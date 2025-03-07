Put a spring in your step with our free guide to a great day out in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Put a spring in your step with our free guide to a great day out in Aberdeen

All you need to know about making the most of your time in the Granite City.

Duthie Park
Aberdeen's parks are perfect place to enjoy your time in the Spring sunshine.

Spring is on its way, and with the Easter holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time to start planning some fantastic days out in Aberdeen. If you’re looking for inspiration, the VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement is your ultimate guide to getting the most out of the season.

As the days grow longer and the weather begins to brighten, it’s the perfect opportunity to step outside and enjoy all that Aberdeen has to offer.

The Make a Day of It supplement is packed with ideas to help you plan unforgettable experiences in the city. We’ve got tips on the best outdoor activities from beautiful gardens to perfect picnic spots. There’s a look at the upcoming Tall Ships Races and stories from locals about what they most love to do in the city. We’ve even got advice on what to do if the rain starts to fall.

In case you missed the supplement when it came out in newsstands, don’t worry. You can download a copy to save to your phone or tablet. Let it be your guide within easy reach whenever and wherever you decide to go for a day out in the Granite City.

Download your free digital copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement.

Tell everyone about your fun activities in Aberdeen this Spring

After experiencing the best of Aberdeen, there’s nothing better than to tell your memorable stories to your family and friends. Why not share them on social media as well? Use the hashtags #makeadayofit, #VisitABDN and #BeautifulABDN, and find similar posts online.

The Make a day of it campaign

VisitAberdeenshire is urging locals to extend their visits to the city centre beyond a shopping trip or grabbing lunch. There’s so much to see and do that you can be out and about enjoying a whole day.

As the lead tourism organisation for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire has all the insider information you need for the perfect day out, whether you’re with a group of family and friends or flying solo.

Learn more about Make a day of it! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website

Win £100 Aberdeen Gift Card

VisitAberdeenshire is giving five lucky people the chance to win a £100 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Indulge in all that the Granite City has to offer, with the fabulous opportunity to support not only the big brands, but a number of local businesses throughout Aberdeen
From fine dining, shopping sprees, coffee hot spots or exploring treasured city attractions, the Aberdeen Gift Card is the perfect gift for any occasion.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, simply fill in the online entry form by Sunday March 23.

Conversation