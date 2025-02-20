In Pictures: Granite Noir brings blood, books and podcasts to Aberdeen as festival kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

In Pictures: Granite Noir brings blood, books and podcasts to Aberdeen as festival kicks off

Discover Granite Noir 2025, Aberdeen's famous crime writing festival bringing together those who are fans of crime stories.

Festival-goers immerse themselves in the Granite Noir 2025 experience.
Festival-goers immerse themselves in the Granite Noir 2025 experience.
By Emma Grady

True Crime enthusiasts can enjoy a range of events running from the 20th to the 23rd.

The Granite Noir festival features author conversations, panel talks, exhibitions, workshops and much more.

Special events such as the popular ‘Murder They Wrote’ podcast featuring Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling took place today at the Music Hall.

Don’t miss out on the various Granite Noir events taking place across the city in venues such as the Music Hall, Aberdeen Arts Centre and The Lemon Tree.

Take a look at our review of “Guilty” the two-woman comedy-thriller.

Our photographer Kami Thomson went along to capture the best moments from Granite Noir 2025 in Aberdeen.

Secrets From the Past with SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester & Oskar Jensen

Mandy McDonald gives a reading at the start.
John and Sheens Bruce
Fans smile as Granite Noir 2025 kicks off
Isabel and George Henderson, Alex Benson.
Helen and Andy Stevenson
Andrea Vlaar, Eline Vlaar.
The audience awaits the start of the “Secrets From the Past” talk with SJ Parris, Lucy Ribchester & Oskar Jensen
SJ Parris & Oskar Jensen.
Author conversations – Lucy Ribchester.
Lucy Ribchester, SJ Parris & Oskar Jensen.

Tales from the Beat with Professor Nick Fyfe

Tales from the Beat with Professor Nick Fyfe Chaired by Dr Sarah Burton
Professor Nick Fyfe on stage.
Caroline Jaffray, Alison Marr.
Raymond and Margaret Killah.
Lynn Main, Scott and Melanie Holliman.
June Rae, Mandy Harrison, Karen Reid
Trisha Walker, Pauline Rae.
Cowdray Hall was the venue for the event.

Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Annette and Andrew Wilkinson.
CLaura Whitmore on stage at the Music Hall.
Julie Work, Linsey Stewart.
Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.
James O’Sullivan, Eimear O’Donohoe.
Murder They Wrote with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling at the Music Hall.

 

 

Conversation