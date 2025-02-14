Aberdeen Arts Centre sheds ‘Light in the Dark’ with exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Arts Centre sheds ‘Light in the Dark’ with exhibition

A stunning image of Newburgh Beach taken by Scott Carr has scooped the top prize at an exhibition due to open this weekend.

‘Light in the Dark’ competition exhibit showcasing at Aberdeen Art Centre.
By Heather Fowlie & Mark Asquith

Aberdeen Arts Centre teamed up with the photography department at North East Scotland College to showcase an exhibit called Light in the Dark.

The show was a competition that encouraged amateur photographers to find unique perspectives of Aberdeen; to find moments of joy and light in the Granite City during the darker winter months, and to view the city from a unique perspective.

Judge Steve Smith, a NESCOL photography lecturer, said: “Judging the competition was a tough job, but an enjoyable one, as all the entries were of such a high standard. I was really impressed with the quality of the photographs submitted across both categories.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre creative director Amy Liptrott, who shared judging duties, said: ” I have been so inspired by the moments of light in the dark that the people of Aberdeen and beyond have found in our beautiful city and captured on camera.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from Sunday 16th of February until the 31st of March.

Winners of Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Light in the Dark exhibition

· 1st Place – Newburgh Beach by Scott Carr

· 2nd Place – Aberdeen Beach Sunrise by Janice Forsyth

· 3rd Place – NESCOL 1 by Uchechi Adeboye

In the Young People’s category for those aged 17 and under, the winners are:

· 1st Place – Through the Broken Gate by Julia Gunn

· 2nd Place – In the Lane Next to the Hut by Georgie Quinn Skolnik

· 3rd Place – Lights Will Guide Me Home by Georgia McLeod

The winning image! Newburgh Beach by Scott Carr.
Runner Up! Aberdeen Beach Sunrise by Janice Forsyth
Third place! NESCOL  by Uchechi Adeboye
First Place in the Young People’s category. Through the Broken Gate by Julia Gunn
Second place in the Young People’s category.  In the Lane Next to the Hut by Georgie Quinn Skolnik
Third place in the Young People’s category.  Lights Will Guide Me Home by Georgia McLeod

