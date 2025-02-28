Lochaber Live to return in 2025 – tickets on sale today at 9am

Popular music festival Lochaber Live is set to return in 2025, with tickets going on sale today at 9am.

The much-loved Scottish festival, held at the foot of Ben Nevis, was revived last year by musician, broadcaster and Take the Floor presenter Gary Innes.

The event was originally staged in the 80s and 90s before winding down to a smaller-scale concert.

Plans for the 2025 edition will see a return to the An Aird Shinty Field from Friday September 12 to Sunday September 14.

Fort William’s Lochaber Live had lain dormant for 30 years until it was rebooted last September.

The event welcomed 7,000 people to the town over three days to enjoy “the very best of Highland hospitality.”

What’s the lineup for Lochaber Live?

The lineup for this year – announced today – will see Celtic supergroup Mànran, West Coast legends Trail West, and legendary Scottish vocalist Karen Matheson, of Capercaillie, take to the stage.

The festival will also be a trip down memory lane for acclaimed Irish folk artist Cara Dillon, who first played the festival as a teenager.

The Peatbog Faeries, from Skye, also join the bill.

Fort William’s Breabach and the fiddle-led four-piece FARA will journey from Orkney as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Folk group Flook completes the first wave of acts announced.

The event, which has no age restrictions, spans Friday and Saturday night ticketed events and a free family day on Sunday, offering a mix of music, culture, craic and community spirit.

Sunday’s family day will include a huge ceilidh, and festival-goers of all generations will also be able to enjoy the best Highland food and drink.

Due to popular demand, limited seating will also be available at this year’s event.

‘Sense of pride for Lochaber Live’

Lochaber Live organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes said: “Bringing Lochaber Live back to the region last year was an incredibly proud moment in my career and a stand-out gig as a musician.

“I’m excited to reveal such an incredible list of artists who will join us to round off the 2025 summer festival season with what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend.”

Fond memories of the original Lochaber Live

Karen Matheson said: “I have such fond memories of the original Lochaber Live, so it will be incredibly special to take to the stage at this wonderfully restored event.”

Lochaber Live will take place at An Aird in Fort William from September 12 to 14, 2025. Weekend tickets are on sale now, and day tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 28.

For more information, visit www.lochaberlive.com.

