Home Entertainment

Gallery: Aberdeen Gang Show is Game On for a laugh

It’s fun all the way as Aberdeen Gang Show is Game On for a laugh.

The performers embracing the spotlight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

The stage is set for fun this week as Aberdeen Scout Gang Show performs Game On!

Taking the stage for the 65th year in the city, the cast of youngsters and leaders from the Scout Association bring the energy and talent to the stage of Aberdeen Arts Centre – and a great time is had by all.

This year’s gang show pays tribute to Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, with a full musical tribute of Bridge Over Troubled Water. More than 500 costumes throughout the show set the stage for every number, and an impressive video wall brings each game to life behind the cast, in a constantly moving scene on which the action unfolds.

Aberdeen Scout Gang Show’s cast is drawn from Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders from throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with a new cast coming together every year to rehearse and perform at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Gerard Rattray, the show’s convener, says: “So much work goes in to writing and bringing a gang show to the stage, we are always delighted when the cast has a wonderful week at the Arts Centre, entertaining our audiences and showing what young people can bring to the world.

He went on to say: “They develop their confidence, working together as a team and skills for adult life as well as stage skills of singing, dancing and acting which has led many of them into careers in professional theatre.

Aberdeen Gang Show opens at Aberdeen Arts Centre on Tuesday March 11 and runs until Saturday March 15, with performances at 7pm nightly and a matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are still available for some performances on aberdeenartscentre.com

Check out the best pictures below by our photographer Kath Flannery

Photos from Aberdeen Gang Show’s performance of Game On

 

Time to shine!
Lights, camera, action!
Performers having fun back stage.
No stage fright here!
Performers bringing joy to the crowd.
All smiles on stage.
Getting ready backstage.
An impressive display of talent on stage.
Having the best time on stage.
Having fun every moment.
Getting costume ready.
Ready to get out on stage.
Owning the stage.
Magic unfolding on stage.
Getting makeup ready.
Only laughs and smiles backstage.
Unforgettable performance.
Great moments.
A whole lot of action.
A passionate performance.
Getting ready to hit the stage.
Great laughs backstage.
Makeup skills are on fleek.
Making sure everything is perfect for the stage.
Hair and makeup prepping.
Getting into character.
Last minute rehearsals.
Suited and ready to get on stage.
Last minute prep.
Makeup tweaks.
Making sure all the costume are ready to go.
Ready to shine!
Hairspray time!
Showtime!
Backstage fun!
Hair transformation in progress.
Getting the hair on fleek.
Backstage where the fun begins.
Doing all the important prep.
A wonderful performance.
Enjoying getting ready.
Getting into character.
Help getting into character.
Rocking the costume.
Epic moments on stage.
Lost in the moment.
Performers sing their hearts out.
Embracing the music.
The moment to shine.
What a show!

Conversation