In Pictures: Granite Noir brings blood, books and podcasts to Aberdeen as festival kicks off

Granite Noir brings blood, books and podcasts to Aberdeen as festival kicks off

Discover Granite Noir 2025, Aberdeen's famous crime writing festival bringing together those who are fans of crime stories.

Festival-goers immerse themselves in the Granite Noir 2025 experience.

February 20 2025, 10:02 pm

True Crime enthusiasts can enjoy a range of events running from the 20th to the 23rd.

The Granite Noir festival features author conversations, panel talks, exhibitions, workshops and much more.

Special events such as the popular 'Murder They Wrote' podcast featuring Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling took place today at the Music Hall.

Don't miss out on the various Granite Noir events taking place across the city in venues such as the Music Hall, Aberdeen Arts Centre and The Lemon Tree.

Take a look at our review of "Guilty" the two-woman comedy-thriller.

Our photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the best moments from Granite Noir 2025 in Aberdeen.

Secrets From the Past with SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester & Oskar Jensen
Mandy McDonald gives a reading at the start.
John and Sheens Bruce
Fans smile as Granite Noir 2025 kicks off
Isabel and George Henderson, Alex Benson.
Helen and Andy Stevenson
Andrea Vlaar, Eline Vlaar.
The audience awaits the start of the "Secrets From the Past" talk with SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester & Oskar Jensen
SJ Parris & Oskar Jensen.
Author conversations – Lucy Ribchester.
Lucy Ribchester, SJ Parris & Oskar Jensen.

Tales from the Beat with Professor Nick Fyfe
Tales from the Beat with Professor Nick Fyfe
Chaired by Dr Sarah Burton
Professor Nick Fyfe on stage.
Caroline Jaffray, Alison Marr.
Raymond and Margaret Killah.
Lynn Main, Scott and Melanie Holliman.
June Rae, Mandy Harrison, Karen Reid
Trisha Walker, Pauline Rae.
Cowdray Hall was the venue for the event.

Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling
Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Annette and Andrew Wilkinson.
Laura Whitmore on stage at the Music Hall.
Julie Work, Linsey Stewart.
James O'Sullivan, Eimear O'Donohoe.
