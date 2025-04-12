My Inverness: Hollywood composer Lorne Balfe’s favourite things about home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Inverness: Hollywood composer Lorne Balfe’s favourite things about home city

Fine food and the beautiful outdoors are among the many attractions of Inverness for Lorne Balfe.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock (14550421k) Lorne Balfe attends the premiere of the comedy crime thriller 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Storyline: Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened for a family reunion that includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover a conspiracy. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, California, United States - 20 Jun 2024
By Susy Macaulay

If you’ve ever seen—deep breath— The Lego Batman Movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Mission Impossible 7; Top Gun: Maverick, Luther: Fallen Sun, Black Widow; Jungleland, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to name but a very few, you’ve heard music by Inverness-born composer Lorne Balfe.

He’s Hollywood A-list when it comes to scoring films, TV shows and video games, with more than 140 to his name and plenty more to come.

GRAMMY®-winning Composer Lorne Balfe

Lorne is the son of the late composer/songwriter David Balfe and his wife, Eva, who came north from London to settle near Inverness in 1973.

In the early days David composed under the name Rod MacQueen, and creating massive hits such as Chelsea Football Club’s Blue is the Colour and, with Daniel Boone, Beautiful Sunday.

So it’s hardly surprising Lorne grew up with music coursing through his fingertips.

Indeed he was born on the night David’s song Maria was being performed and televised in the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Song for Europe contest.

‘Batman Begins’ composer Lorne Balfe at home in the Highlands in 2005. Image: Andrew Duke/DCT

The Balfes had a recording studio at home, and as early as 8 years old Lorne was taking his first steps into music composition, making jingles.

He earned a music scholarship to Fettes College in Edinburgh and began his professional career composing jingles at for Radio Forth (now Forth 1).

His career has been stellar, working alongside composing giants such as Hans Zimmer and top directors like Chris McKay, Christopher McQuarrie and Nick Park.

Lorne as a young man in the Highlands. Image: Andrew Duke/DCT

Lorne’s love of his Highland roots run deep.

Only last month he organised a fundraiser glittering with Scottish A-list celebrities in London to raise more than £100,000 for Highland Hospice.

We asked Lorne to tell us what the Highland capital means to him.

The Heathmount Hotel, Inverness has happy memories for Lorne. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

What first springs to mind when you think of Inverness?

The Heathmount Hotel. (This establishment in the Crown area of Inverness holds a dear place in the composer’s heart as we will see.)

What makes Inverness so special?

It was my home for the beginning of my life.
Going to The Cummings Hotel for their variety shows.
Margaret Firth’s Merry Go Round and going to Eden Court .

Most memorable night you’ve had in Inverness? 

Heathmount then to Mr G’s Nightclub and back to the Heathmount.

Favourite restaurant in Inverness and why?

Rocpool is one of the best restaurants in the world I think . The staff and the attention to details with the food is amazing .

Inverness Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

Best place in Inverness when you’re looking for inspiration? 

White pudding supper over looking the River Ness and the Castle .

What is your first memory in Inverness?

My first memory was going to St. Mary’s Hall in Huntly Street for Margaret Firth’s two classes. (Margaret Firth, 1925- 2008, ran the Margaret Firth School of Dancing, was a theatre legend and generous benefactor).

Best place for a coffee stop in Inverness?

The Kingsmills Hotel. The staff make everyone feel like they have come home.

How is 2025 going for you? 

Apart from turning 48 , it’s going brilliantly .

What are you up to with work at the moment? 

Working on a couple of secret projects.

Ness Walk on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

 Describe your perfect day in Inverness? 

Taking the children to play golf at Fairways, lunch at Ness Walk Hotel, go-karting at Kart Raceway.

Ending the day listening to live music at MacGregor’s would top the day off.

Conversation