and flew gracefully over a gap of more than 100ft with 100kg bikes.

Freestylers defy gravity with stunts

They did flips and even went hands free in a series of spectacular stunts in mid-air.

Their final performance of the night culminated in a ‘train’ session where all four riders jumped in quick suceession.

The Arenacross Tour freestylers delivered acrobatic stunts that left the Aberdeen crowd stunned. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour
The Arenacross Tour freestylers delivered acrobatic stunts that left the Aberdeen crowd stunned. Image supplied by The Arenacross Tour

The Arenacross ACU British championship fifth round final was an enthralling  battle between Wilson and  Conrad Mewse.

Wilson raced out in front but Mewse was relentless in chasing him down and narrowed the gap to just a couple of feet.

The crowd were engrossed in the battle but Mewse, pushing it to the limit, crashed.

He got back on his bike and tried to again narrow the gap but Wilson couldn’t be caught and raced to victory.

It was a fitting finale to three-hours of sensational, high adrenaline action.

Conversation