Put a spring in your step with our free guide to a great day out in Aberdeen

Spring is on its way, and with the Easter holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time to start planning some fantastic days out in Aberdeen. If you’re looking for inspiration, the VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement is your ultimate guide to getting the most out of the season.

As the days grow longer and the weather begins to brighten, it’s the perfect opportunity to step outside and enjoy all that Aberdeen has to offer.

The Make a Day of It supplement is packed with ideas to help you plan unforgettable experiences in the city. We’ve got tips on the best outdoor activities from beautiful gardens to perfect picnic spots. There’s a look at the upcoming Tall Ships Races and stories from locals about what they most love to do in the city. We’ve even got advice on what to do if the rain starts to fall.

In case you missed the supplement when it came out in newsstands, don’t worry. You can download a copy to save to your phone or tablet. Let it be your guide within easy reach whenever and wherever you decide to go for a day out in the Granite City.

Download your free digital copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement.

Tell everyone about your fun activities in Aberdeen this Spring

After experiencing the best of Aberdeen, there’s nothing better than to tell your memorable stories to your family and friends. Why not share them on social media as well? Use the hashtags #makeadayofit, #VisitABDN and #BeautifulABDN, and find similar posts online.

The Make a day of it campaign

VisitAberdeenshire is urging locals to extend their visits to the city centre beyond a shopping trip or grabbing lunch. There’s so much to see and do that you can be out and about enjoying a whole day.

As the lead tourism organisation for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire has all the insider information you need for the perfect day out, whether you’re with a group of family and friends or flying solo.

Learn more about Make a day of it! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website

Win £100 Aberdeen Gift Card

VisitAberdeenshire is giving five lucky people the chance to win a £100 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Indulge in all that the Granite City has to offer, with the fabulous opportunity to support not only the big brands, but a number of local businesses throughout Aberdeen

From fine dining, shopping sprees, coffee hot spots or exploring treasured city attractions, the Aberdeen Gift Card is the perfect gift for any occasion.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, simply fill in the online entry form by Sunday March 23.