My Inverness: Hollywood composer Lorne Balfe’s favourite things about home city

If you’ve ever seen—deep breath— The Lego Batman Movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Mission Impossible 7; Top Gun: Maverick, Luther: Fallen Sun, Black Widow; Jungleland, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to name but a very few, you’ve heard music by Inverness-born composer Lorne Balfe.

He’s Hollywood A-list when it comes to scoring films, TV shows and video games, with more than 140 to his name and plenty more to come.

Lorne is the son of the late composer/songwriter David Balfe and his wife, Eva, who came north from London to settle near Inverness in 1973.

In the early days David composed under the name Rod MacQueen, and creating massive hits such as Chelsea Football Club’s Blue is the Colour and, with Daniel Boone, Beautiful Sunday.

So it’s hardly surprising Lorne grew up with music coursing through his fingertips.

Indeed he was born on the night David’s song Maria was being performed and televised in the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Song for Europe contest.

The Balfes had a recording studio at home, and as early as 8 years old Lorne was taking his first steps into music composition, making jingles.

He earned a music scholarship to Fettes College in Edinburgh and began his professional career composing jingles at for Radio Forth (now Forth 1).

His career has been stellar, working alongside composing giants such as Hans Zimmer and top directors like Chris McKay, Christopher McQuarrie and Nick Park.

Lorne’s love of his Highland roots run deep.

Only last month he organised a fundraiser glittering with Scottish A-list celebrities in London to raise more than £100,000 for Highland Hospice.

We asked Lorne to tell us what the Highland capital means to him.

What first springs to mind when you think of Inverness?

The Heathmount Hotel. (This establishment in the Crown area of Inverness holds a dear place in the composer’s heart as we will see.)

What makes Inverness so special?

It was my home for the beginning of my life.

Going to The Cummings Hotel for their variety shows.

Margaret Firth’s Merry Go Round and going to Eden Court .

Most memorable night you’ve had in Inverness?

Heathmount then to Mr G’s Nightclub and back to the Heathmount.

Favourite restaurant in Inverness and why?

Rocpool is one of the best restaurants in the world I think . The staff and the attention to details with the food is amazing .

Best place in Inverness when you’re looking for inspiration?

White pudding supper over looking the River Ness and the Castle .

What is your first memory in Inverness?

My first memory was going to St. Mary’s Hall in Huntly Street for Margaret Firth’s two classes. (Margaret Firth, 1925- 2008, ran the Margaret Firth School of Dancing, was a theatre legend and generous benefactor).

Best place for a coffee stop in Inverness?

The Kingsmills Hotel. The staff make everyone feel like they have come home.

How is 2025 going for you?

Apart from turning 48 , it’s going brilliantly .

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Working on a couple of secret projects.

Describe your perfect day in Inverness?

Taking the children to play golf at Fairways, lunch at Ness Walk Hotel, go-karting at Kart Raceway.

Ending the day listening to live music at MacGregor’s would top the day off.