Aberdeen Arts Centre sheds ‘Light in the Dark’ with exhibition

Aberdeen Arts Centre teamed up with the photography department at North East Scotland College to showcase an exhibit called Light in the Dark.

The show was a competition that encouraged amateur photographers to find unique perspectives of Aberdeen; to find moments of joy and light in the Granite City during the darker winter months, and to view the city from a unique perspective.

Judge Steve Smith, a NESCOL photography lecturer, said: “Judging the competition was a tough job, but an enjoyable one, as all the entries were of such a high standard. I was really impressed with the quality of the photographs submitted across both categories.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre creative director Amy Liptrott, who shared judging duties, said: ” I have been so inspired by the moments of light in the dark that the people of Aberdeen and beyond have found in our beautiful city and captured on camera.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from Sunday 16th of February until the 31st of March.

Winners of Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Light in the Dark exhibition

· 1st Place – Newburgh Beach by Scott Carr

· 2nd Place – Aberdeen Beach Sunrise by Janice Forsyth

· 3rd Place – NESCOL 1 by Uchechi Adeboye

In the Young People’s category for those aged 17 and under, the winners are:

· 1st Place – Through the Broken Gate by Julia Gunn

· 2nd Place – In the Lane Next to the Hut by Georgie Quinn Skolnik

· 3rd Place – Lights Will Guide Me Home by Georgia McLeod