Review: Arenacross brings high adrenaline motorbike thrills to Aberdeen

Excitement, racing on the edge, gravity defying stunts and sublime technical skills, The Arenacross Tour is a non-stop thrill ride.

From start to finish the acclaimed indoor motocross event delivered thrills…. and some spills at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The sheer logistics of putting on the show are phenomenal with 3,800 tons of soil transported to the Granite City to construct the track.

A memorable night began with a walk around the track which is an addition to the standard entry which I highly recommend.

It is a guided walk around the track prior to the event where clambering up the many raised hills and walking the tight corners hammers home the magnitude of skill and bravery required to race.

The return of legend Dean Wilson to race in Scotland for the first time since 1999 was the dominant narrative of the event.

Glasgow born Wilson emigrated to Canada as a child and went on to become a USA National motocross champion.

Scottish star Dean Wilson shines

Wilson had won every round of the Arenacross ACU British championship so far and continued that dominance in the fifth round in the Granite City.

Wilson was majestic and tore up the track with a fine balance of grace and aggression.

One of the toughest sections of the course was a challenging six hill straight.

Wilson continually completed a stunning triple-triple where he jumped three hills consecutively one after another with his bike touching the dirt only once.

That he achieved that feat with a short run-up after a hairpin turn was a joy to behold.

There were multiple high octane heats as riders battled to secure qualification for the final..

In the bid for a coveted final slot there were also thrilling one-v-one race offs.

Thrilling battles at high speed

In those races there were only two riders on the track going head to head and it delivered intriguing and thrilling battles.

The professional riders are outstanding athletes at the very top of their game.

They raced at more than 40mph, jumped long distances and turned hairpin corners – all in close proximity to one another as the race action raged.

It was edge of your seats action.

The fitness, precision, skill and concentration required is truly admirable.

Special mention also has to go to the junior racers, teens and amateurs who all delivered great races.

The future of Arenacross is certainly bright.

During the event there were regular appearances by freestyle motocross (FMX) stars.

The four freestyle riders delivered breathtaking stunts as they raced up a 40ft ramp and flew gracefully over a gap of more than 100ft with 100kg bikes.

Freestylers defy gravity with stunts

They did flips and even went hands free in a series of spectacular stunts in mid-air.

Their final performance of the night culminated in a ‘train’ session where all four riders jumped in quick suceession.

The Arenacross ACU British championship fifth round final was an enthralling battle between Wilson and Conrad Mewse.

Wilson raced out in front but Mewse was relentless in chasing him down and narrowed the gap to just a couple of feet.

The crowd were engrossed in the battle but Mewse, pushing it to the limit, crashed.

He got back on his bike and tried to again narrow the gap but Wilson couldn’t be caught and raced to victory.

It was a fitting finale to three-hours of sensational, high adrenaline action.