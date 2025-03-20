Review: Lyric’s Witches of Eastwick brought tears of pride to my eyes as Aberdeen cast worked their magic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Lyric’s Witches of Eastwick brought tears of pride to my eyes as Aberdeen cast worked their magic

Personally, at this point, I feel like I could turn up to see Lyric sing and act the phone book and I would still be impressed. 

Lyric Musical Society perform Witches of Eastwick at HM Theatre.
Lyric Musical Society perform Witches of Eastwick at HM Theatre.
By Rebecca Buchan

There is something rather emotional about watching an audience rise to their feet and give three local ladies a standing ovation.

And last night’s opening of Witches of Eastwick had me in tears when the show’s stars took their final bow.

I consider myself one of Lyric Musical Society’s biggest fans, aside from the friends and relatives of those on stage, of course.

And every year they never fail to impress me.

The Witches of Eastwick as a show itself is not my favourite. But the local talent on stage is so strong I would challenge anyone not to love it.

Personally, at this point, I feel like I could turn up to see them sing and act the phone book and I would still be impressed. They are always so good.

This year every single member of the principal cast was exceptional.

The cast of Witches of Eastwick

Starting with the witches themselves, Lynsey Duncan, Victoria Cowan and Janey Cooper were outstanding vocally, had fantastic chemistry and would not have been out of place on a West End stage.

Grant Ogston, who played Darryl, was sleek, hilarious and icky – the perfect combo to portray the much-loved Jack Nicholson character from the film.

But I really also have to mention Rhonda Scott as Felicia and Scott Jamieson as Clyde, who made the perfect comedy duo as well as Emmah Chibesakunda and Drew Robertson, as young sweethearts Jennifer and Michael who really shone on stage.

Scott Jamieson and Rhonda Scott

Credit too has to go to the work behind the scenes to those who created the exceptional staging and pulled together some of the most impressive amateur stunts and special effects I have ever witnessed on stage.

The live orchestra, as always, was note-perfect and really added to the professional feel of the show, which I sometimes can’t believe is pulled together by a highly talented bunch of people who rehearse for this all year alongside their full-time jobs.

Lyric first formed in the Granite City more than seven decades ago and since then the group has developed some serious local talent.

And witnessing some debuts last night left me in no doubt there will be much more to come.

Congratulations to Kyle Yeats, too, who made his director debut this year. It was a complete triumph and made me so proud to be an Aberdonian.

The Witches of Eastwick is on at HM Theatre until  Saturday, March 22. Tickets are available here and I highly suggest you go.

