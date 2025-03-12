Aberdeen jazz star Matthew Kilner releases Granite City inspired debut album

Acclaimed Aberdeen saxophonist Matthew Kilner has released a debut album inspired by the Granite City and the North East.

Former BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician of the Year finalist Kilner will promote album The Space In Between at the Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

The Matthew Kilner Quartet headline The Blue Lamp on Thursday March 13 on the opening night of the festival which is now in its 22nd year.

Kilner is joined by some of the UK’s top jazz musicians on the album – Alyn

Cosker (drums), Paul Harrison (piano) and Ewan Hastie (double bass).

Former Harlaw Academy pupil Kilner has recorded a track on the album inspired by the Granite City’s Girdle Ness Lighthouse.

Music inspired by the Granite City

There are also tracks about the haar that rolls in off the North sea,… and a heron on the River Dee.

Kilner said: “The music on the album is inspired by Aberdeen.

“I hope to give an authentic account of life in the North East of Scotland to those who have not experienced it

“The single from the album is The Lighthouse which is about the Girdle Ness Lighthouse near the Torry Battery.

“There’s also a track called Haar about the Aberdeen fog.

“Another track is Harry The Heron.

“It is about a heron my parents encountered on the River Dee when they were going for walks during the Covid lockdowns.

“My brother is called Harry as well so we named it that as a wee inside joke with my family.

“A large part of the album was funded by Creative Scotland and I also did a crowd funder.

“There are lots of independent donors and people who gave through a fundraising concert.

“I’m under no illusion that it wouldn’t have gone ahead if it weren’t for the generosity of many people.”

There is a symmetry with Kilner performing his new album at Aberdeen’s iconic The Blue Lamp.

Formative years at The Blue Lamp

It was at this venue where he watched, and then played, concerts that were pivotal to his musical journey to become one of Scotland’s top jazz musicians.

The venue is so cherished to the tenor saxophonist he penned a song in tribute to The Blue Lamp.

He said: “I went to Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen and had a fantastic music teacher there called Pauline Black who ran the school jazz band.

“I played in the school jazz band then went on to study at Aberdeen University.

“I have gigged around Aberdeen and The Blue Lamp since I was 15.

“There were some great musicians in the city I remember going to see when I was younger like the Aberdeen Jazz Orchestra.

“I’d go along to The Blue Lamp regularly.

“We have a track which The Blue Lamp Blues which we always play live.”

Kilner has performed at prestigious festivals and jazz clubs in the UK and overseas including London’s Pizza Express Live.

Performing with legendary musicians

He has also played at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall and the Regensburg Jazz Festival.

In 2019, Matthew won the prestigious Ogston Performance Prize whilst attending the University of Aberdeen.

He reached the final of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician of the Year competition in 2023.

Kilner will perform at The Blue Lamp with pianist Harrison, drummer Cosker and double bassist Ali Watson.

He said: “When I was younger I revered these musicians, and still do.

“I totally idolised them so I feel really privileged to be able to play with them now.

“They are great people and really helped out in the recording and writing process.

“I was so grateful that they were up for playing on the album.

“It required very little rehearsal as they just went in and absolutely nailed it.”

Aberdeen Jazz Festival’s importance

The Matthew Kilner Quartet performance is one of many highlights of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival which runs from Thursday March 13 to Sunday March 23.

The festival is spread across nine venues with 30 shows ranging from traditional jazz to experimental avant-garde.

Kilner said: “The Aberdeen Jazz Festival is great.

“It brings world class musicians to the city and the festival is so diverse and wide ranging.

“There really is a type of music for everyone.

“Having this festival is very important but these things require public support to keep them going.”