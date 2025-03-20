Review: Lyric’s Witches of Eastwick brought tears of pride to my eyes as Aberdeen cast worked their magic

There is something rather emotional about watching an audience rise to their feet and give three local ladies a standing ovation.

And last night’s opening of Witches of Eastwick had me in tears when the show’s stars took their final bow.

I consider myself one of Lyric Musical Society’s biggest fans, aside from the friends and relatives of those on stage, of course.

And every year they never fail to impress me.

The Witches of Eastwick as a show itself is not my favourite. But the local talent on stage is so strong I would challenge anyone not to love it.

Personally, at this point, I feel like I could turn up to see them sing and act the phone book and I would still be impressed. They are always so good.

This year every single member of the principal cast was exceptional.

Starting with the witches themselves, Lynsey Duncan, Victoria Cowan and Janey Cooper were outstanding vocally, had fantastic chemistry and would not have been out of place on a West End stage.

Grant Ogston, who played Darryl, was sleek, hilarious and icky – the perfect combo to portray the much-loved Jack Nicholson character from the film.

But I really also have to mention Rhonda Scott as Felicia and Scott Jamieson as Clyde, who made the perfect comedy duo as well as Emmah Chibesakunda and Drew Robertson, as young sweethearts Jennifer and Michael who really shone on stage.

Credit too has to go to the work behind the scenes to those who created the exceptional staging and pulled together some of the most impressive amateur stunts and special effects I have ever witnessed on stage.

The live orchestra, as always, was note-perfect and really added to the professional feel of the show, which I sometimes can’t believe is pulled together by a highly talented bunch of people who rehearse for this all year alongside their full-time jobs.

Lyric first formed in the Granite City more than seven decades ago and since then the group has developed some serious local talent.

And witnessing some debuts last night left me in no doubt there will be much more to come.

Congratulations to Kyle Yeats, too, who made his director debut this year. It was a complete triumph and made me so proud to be an Aberdonian.

The Witches of Eastwick is on at HM Theatre until Saturday, March 22. Tickets are available here and I highly suggest you go.