Lochaber Live to return in 2025 – tickets on sale today at 9am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Lochaber Live to return in 2025 – tickets on sale today at 9am

Fort William’s Lochaber Live had lain dormant for 30 years until it was rebooted last September.

By Louise Glen
Lochaber live is set to return in 2025.
Lochaber Live is set to return in 2025. Image: Lochaber Live.

Popular music festival Lochaber Live is set to return in 2025, with tickets going on sale today at 9am.

The much-loved Scottish festival, held at the foot of Ben Nevis, was revived last year by musician, broadcaster and Take the Floor presenter Gary Innes.

The event was originally staged in the 80s and 90s before winding down to a smaller-scale concert.

Plans for the 2025 edition will see a return to the An Aird Shinty Field from Friday September 12 to Sunday September 14.

Fort William’s Lochaber Live had lain dormant for 30 years until it was rebooted last September.

The event welcomed 7,000 people to the town over three days to enjoy “the very best of Highland hospitality.”

What’s the lineup for Lochaber Live?

The lineup for this year – announced today – will see Celtic supergroup Mànran, West Coast legends Trail West, and legendary Scottish vocalist Karen Matheson, of Capercaillie, take to the stage.

The festival will also be a trip down memory lane for acclaimed Irish folk artist Cara Dillon, who first played the festival as a teenager.

The Peatbog Faeries, from Skye, also join the bill.

Trail West will play Lochaber Live in 2025
Trail West will play Lochaber Live 2025. Image: Kevin Kerr.

Fort William’s Breabach and the fiddle-led four-piece FARA will journey from Orkney as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Folk group Flook completes the first wave of acts announced.

The event, which has no age restrictions, spans Friday and Saturday night ticketed events and a free family day on Sunday, offering a mix of music, culture, craic and community spirit.

Sunday’s family day will include a huge ceilidh, and festival-goers of all generations will also be able to enjoy the best Highland food and drink.

Due to popular demand, limited seating will also be available at this year’s event.

‘Sense of pride for Lochaber Live’

Gary Innes will play at Lochaber LIve 2025.
Gary Innes takes great pride in the Lochaber Live festival. Image: Lochaber Live.

Lochaber Live organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes said: “Bringing Lochaber Live back to the region last year was an incredibly proud moment in my career and a stand-out gig as a musician.

“I’m excited to reveal such an incredible list of artists who will join us to round off the 2025 summer festival season with what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend.”

Fond memories of the original Lochaber Live

Karen Mathieson will play at Lochaber Live in 2025.
Singer Karen Matheson will play at Lochaber Live in 2025. Image: Lochaber Live.

Karen Matheson said: “I have such fond memories of the original Lochaber Live, so it will be incredibly special to take to the stage at this wonderfully restored event.”

Lochaber Live will take place at An Aird in Fort William from September 12 to 14, 2025. Weekend tickets are on sale now, and day tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 28.

For more information, visit www.lochaberlive.com.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook. 

Conversation