Gallery: Aberdeen Gang Show is Game On for a laugh

The stage is set for fun this week as Aberdeen Scout Gang Show performs Game On!

Taking the stage for the 65th year in the city, the cast of youngsters and leaders from the Scout Association bring the energy and talent to the stage of Aberdeen Arts Centre – and a great time is had by all.

This year’s gang show pays tribute to Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, with a full musical tribute of Bridge Over Troubled Water. More than 500 costumes throughout the show set the stage for every number, and an impressive video wall brings each game to life behind the cast, in a constantly moving scene on which the action unfolds.

Aberdeen Scout Gang Show’s cast is drawn from Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders from throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with a new cast coming together every year to rehearse and perform at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Gerard Rattray, the show’s convener, says: “So much work goes in to writing and bringing a gang show to the stage, we are always delighted when the cast has a wonderful week at the Arts Centre, entertaining our audiences and showing what young people can bring to the world.

He went on to say: “They develop their confidence, working together as a team and skills for adult life as well as stage skills of singing, dancing and acting which has led many of them into careers in professional theatre.

Aberdeen Gang Show opens at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Tuesday March 11 and runs until Saturday March 15, with performances at 7pm nightly and a matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are still available for some performances on aberdeenartscentre.com

Check out the best pictures below by our photographer Kath Flannery

Photos from Aberdeen Gang Show’s performance of Game On