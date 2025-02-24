We chat with Peat and Diesel ahead of sold-out Aberdeen Music Hall gig this week

There’s no stopping the rise of Peat and Diesel, the former ‘kitchen band’ from the Western Isles, who have become an international sensation.

The group, comprising fisherman Calum “Boydie” MacLeod, airport electrician Innes Scott, and delivery driver Uilleam “Uilly” MacLeod, have attracted a global audience for their idiosyncratic mix of Celtic punk and stomping rock.

They’ve graced the biggest festivals and most beloved stages

Their story has been the stuff of Tinseltown dreams, transforming the lives of three Stornoway lads who once performed at children’s parties, to becoming sell-out sensations at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and headliners at festivals such as Belladrum.

Later this month, they’ll bring their infectious joie de vivre and organised chaos to the Music Hall in Aberdeen, where anybody with a pulse will find their toes tapping.

And they took time out of their busy schedules to chat about the impact of Peatlemania.

There aren’t many people these days who aren’t familiar with at least some of the songs on albums such as Uptown Fank and Light My Byre.

But Boydie, the most extrovert of the triumvirate, could never have envisaged the attention which he would attract when he posted one of their songs online – and woke up eight hours later to find it had attracted 25,000 views on social media.

What you see is what you get with Peat and Diesel

Yet that’s one of the great things about these imperturbable islanders. There’s no look-at-me prima donnaism in their psyche: what you see is absolutely what you get, even if fame has helped invade their privacy.

Boydie recalls when he found himself signing autographs for two hours when “I only went out to get a burger” – but his attitude to all the attention is captivating.

As he said: “It’s bonkers, but it’s a marvellous type of bonkers”.

They’re never anything less than enthusiastic about their music and bringing it to different audiences, and will be in their element in the Granite City on February 28.

Innes told me: “It’s been a while since the band appeared in Aberdeen and one that we always got asked to come back to when we’re out playing gigs around the country.

Music Hall sold out

“We’re absolutely delighted to have this gig booked and we know that the Music Hall was one of the first that sold out when it got announced.

“Aberdeen crowds are always lively and we’re just really excited to be coming back.”

These intrepid loons have travelled a long way in the last decade, yet everything is still fresh, exciting and an adventure in their world.

And they were thrilled at being one of the main draws at Celtic Connections last month, enjoying a rich rapport with their audience.

‘We’ve shown that it can work’

Uilly said: “The Emirates Arena, what can we say! It was our first-ever gig in that beautiful venue and it worked so well.

“Looking out from the stage on to 5,000 fans singing back to us was an incredible, unforgettable experience and one we can’t thank Celtic Connections enough for giving us the opportunity to host it.

“We really hope this kickstarts more gigs at the venue because it is an incredible space and we’ve shown everyone that it can work.”

Most performers concentrate on their music and leave the organisation of festivals and outdoor concerts to others. Not Peat & Diesel, who launched their Black Isle Belter last summer and are thrilled to be involved in its success.

Calum said: “We’ve headlined at the likes of HebCelt Fest, Belladrum and many more festivals, so we thought it was time to put our own stamp on things and bring people together before a very busy summer for everyone.

‘We want to attract all ages’

“Families came along, mums and dads had a night out too and it worked really well, the response was brilliant. We tried to keep ticket prices fair as we were highly aware festival prices were rising and we wanted everyone to join us.

“As a band, we think it’s very important to include everybody. Peatlemania has fans ranging from the age of one to 90, so we try to cater for them all as much as possible.”

The group’s fame has even reached Disneyland, with their songs being featured in the company’s comedy drama series Extraordinary.

The latter word is appropriate for how these down-to-earth lads have advanced into the stratosphere from humble origins, but they are determined to stay grounded.

‘We have to ignore the hype’

Innes said: “It’s a subject we get asked about a lot. But the key for us is remaining grounded at all times and not letting these things affect us or make us change, which you see a lot of in the industries we’re in.

“We are three normal coves from the Western Isles, working the day job and playing on the weekends and that’s what it’s all about.

“If our music can bring smiles to faces and encourage people to let their hair down at gigs, that is all we want.”

It’s another universe from their early days in Stornoway, and Boydie is still processing the adjustment from working at sea to making waves wherever he ventures. But he has rationalised it in very personal fashion.

Taking it in their stride

He said: “I’ve gone through a lot of emotions, from happiness to fear to struggling to understand it all.

“But whether you get a full lift of prawns at sea or a full crowd at a venue, it’s the same.”

Their many fans will be delighted to learn that there are new songs in the pipeline and Peat and Diesel will continue to record them in their own unique style.

As Uilly said: “We intend to spend some time up in Ness on the Isle of Lewis together making some new music and hopefully gather momentum on recording together.

Keeping Peatlemania on the go

“Other than that, we have plenty of gigs around the UK and Ireland in 2025, with a couple of other shows overseas in the pipeline to add to a festival we’ll be playing in Belgium.

“It’s all still gathering speed and the wheels of the Peatlemania train keep on turning and that is all thanks to our wonderful fans.”

In an often depressing world, there is something inspiring about the manner in which Peat & Diesel have achieved success and done it by spreading joy and happiness.

And, on the evidence of our conversation, they don’t intend to cease preaching the gospel and promoting the Western Isles any time soon.