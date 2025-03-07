In Pictures: Historic Aberdeen cathedral hosts Grampian String Quartet’s candlelit performance

St Machar’s Cathedral hosted a magical candlelit evening of Hans Zimmer music played by the Grampian String Quartet.

For over an hour the audience enjoyed a breathtaking and multi sensory performance in candle light at St Machar’s Cathedral. St Machar’s Cathedral is one of the oldest buildings in Aberdeen and made a stunning venue for this concert.

The concert was performed by the Grampian String Quartet who brought to life the songs of Hans Zimmer such as Time from Inception, This Land from The Lion King and Zooster’s Breakout from Madagascar.

If you missed out on this performance click here to take a look at all the other Candlelight Concerts being held in St Machar’s Cathedral.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments of the evening.

Photos from Grampian String Quartet’s Candlelight Concert